Cell Biology of Physarum and Didymium V2
1st Edition
Differentiation, Metabolism, and Methodology
Description
Cell Biology of Physarum and Didymium, Volume II: Differentiation, Metabolism, and Methodology summarizes important experimental research using Physarum and Didymium for developmental and cellular studies. This book is organized into three parts, encompassing 28 chapters that cover the differentiation, metabolism, and experimental techniques for cellular studies.
After presenting an introduction to some aspects of developmental biology, this volume describes the ultrastructure and physiology of sporulation, spore germination, encystment, excystment, spherulation, and spherule germination. This is followed by a discussion on regulatory events leading to morphogenesis and on biochemical, physiological, and structural data on the amoeboid stage. The second part focuses on metabolic aspects. This includes metabolic characteristics of myxomycetes; the formation of nucleotides in Physarum by de novo synthesis and from nucleic acid degradation products; and radiation and radiomimetic agents on myxomycete species. Considerable chapters in the concluding part are devoted to procedures and protocol for isolation of cell components from Physarum and Didymium species. This volume also evaluates some techniques, including electron microscopy, time-lapse microcinematography, phase-contrast microscopy, Feulgen staining, and culture methods. The concluding chapters examine the preparation, isolation, and characterization of ribonucleic acid, histone, plasmodial polysaccharides, myosin, actins, and fragmin.
The book will serve as a frequent, single reference source to brief cell biologists on the primary research on Physarum and Didymium. It will also be a good source for graduate students in cell biology and perhaps in other graduate courses.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Part I. Differentiation
1. Developmental Biology of Slime Molds—An Overview
I. Introduction
II. Life as a Plasmodium
III. Amoeba-Flagellates
References
2. Sporangia, Spherules, and Microcysts
I. Introduction
II. Sporulation
III. Spore Germination
IV. Spherules
V. Microcysts
References
3. Enzyme and Protein Synthesis during Differentiation of Physarum polycephalum
I. Introduction
II. Enzyme and Protein Synthesis during Spherulation
III. Enzymes during Sporulation
IV. Differential Enzyme Expression and Regulation during the Transition from Amoebae to Plasmodia
V. Conclusions and Outlook
References
4. Myxamoebae: Structure and Physiology
I. Introduction
II. General Cell Structure
III. Myxamoeboid Cell Division
IV. Biochemistry of Myxamoebae
V. Motility
VI. Summary
References
Part II. Selected Metabolic Topics
5. General Metabolism
I. Carbohydrate Metabolism—Pathways
II. Mitochondrial Respiration
III. Nitrogen Metabolism
IV. Cyclic Nucleotides
V. Lipids
VI. Polymers
VII. Conclusions
References
6. Nucleotide Metabolism in Physarum polycephalum
I. Formation of Nucleotides
II. Metabolism of Nucleotides and Nucleosides
III. Levels of Nucleoside Triphosphates during the Division Cycle of Surface Plasmodia
IV. Areas of Interest for Future Research
References
7. Radiation Biology of the Myxomycetes
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Responses to Radiation (Plasmodia)
III. Lethal Effects of Radiation
IV. Cell Cycle Studies
V. Mutagenesis with Ultraviolet Light
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Part III. Basic Experimental Techniques
8. Preparation of Spherules
I. Materials
II. Procedures
III. Tips and Modifications
References
9. Low-Temperature Preservation of Amoebae
I. Procedure
II. Further Comments
References
10. MNNG Mutagenesis and Some Technical Approaches to Mutant Isolation in Physarum
I. Introduction
II. Notes on Handling MNNG
III. Alternative Approaches to MNNG Mutagenesis
IV. Mutant Isolation following Mutagenesis
References
11. EMS Mutagenesis of Amoebae of Physarum polycephalum
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Results
References
12. Electron Microscopy Techniques
I. Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM)
II. Freeze Fracture
III. Nuclei
IV. Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM)
References
13. Time-Lapse Analysis of Mitosis in Vivo in Macrosplasmodia of Physarum polycephalum
I. Introduction
II. Materials
III. Procedure
References
14. Illustrated Guide to Phase-Contrast Microscopy of Nuclear Events during Mitosis and Meiosis
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Isolation
III. Phase-Contrast Microscopy of Swelled Nuclei
IV. Fluorescence Microscopy
V. Preparation of Spores for Phase-Contrast Light Microscopy
References
15. Recognition of Mitosis
Text
References
16. Feulgen Staining
I. Introduction
II. Reagents
III. Reagent Formulas
IV. Fixation
V. Staining
VI. Standards
VII. Sample Data
References
17. Preparation of Nuclei and Nucleoli
I. Nuclei
II. Nucleoli
References
18. Preparation of Ribosomes and Polyribosomes from Physarum polycephalum
I. Introduction
II. Reagents, Equipment, General Procedures, and Precautions
III. Detailed Protocol
IV. Analysis of Results
V. Comparative Considerations
References
19. Preparation of Ribosomal DNA
I. Introduction
II. Equipment and Reagents
III. Procedure
IV. Specificity and Limitations
V. Trouble Shooting
References
20. Preparation of Ribonucleic Acid from Physarum polycephalum
I. Introduction
II. Itemization of Special Reagents
III. Methods
References
21. Isolation of Histones
I. Materials
II. Procedure
III. Tips and Modifications
References
22. Preparation and Characterization of Plasmodial Polysaccharides
I. Preparation of Extracellular Polysaccharide (Galactan)
II. Preparation of Nuclear Polysaccharide (Galactan)
III. Preparation of Spherule Wall Polysaccharide (α-D-Galactosaminoglycan)
IV. General Analytical Methods
V. Methylation of Polysaccharides
VI. Results
References
23. Preparation of Myosin from Physarum polycephalum
I. Principles
II. Method 1
III. Method 2
References
24. Preparation of Actin and Fragmin
I. Actin
II. Fragmin
References
25. Composition of a Plasmodium
Text
References
26. Annotated Diagram of Selected Life Cycle Events
I. Introduction
II. Summary of Life Cycles
III. Selected Features of the Life Cycle
IV. Conclusion
References
27. Annotated Cell Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Definition—The Transition Point
References
28. Culture Methods
I. Introduction
II. Crude Culture
III. Monoxenic Culture
IV. Axenic Culture
V. Special Methods for Large-Scale Growth of Plasmodia
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152440