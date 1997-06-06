Cell Death Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127098531, 9780080866505

Cell Death Proteins, Volume 53

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Gerald Litwack
eBook ISBN: 9780080866505
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127098531
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th June 1997
Page Count: 198
Table of Contents

Cell Cycle Checkpoints and Apoptosis: Potential for Improving Radiation Therapy. Structure and Function of Interleukin-1B Converting Enzyme. The Role of IGF-I Receptor in Apoptosis. BCL-2 Family of Proteins and the Hormonal Control of Cell Life and Death in Normalcy and Neoplasia. Pathways of P53-Dependent Apoptosis. Viral Inhibitors of Apoptosis. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Cell death is one of the fundamental processes by which normal development is modulated, and the importance of both necrosis and apoptosis in a number of pathologies has generated intense interest from researchers in many fields. This timely book covers both the proteins that are produced by dying cells and the proteins that signal cells to initiate cell death.

Cell Death Proteins provides an overview of the explosive interest in cellular death. Six review papers, written by researchers at the forefront of this rapidly moving field, focus on proteins that promote, signal, and inhibit cell death. Major players involved in the cell death cascade and its controls are covered, including cell cycle checkpoints, the function of interleukin-1J converting enzyme, the role of IGF-I receptor, the Bcl-2 family of proteins, viral inhibitors of apoptosis, and p53-dependent apoptosis.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Gerald Litwack

Gerald Litwack Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.

