Cell Cycle Regulation
1st Edition
Description
Cell Cycle Regulation describes the interaction of the nuclear genome, the cytoplasmic pools, the organelles, the cell surface, and the extracellular environment that govern the cell cycle regulation. Comprised of 12 chapters, this book includes cell cycle regulation around nuclear chromatin modulation and some aspects of chromatin modification and its effects on gene expression.
The opening chapters describe the macromolecular structure of chromatin subunits and the types and kinds of postsynthetic modifications occurring on histones, such as acetylation, methylation, and phosphorylation. The subsequent chapter deals extensively on histone phosphorylation, especially histone H1, H1M, H2A, and H3, during the cell cycle. Another chapter describes a selective histone leakage from nuclei during isolation accounting for the role of histone acetylation and phosphorylation in gene expression. This book goes on examining the assembly of microtubules and structural analysis on the regulatory role of calcium into a pattern for mitosis regulation.
Other chapters discuss the methods used to measure intracellular pH changes as a function of the cell cycle of Physarum and the quantitative and qualitative changes taking place during the various phases of the cell cycle. The use of mammalian cell fusion to study cell cycle regulation and the protein synthesis regulation during the cell cycle in Chlamydomonas reinhardi are then discussed. The final chapters focus on the regulation of expression of an inducible structural gene during the cell cycle of the green alga Chlorella. The chapters provide evidence for a model of positive and negative oscillatory control of inducible gene expression. An analysis of the expression of cytoplasmic genes as a function of the cell cycle using pedigrees of a large number of individual yeast cells is also included.
This book will appeal to a wide variety of life scientists and to molecular, cellular, and developmental biologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Cell Cycle Regulation: Editors' Introduction to the Presentations
Text
References
2 Some Aspects of Chromatin Structure and Cell-Cycle-Related Postsynthetic Modifications
I. Introduction
II. Chromatin Structure
III. Temporal Relation of Postsynthetic Modifications of Histone and Gene Activity
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
3 Histone Phosphorylation and Chromatin Structure in Synchronized Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Histone Phosphorylation in the Cell Cycle
III. Histone Phosphorylation during Mitotic Chromatin Condensation
IV. Histone Phosphorylation during Interphase Condensation
V. Histone Phosphorylation and Heterochromatin
VI. Discussion
References
4 The Binding of Histones in Mammalian Chromatin: Cell-Cycle-Induced and SV40-lnduced Changes
I. Introduction
II. Changes Induced by Serum Stimulation of Go Cells
III. Changes Induced by SV40 Transformation
IV. Discussion and Conclusions
References
5 Triggers, Trigger Waves, and Mitosis: A New Model
I. Introduction
II. Components and Controls
III. Membranes in the Mitotic Apparatus
IV. The "Central Apparatus" and Mitotic Asters
V. Triggers and Trigger Waves
VI. A New Model for Mitosis
VII. Conclusion
References
6 Intracellular pH and the Mitotic Cycle in Physarum and Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Intracellular pH
III. Extracellular pH and Intracellular pH
IV. Extracellular pH and the Growth of Mammalian Cells
V. Variations of Intracellular pH over the Cell Cycle
VI. Mitotic Control of pH
VII. Altered Intracellular pH as a Correlate to Cancer, a Disease of the Cell Cycle
VIII. Conclusions
References
7 Cell Fusion and Regulation of DNA Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. The Role of d Period in the Cell Cycle
III. Inducers of DNA Synthesis in S Phase Cells
IV. Regulation of DNA Synthesis in Cytochalasin B-Induced Binucleate Cells
V. G1 Period and the Inducers of DNA Synthesis
VI. Conclusions
References
8 Regulation of Gene Expression in the Cell Cycle of Physarum
I. Introduction
II. The Cell Cycle of Physarum
III. Gene Expression in the Cell Cycle
IV. A Model of Transcription Control in the Cell Cycle of Physarum
V. Conclusions
References
9 Regulation of Protein Synthesis during the Cell Cycle in Chlamydomonas reinhardi
I. Introduction
II. Studies with Chlamydomonas reinhardi
References
10 Regulation of Glutamate Dehydrogenase Induction and Turnover during the Cell Cycle of the Eukaryote Chlorella
I. Introduction
II. Initial Induction Kinetics of the NADPH-Specific GDH during the Cell Cycle
III. Pattern of Accumulation of the NADPH-Specific GDH in Synchronous Cells Cultured in the Continuous Presence of Inducer
IV. In Vivo Stability of the NADPH-Specific GDH during the Cell Cycle
V. Induction Kinetics and Evidence for a Repressing Metabolite
VI. Model for Delayed Expression of the Structural Gene of the NADPH-Specific GDH in Cells Cultured in the Continuous Presence of Inducer
VII. Comparison of Initial Induction Kinetics and Fully Induced Enzyme Accumulation in Other Eukaryotic Microorganisms
VIII. Delayed Gene Expression Observed during Measurement of Initial Induction Kinetics during the Cell Cycle
References
11 The Effect of Different Cell Cycles in Yeast on Expression of the Cytoplasmic Petite Mutation
I. Introduction
II. Intensive Study of Spontaneous Petite Production in Pedigrees
III. Cell Cycle Regulation and the Asymmetric Pedigrees
IV. Other Considerations
V. General Discussion and Conclusions
References
12 Epidermal Proliferation in Lower Vertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Fish
III. Epidermal Proliferation in Amphibians
IV. Reptiles
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158169