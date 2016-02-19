Cell Culture for Biochemists, Volume 8

This 2nd revised edition equals the popular 1st edition in providing a clear and detailed overview of cell culture. It presents information on:

characteristics of cultured cells; culture vessels; glassware preparation and sterilisation techniques; subculturing; primary cells; cell culture media; techniques; contamination; the cell cycle; cell synchronisation; use of radioactive isotopes in cell culture; cell mutants and cell hybrids; viruses; and differentiation in cell cultures.

Reviews on the 1st edition:

.. the book provides an excellent insight into the way cell culture techniques can be employed in the analytical study of cellular biology.'' - Trends in Biochemical Sciences <p>It is well written in a concise, easy-to-read style which stimulates the interest of the reader....'' - Science Tools

A useful handbook on principles and practice.'' - Immunology Today