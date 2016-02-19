Cell Culture in Phytochemistry
1st Edition
Description
Cell Culture and Somatic Cell Genetics of Plants, Volume 4: Cell Culture in Phytochemistry reviews phytochemistry by employing plant cell cultures.
This book discusses the realization of industrial plant cell culture for the production of phytochemicals and molecular biological approach to understand the regulation of product synthesis. The topics covered include the accumulation of secondary metabolites, phenolic production in cultured tissues, and stability of clones and subclones. The somatic hybridization by protoplast fusion, various techniques for continuous culture of plant cells, and methodology of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) are also deliberated.
This volume provides intensive information on all aspects of plant cell and tissue culture and is recommended to both experienced researchers and to those newly entering the field.
Table of Contents
General Preface
Preface to Volume 4
Contents of Previous Volumes
Part I Introduction
1 Cell Culture in Phytochemistry
I. History
II. Cytodifferentiation
III. Outlook
References
Part II Accumulation of Phytochemicals
2 Physiology of the Accumulation of Secondary Metabolites with Special Reference to Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis
III. Accumulation of Secondary Metabolites
IV. Conclusion
References
3 The Compartmentation of Secondary Metabolites in Plant Cell Cultures
I. Introduction
II. The Analytical Approach to Cell Compartmentation
III. Compartmentation as a Result of Membrane Transport and Accumulation Processes at Specific Sites
IV. Compartmentation Related to Growth and Cell Specialization
V. Conclusion
References
4 Regulation of Synthesis of Phenolics
I. Introduction
II. Phenolic Production in Cultured Tissues
III. Regulation of Phenolic Synthesis
IV. Conclusion
References
5 Cell Growth and Accumulation of Secondary Metabolites
I. Introduction
II. Factors Controlling Growth in Plant Cell Cultures
III. Production of Secondary Metabolites and Control of Cell Growth
IV. Relationship Between Growth and Accumulation of Secondary Metabolites
References
Part III Special Techniques
6 Cell Cloning and the Selection of High Yielding Strains
I. Introduction
II. Clones and Cloning
III. Heterogeneity in Cell Cultures
IV. Stability of Clones and Subclones
V. High Yielding Strains
References
7 Selection of Mutants which Accumulate Desirable Secondary Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Selection Systems
III. Conclusion
References
8 New Approaches to Genetic Manipulation of Plants
I. Introduction
II. Somatic Hybridization by Protoplast Fusion
III. Isolated Plant Chromosomes as Potential Vectors for Gene Transfer
IV. DNA Transformation
V. Conclusion
References
9 Elicitation: Methodology and Aspects of Application
I. Introduction
II. Terminology
III. Elicitors and Their Mode of Action
IV. Methodology of Elicitation
V. Factors of Elicitor-Induced Accumulation
VI. Elicitation of Protoplasts and Isolated Cells
VII. Elicitation and Cell Ultrastructure
VIII. Induction and Proteinase Inhibitors
IX. Biochemical and Molecular Genetic Aspects
X. Conclusion
Appendix: Elicitor-Induced Product Accumulation as Presented at the Sixth IAPTC Congress, Minneapolis, 1986
References
10 Techniques, Characteristics, Properties, and Commercial Potential of Immobilized Plant Cells
I. Introduction
II. Early Research on Immobilization Systems
III. Techniques of Cell Immobilization
IV. Characteristics and Properties of Immobilized Plant Cells which Make Them Suitable for the Production of Chemicals
V. Bioreactor Configurations for Use with Immobilized Cells
VI. Future Commercial Exploitation
References
11 Cryopreservation of Secondary Metabolite-Producing Plant Cell Cultures
I. Introduction
II. Cryopreservation Components
III. Prospects
References
12 Plant Regeneration
I. Introduction
II. General Methodology
III. Modes of Plant Regeneration
IV. Regeneration in Medicinal Plant Tissue Cultures
References
13 Two-Phase Culture
I. Introduction
II. Accumulation Phases
III. Discussion
References
14 Continuous Culture of Plant Cells
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Plant Cells
III. Various Techniques for Continuous Culture of Plant Cells
IV. Fermentor Design
V. Theory and Practice of Continuous Culture Principles
VI. Biomass Production
VII. Metabolite Production
VIII. Future Prospects
References
15 Use of Immunoassays in the Detection of Plant Cell Products
I. Introduction
II. Methodology of Radioimmunoassay
III. Use of Radioimmunoassay in the Measurement of Phytochemicals
IV. Methodology of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISAs)
V. Use of ELISA in the Measurement of Phytochemicals
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
