Cell Chemistry and Physiology: Part III - 1st Edition

Cell Chemistry and Physiology: Part III, Volume 4C

1st Edition

Editors: Edward Bittar
eBook ISBN: 9780080528731
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559388078
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th June 1996
Page Count: 361
Table of Contents

Preface (E.E. Bittar and N. Bittar). Primary Ion Pumps (J.P. Andersen and B. Vilsen). Facilitative Glucose Transport (C.F. Burant). Cation-Coupled Transport (R.M. Johnstone and J.I. McCormick). Sodium-Calcium Exchangers and Calcium Pumps (E.E. Strehler). The Na+/H+ Exchanger (C. Frelin and P. Vigne). Oxidase Control of Plasma Membrane Proton Transport (F.L. Crane, I.L. Sun, R.A. Crowe, and H. Low). Cell Volume Regulation (D. Haussinger). Some Aspects of Medical Imaging (H.K. Huang). Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Cell Metabolism In Vivo (R. Callies and K.M. Brindle). Calorimetric Techniques (I. Wadso). Heat Dissipation and Metabolism in Isolated Mammalian Cells (R.B. Kemp).

The first section of this volume consists of five chapters to the nature of membrane transport systems. A chapter on secondary active glucose transport has been omitted because this topic is slated to appear in the Nephrobiology module. Chapter 6 deals with oxidase control of plasma membrane proton transport, while chapter 7 addresses the question of how cell volume is regulated. Although we chose not to have a separate chapter covering additional co-transport systems namely, Na+ -K+ -2CI-, KCI, -HCO-3, as well as CI- -HCO-3 exchange and K+ and CI- movements through channels, the role of each in cell volume regulation is emphasized in Chapter 7.

Instead of devoting an entire section to the thermodynamics of metabolism, we thought it desirable to have the subjects of medical imaging and NMR of cell metabolism discussed in some detail in two chapters. These are followed by a chapter on the thermodynamic instrument - the calorimeter. Calrimetry allows the measurement of net changes of heat in cells, tissues, organs and whole body. As will be recognized, heat dissipation does not arise only from chemical reactions but also from interactions between macromolecules and conformational changes in protein complexes and mass Ca2+ movement such as that occurring in contracting skeletal muscle. The last chapter provides an account of equilibrium and non-equilibrium thermodynamics and the enthalpy balance method. It reveals that calometric measurements are useful in studies of clinical and toxicological problems.

No. of pages:
361
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080528731
Hardcover ISBN:
9781559388078

About the Editors

Edward Bittar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, USA

