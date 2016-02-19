Cell Culture
Methods in Neurosciences, Volume 3: Quantitative and Qualitative Microscopy is a collection of papers that deals with microscopic techniques in statistical measures.
This volume describes microscopy using sophisticated stains and dyes to advance observation of tests and experiments. Section I describes autoradiography including micro chemical methods, high-resolution autoradiography, and single- or double-label quantitative autoradiography for use in imaging of brain activity patterns or determining cerebral physiology. Section II discusses the quantification of structures through statistical and computational methods including dynamic video imaging technology. Section III explains the use of tracers, toxins, or dyes in tracing neuronal connections. One paper addresses the use of small injections of axonally transported fluorescent tracers. Section IV explains staining technology such as using the silver impregnation method for frozen sections of human nervous tissue that are gathered from tissues preserved in formalin. Section V addresses freezing techniques and those using freeze-fracture methods in neurobiology. The text also discusses cryoprotection and other freezing methods to control ice crystals found in fixed or unfixed brain tissues. Section VI presents the combined and high-resolution methods in polarization microscopy and microscopic investigations.
Cellular biologists, micro-chemists, and scientific researchers in the field of micro- and cellular biology will appreciate this book.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 2
Preface
Volumes in Series
Section I General Approaches to Preparation of Cell Cultures
1. Multiple Approaches to Brain Culture
2. Culture and Use of Primary and Clonal Neural Cells
3. Generation of Astrocyte Cultures from Normal and Neoplastic Central Nervous System
4. Isolation of Astrocytes and Schwann Cells for Culture
5. Culture Methods for Oligodendrocyte Cell Lines and Oligodendrocyte-Type 2 Astrocyte Lineage Cells
6. Neuropharmacological Analyses in Organotypic Cultures of Spinal Cord and Dorsal Root Ganglia
7. Isolation, Culture, and Use of Viable Central Nervous System Perikarya
8. Cerebral Cortical Neurons in Primary Culture and Application to Neuropharmacological Studies
Section II Purification of Cell Types
9. Preparation of Highly Purified Populations of Neurons, Astrocytes, and Oligodendrocytes
10. Preparation, Enrichment, and Growth of Purified Cultures of Neurons and Photoreceptors from Chick Embryos and from Normal and Mutant Mice
Section III Bulk Isolation
11. Bulk Isolation of Mouse Oligodendrocytes by Gradient Centrifugations
12. Bulk Isolation and Culture of Oligodendroglia from Mature Brain
Section IV Special Approaches
13. Measurement of Pulsatile Hormone Release from Perifused Pituitary Cells Immobilized on Microcarriers
14. Cultivation of Nerve and Muscle Cells on Microcarriers
15. Monolayer and Three-Dimensional Culture of Rat and Human Central Nervous System: Normal and Malignant Cells and Their Interactions
16. Brain Cell Culture in Rotation-Mediated Aggregates
17. Microcultures of Dissociated Primary Central Nervous System Neurons
18. Long-term Organotypic Culture of Central Nervous System in Maximow Assemblies
Section V Functional Assessment
19. Preparation and Use of Morphological Variants to Investigate Neuropeptide Action
20. In Vivo Tissue Culture: Use of Ectopic Anterior Pituitary Gland to Study Neuropeptide and Steroid Actions on Adenohypophysis
21. Evaluation of Catecholaminergic Activity in Hypothalamic Cultures
22. Receptors for Bombesin/Gastrin-Releasing Peptide and Epidermal Growth Factor on Central Nervous System Cells
23. Use of Hypothalamic Cell Cultures to Study Role of Diffusible Factors in Phenotypic Expression of Central Nervous System Neurons
Section VI Cell Lineage
24. Microinjectable Probes for Tracing Cell Lineage in Development
25. Methods for Clonal Analysis and Tracing Cell Lineages of Vertebrate Central Nervous System
Index
P. Michael Conn
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA