Cell Cycle Regulation describes the interaction of the nuclear genome, the cytoplasmic pools, the organelles, the cell surface, and the extracellular environment that govern the cell cycle regulation. Comprised of 12 chapters, this book includes cell cycle regulation around nuclear chromatin modulation and some aspects of chromatin modification and its effects on gene expression. The opening chapters describe the macromolecular structure of chromatin subunits and the types and kinds of postsynthetic modifications occurring on histones, such as acetylation, methylation, and phosphorylation. The subsequent chapter deals extensively on histone phosphorylation, especially histone H1, H1M, H2A, and H3, during the cell cycle. Another chapter describes a selective histone leakage from nuclei during isolation accounting for the role of histone acetylation and phosphorylation in gene expression. This book goes on examining the assembly of microtubules and structural analysis on the regulatory role of calcium into a pattern for mitosis regulation. Other chapters discuss the methods used to measure intracellular pH changes as a function of the cell cycle of Physarum and the quantitative and qualitative changes taking place during the various phases of the cell cycle. The use of mammalian cell fusion to study cell cycle regulation and the protein synthesis regulation during the cell cycle in Chlamydomonas reinhardi are then discussed. The final chapters focus on the regulation of expression of an inducible structural gene during the cell cycle of the green alga Chlorella. The chapters provide evidence for a model of positive and negative oscillatory control of inducible gene expression. An analysis of the expression of cytoplasmic genes as a function of the cell cycle using pedigrees of a large number of individual yeast cells is also included. This book will appeal to a wide variety of life scientists and to molecular, cellular, and developmental biologists.

1 Cell Cycle Regulation: Editors' Introduction to the Presentations

2 Some Aspects of Chromatin Structure and Cell-Cycle-Related Postsynthetic Modifications

II. Chromatin Structure

III. Temporal Relation of Postsynthetic Modifications of Histone and Gene Activity

3 Histone Phosphorylation and Chromatin Structure in Synchronized Mammalian Cells

II. Histone Phosphorylation in the Cell Cycle

III. Histone Phosphorylation during Mitotic Chromatin Condensation

IV. Histone Phosphorylation during Interphase Condensation

V. Histone Phosphorylation and Heterochromatin

4 The Binding of Histones in Mammalian Chromatin: Cell-Cycle-Induced and SV40-lnduced Changes

II. Changes Induced by Serum Stimulation of Go Cells

III. Changes Induced by SV40 Transformation

5 Triggers, Trigger Waves, and Mitosis: A New Model

II. Components and Controls

III. Membranes in the Mitotic Apparatus

IV. The "Central Apparatus" and Mitotic Asters

V. Triggers and Trigger Waves

VI. A New Model for Mitosis

6 Intracellular pH and the Mitotic Cycle in Physarum and Mammalian Cells

II. Measurement of Intracellular pH

III. Extracellular pH and Intracellular pH

IV. Extracellular pH and the Growth of Mammalian Cells

V. Variations of Intracellular pH over the Cell Cycle

VI. Mitotic Control of pH

VII. Altered Intracellular pH as a Correlate to Cancer, a Disease of the Cell Cycle

7 Cell Fusion and Regulation of DNA Synthesis

II. The Role of d Period in the Cell Cycle

III. Inducers of DNA Synthesis in S Phase Cells

IV. Regulation of DNA Synthesis in Cytochalasin B-Induced Binucleate Cells

V. G1 Period and the Inducers of DNA Synthesis

8 Regulation of Gene Expression in the Cell Cycle of Physarum

II. The Cell Cycle of Physarum

III. Gene Expression in the Cell Cycle

IV. A Model of Transcription Control in the Cell Cycle of Physarum

9 Regulation of Protein Synthesis during the Cell Cycle in Chlamydomonas reinhardi

II. Studies with Chlamydomonas reinhardi

10 Regulation of Glutamate Dehydrogenase Induction and Turnover during the Cell Cycle of the Eukaryote Chlorella

II. Initial Induction Kinetics of the NADPH-Specific GDH during the Cell Cycle

III. Pattern of Accumulation of the NADPH-Specific GDH in Synchronous Cells Cultured in the Continuous Presence of Inducer

IV. In Vivo Stability of the NADPH-Specific GDH during the Cell Cycle

V. Induction Kinetics and Evidence for a Repressing Metabolite

VI. Model for Delayed Expression of the Structural Gene of the NADPH-Specific GDH in Cells Cultured in the Continuous Presence of Inducer

VII. Comparison of Initial Induction Kinetics and Fully Induced Enzyme Accumulation in Other Eukaryotic Microorganisms

VIII. Delayed Gene Expression Observed during Measurement of Initial Induction Kinetics during the Cell Cycle

11 The Effect of Different Cell Cycles in Yeast on Expression of the Cytoplasmic Petite Mutation

II. Intensive Study of Spontaneous Petite Production in Pedigrees

III. Cell Cycle Regulation and the Asymmetric Pedigrees

IV. Other Considerations

12 Epidermal Proliferation in Lower Vertebrates

II. Fish

III. Epidermal Proliferation in Amphibians

IV. Reptiles

