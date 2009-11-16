Cell Biology Assays
1st Edition
Proteins
Description
Protein assay methods are used for protein identification with blood groups, cell surface markers, drugs and toxins. This text features comprehensive protocols essential for researchers studying various areas of biological and medical sciences. The techniques in this text are presented in a friendly step-by-step fashion, providing useful tips and potential pitfalls while enabling researchers at all stages to embark on basic problems using a vareity of technologies and model systems.
Key Features
- Focus on protein identification using mass spectrometry
- Step-by-step procedures detailing materials, procedures, comment and pitfalls
- Information on the plethora of technologies needed to tackle complex problems
Readership
Graduate students and professionals in a lab enviornment
Table of Contents
- Protein Determination
- Phosphopeptide Mapping: A Basic Protocol
- Coupling of Fluorescent Tags to Proteins
- Radioiodination of Proteins and Peptides
- Free-Flow Electrophoresis
- Gel-Based Proteomics: High-Resolution Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis of Proteins. Isoelectric Focusing and Nonequalibrium pH Gradient Electrophoresis.
- High-Resolution Two-Dimensional Electrophoresis with Immobilized pH Gradients for Proteome Analysis
- Two-Dimensional Difference Gel Electrophoresis: Application for the Analysis of Differential Protein Expression in Multiple Biological Samples
- Affinity Electrophoresis for Studies of Biospecific Interations: High-Resolution Two-Dimensional Affinity Electrophoresis for Separation of Hapten-Specific Polyclonal Antibodies into Monoclonal Antibodies in Murine Blood Plasma
- Image Analysis and Quantitation
- Fluorescence Detection of Proteins in Gels Using SYPRO Dyes
- Autoradiography and Fluorography: Film-Based Techniques for Imaging Radioactivity in Flat Samples
- Two-Dimensional Gel Profiling of Posttanslationally Modified Proteins by in vivo Isotope Labeling
- Immunoprecipitation of Proteins under Nondenaturing Conditions
- Nondenaturing Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis as a Method for Studying Protein Interations: Applications in the Analysis of Mitochrondrial Oxidative Phosphorylation Complexes
- Affinity purification with Natural Immobilized Ligands
- Analysis of Protein-Protein Interactions by Chemical Cross-Linking
- Peroxisomal Targeting as a Tool to Assess Protein-Protein Interactions
- Biomolecular Interaction Analysis Mass Spectrometry
- Blot Overlays with P-Labedled GST-Ras Fusion Proteins: Application to Mapping Protein-Protein Interaction Sites
- Ligand Blot Overlay Assay: Detetion of Ca+2- and Small GTP-Binding Proteins
- Modular Scale Yeast Two-Hybrid Screening
- Chromophore-Assisted Laser Inactivation of Proteins by Antibodies Labeled with Malachite Green
- Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)
- Gel Mobility Shift Assay
- DNA Affinity Chromatography of Transcription Factors: The Oligaonucleotide Trapping Approach
- Protein Degradation Methods: Chaperone-Mediated Autophagy
- Methods in Protein Ubiquitination
- Protein Identification and Sequencing by Mass Spectrometry
- Proteome Specific Sample Preparation Methods for Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization Mass Spectrometry
- In-Gel Digestion of Protein Spots for Mass Spectrometry
- Peptide Sequencing by Tandem Mass Spectrometry
- Direct Database Searing Using Tandem Mass Spectra of Peptides
- Identification of Proteins from Organisms with Unsequenced Genomes by Tandem Mass Spectrometry and Sequence-Similarity Database Searching Tools
- Identification of Protein Phosphorylation Sites by Mass Spectrometry
- Analysis of Carbohydrates/Glycoproteins by Mass Spectrometry
- Stable Isotope Labeling by Amindo Acids in Cell Culture for Quantitative Proteomics
- Site-Specific, Stable Isotopic Labeling of Cysteinyl Pepties in Complex Peptide Mixtures
- Protein Hydrogen Exchange measured by Electrospry Ionization Mass Spectrometry
- Nongel Based Proteomics: Selective Reversed-Phase Chromatographic Isolation of Methionine-Containing Peptides from Complex Peptide Mixtures
- Mass Spectrometry in Noncovalent Protein Interactions and Protein Assemblies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 16th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123756930
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123756923
About the Editor-in-Chief
Julio Celis
A native of Chile, Dr. Julio E. Celis received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Chile in 1964, and then completed his Ph.D. in the United States at the University of Iowa. After his postdoctoral training at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England, he went on to become an assistant professor at the University of Chile. Dr. Celis was named an associate professor in 1975 at Aarhus University, Denmark, and in 1987 became Chairman of the University’s Institute of Medical Biochemistry. He is also the Chairman of the Danish Centre for Human Genome Research and was recently elected Secretary General-elect of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) 1997. With nearly 180 publications to his credit, Dr. Celis’ specialized areas of research include molecular mechanisms of cancer, human 2D gel protein databases and their link to genome data, signal transduction, and the biology of human skin.
Married, with three children and one cat (Max William), Dr. Celis currently resides in Denmark where he holds among his many titles the chair to the Symposium and Prize Committee of the Danish Cancer Society, as well as the acting Chairman of the Nordic Molecular Biology Association (NOMBA). Dr. Celis is currently the Vice President of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) Council and leader of the Danish Delegation to the OECD Megascience Forum subgroup on Bioinformatics. He is also the European Union Observer to the International Nucleotide sequence database collaboration and a member of the EMBO Course Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Danish Cancer Society; Institute of Cancer Biology and Danish Centre for Human Genome Research; Copenhagen, Denmark