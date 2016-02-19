Cell Biology of the Major Histocompatibility Complex documents the proceedings of a symposium on ""Cell Biology of the Major Histocompatibility Complex"" held at Arden House on the Harriman Campus of Columbia University from June 8 -10, 1984. The meeting was the ninth of the P & S Biomedical Sciences Symposia. The book is organized into five parts. Part I on the structure of MHC molecules includes papers on human histocompatibility antigens; the cloning of human MHC; and organization of the genes of the H-2 complex. Part II on alternate forms of MHC molecules includes studies on the expression of a secreted form of the MHC class I antigen and alternative splicing in the H-2 multigene family. Part III deals with MHC biosynthesis, intracellular transport, and membrane expression. It includes studies on the manipulation of glycans on antigens of the MHC and dynamics of MHC molecules in lymphoid cells. Part IV on homologues of class I MHC molecules covers topics such as Tla expression in normal and malignant cells and the Qa series of antigens. Part V on the association of MHC with antigens includes studies such as histocompatibility molecules as immune response gene products and molecular nature of T-cell recognition of antigen.

Table of Contents



List of Participants

Preface

Opening Address

The Biological Significance of the Antigens of the Major Histocompatibility Complex

Introduction

The Selective Expansion of Thymocytes with Receptors for Self-Ia

The Origin of Alloreactivity

The Interaction between Class II MHC Molecules and Antigen: A Basis for the Specificity of Ir Gene-Controlled Phenomena

References

Part I. The Structure of MHC Molecules: Implications for Functions

Human Histocompatibility Antigens: Genes and Proteins

Text

References

New Approaches and Results in Cloning of the Human Major Histocompatibility Complex

Text

References

Cloning at a Distance with a Circularization Technique

Text

References

Mutants of the Murine Major Histocompatibility Complex: Structural Analysis of in Vivo and in Vitro H-2Kb Variants

Introduction

In Vivo MHC Mutants

In Vitro MHC Mutants

References

Phylogeny of MHC Class I and Class II Molecules Identified by Cross-Reactive Xenoantisera

Introduction

Results and Discussion

References

Organization of the Genes of the H-2 Complex

Introduction

Genetic Map of the Major Histocompatibility Complex

A Large Number of Class I Genes

A Chromosome Walk in the I Region

Variable or Conserved Chromosomal Tracts

Future

References

Membrane Expression and Function of MHC Class I Antigens with Truncated or Altered Cytoplasmic Tails

Strategies of in Vitro Mutagenesis

Cytoplasmic Tail Sequences Required for Expression of a Functional MHC Molecule on the Cell Surface

Does the Cytoplasmic Tail Have a Role in the Lateral Mobility of the MHC Molecule on the Cell Membrane?

Effect of the Cytoplasmic Tail on the Internalization of the MHC Molecule

Conclusions

References

A Gene Conversion Event in the I-Aßb Gene Alters the Self-I-A Restricted T-Cell Repertoire of B6.C-H-2bm12 Mice

Introduction

The Role of Ia Epitopes in Conferring Specificity for the Immune Response to Nominal Antigen

Discussion

References

Evolution of H-2 Genes on t Chromosomes

Text

References

Part II. Alternate Forms of MHC Molecules

Expression of a Secreted Form of the MHC Class I Antigen

Text

References

Alternative Splicing in the H-2 Multigene Family

Introduction

The pH-2d-33 and pH-2d-24 cDNA Clones

Demonstration of Alternate Splicing in the

The "33" and "24" Transcripts Are Made in a Variety of Tissues of DBA/2 Mice

Alternative Splicing in the

Alternative Splicing in the Q10 Gene

Alternative Splicing in Other Class I Genes

Evolution of Class I Genes through Mutations Altering Splicing Events

Potential for Alternative Splicing in Class I Genes

What Determines Alternate Splicing?

Possible Significance of Alternative Splicing

References

Part III. MHC Biosynthesis, Intracellular Transport, and Membrane Expression

Manipulation of Glycans on Antigens of the Major Histocompatibility Complex

Introduction

Inhibitors of N-Linked Glycan Processing

Carbohydrates and Membrane Recycling

Biosynthesis of MHC Products

Experiments

Results

Recycling of MHC Antigens

Discussion

References

Dynamics of MHC Molecules in Lymphoid Cells: Facts and Speculations

Introduction

Evidence for Recycling of Class I MHC in Activated T Lymphocytes

Intracellular MHC Molecules in Nonlymphoid Cells

The Effect of Anti-MHC Antibodies

Intracellular Non-MHC Antigens in Human Activated T-Lymphoid Cells

Conclusion

References

Internalization of Histocompatibility Antigens Studied by Flow Cytometry

Introduction

Dual Fluorescence Studies of MHC Internalization

Single Fluorescence Technique for MHC Internalization

Discussion

References

Evidence for a Second Receptor-Like Molecule in a Human T-Cell Leukemia

Introduction

Materials and Methods

Results

Discussion

References

Endocytosis of MHC Molecules Evaluated by Specifically Targeted Liposomes

Specific Liposome-Mediated Drug Delivery

Endocytosis and Its Pharmacologic Control

Possible Mechanisms for Differential Endocytosis

Control of Endocytosis Studied by Transfected and Variant Cells

Liposomes for Negative and Positive Selection

Conclusions

References

The Mechanism of Intracellular Transport and Surface Expression of MHC Antigens

Introduction

Results and Discussion

Summary and Conclusions

References

Part IV. Homologues Of Class I MHC Molecules

Class I Genes: What Do They All Do?

Text

References

Tla: Aspects of Its Expression in Normal and Malignant Cells

TL+ and TL- Genotypes

Normal Differentiation

Leukemogenesis

References

The Qa Series of Antigens

Introduction

Genetics

Other Characteristics

Modulation Studies

Molecular Genetic Studies

Qa-2 Function

References

Expression of Structurally Diverse Qa-2-Encoded Molecules on the Surface of Cloned Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes

Text

References

TLyml, a Lymphoid Stage-Specific Transforming Gene, Shares Homology with MHCi-Encoded Genes

Text

References

Part V. Association of MHC with Antigens

Quantitative Variation in Ia and Non-Ia B-Cell Surface Molecules Regulates T-Cell: B-Cell Interactions

Introduction

Results

Discussion

References

Histocompatibility Molecules as Immune Response Gene Products

Text

References

Molecular Nature of T-Cell Recognition of Antigen

Antigen Processing

Studies of Lysozyme

References

Clonotypic Markers Expressed on a Murine T-Cell Hybridoma Recognizing Foreign Antigen in Association with Murine and Human Ia Antigen

Introduction

Conclusion

References

Cytolytic T Cells Recognize Conformational Determinants of H-2 K Antigens in Influenza A-Infected Cells

Introduction

Results

Discussion

References

