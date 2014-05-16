Cell Biology of the B Cell Receptor, Volume 123
1st Edition
Editors: Hidde Ploegh
eBook ISBN: 9780128003633
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128002667
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th May 2014
Page Count: 168
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: B-Cell Receptor Signaling in Lymphoid Malignancies and Autoimmunity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: B-Cell Behavior in Autoimmunity and B-Cell Malignancies
- 2 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- 3 B-Cell Malignancies
- 4 Role of BCR in B-Cell Development and Selection
- 5 BCR Activation by Antigen
- 6 Breakdown of Tolerance by BCR Signaling Components
- 7 Aberrant Signaling Events Downstream of the BCR and Neoplasia
- 8 Tonic BCR Signaling
- 9 Antigen-Driven Malignant B-Cell Persistence
- 10 The Role of Toll-Like Receptors in Breakdown of B-Cell Tolerance in Autoimmunity
- 11 Contributions of TLR Signaling to Altered BCR Activity in Malignant B Cells
- 12 Similarities and Differences Between the Study of Aberrant B-Cell Receptor Signaling in Autoimmunity and in B-Cell Malignancy
- 13 Transnuclear Mice: Filling the Gaps Left by B-Cell Transgenesis
- 14 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: A Critical Role for Cell Polarity in Antigen Extraction, Processing, and Presentation by B Lymphocytes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 B-Cell Activation in Secondary Lymphoid Organs
- 3 B-Cell Polarity and Antigen Processing and Presentation
- 4 Extracellular Cues that Tune B-Cell Polarity and Activation
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Force Generation in B-Cell Synapses: Mechanisms Coupling B-Cell Receptor Binding to Antigen Internalization and Affinity Discrimination
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: Why Do B Cells Make Immune Synapses?
- 2 Biomechanical Modules in B-Cell Synapses
- 3 Antigen Binding in B-Cell Synapses
- 4 Affinity Discrimination in B-Cell Synapses
- 5 Conclusions and Perspective
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Four: The Role of BCR Isotype in B-Cell Development and Activation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 A Precursor B-Cell Receptor
- 3 Self-Recognition By the BCR
- 4 Expression of IgD BCR on Mature B Cells
- 5 Class-Switched BCRs
- 6 Importance of BCR Isotype in B-Cell Lymphomas
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
About the Editors
Hidde Ploegh Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA
