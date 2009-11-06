Cell Biology Assays - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123751522, 9780123751539

Cell Biology Assays

1st Edition

Essential Methods

Editor-in-Chiefs: Julio Celis
Paperback ISBN: 9780123751522
eBook ISBN: 9780123751539
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th November 2009
Page Count: 298
Description

This text provides comprehensive protocols essential methods across cell biology. The techniques in this text are presented in a friendly step-by-step fashion, providing useful tips and potential pitfalls while enabling researchers at all stages to embark on basic problems using a variety of technologies and model systems.

Key Features

  • Provides researchers with solutions in lab environments
  • Features an array of essential methods, including endocytic pathways, membranes, mitochondria, and in vitro motility
  • Information on a plethora of technologies needed to tackle complex problems

Readership

Graduate student and professionals in a lab enviornment

Table of Contents

  1. Permeabilized Epithelial Cells to Study Exocytic Membrane Transport
  2. Studying Excit and Surface Delivery of Post-Golgi Transport Intermediates Using in vitro and Live-Cell Microscopy-Based Approaches
  3. Assays Measuring Membrane Transport in the Endocytic Pathway
  4. Microsome-Based Assay for Analysis of Endoplasmic Reticulum to Golgi Transport In Mammalian Cells
  5. Cotranslational Translocation of Proteins into Microsomes Derived from the Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum of Mammalian Cells
  6. Use of Permeabilsed Mast Cells to Analyze Regulated Exocytosis
  7. Syringe Loading: A Method for Assessing Plasma Membrane Function as a Reflection of Mechanically Induced Cell Loading
  8. Cell Surface Biotinylation and Other Techniques for Determination of Surface Polarity of Epithelial Monolayers
  9. Protein Translocation into Mitochondria
  10. Polarographic Assays of Mitochrondrial Functions
  11. Analysis of Nuclear Protein Import and Export in Digitonin-Permeabilized Cells
  12. Heterokaryons: An Assay for Nucleocytoplasmic Shuttling
  13. DNA Replication-Dependent Chromatin Assembly System
  14. Cygnets: Intracellular Guanosine 3’,5-Cycli Monophosphate Sensing in Primary Cells Using Fluorescence Energy Transfer
  15. Ca2+ as a Second Messenger: New Reporters for Calcium (Cameleons and Camgaroos)
  16. Ratiometric Pericam
  17. Fuorescent Indicators for Imaging Protein Phosphorylation in Single Living Cells
  18. In Situ Electroporation of Radioactive Nucleotides: Assessment of Ras Activity or 32P Labeling of Cellular Proteins
  19. Dissecting Pathways; in Situ Electroporation for the Study of Signal Transduction and Gap Junctional Communication
  20. Detection of Protein-Protein Interactions in vivo Using Cyan and Yellow Fluorescent Proteins
  21. Tracking Individual Chromosomes with Integrated Arrays of Iacop Sites and GFP-laci Repressor: Analyzing Position and Dynamics of Chromosomal Loci in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
  22. Microtubule Motility Assays
  23. In vitro Assays for Mitotic Spindle Assembly and Function
  24. In vitro Motility Assays with Actin
  25. Use of Brain Cytosolic Extracts for Studying Actin-Based Motility of Listeria monocytogenes
  26. Pedestal Formation by Pathogenic Escherichia coli: A Model System for Studying Signal Transduction to the Actin Cytoskeleton
  27. Listeria monocytogenes: Techniques to Analyze Bacterial Infection in vitro
  28. Measurement of Cellular Contractile Forces Using Patterned Elastomer

Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780123751522
eBook ISBN:
9780123751539

About the Editor-in-Chief

Julio Celis

A native of Chile, Dr. Julio E. Celis received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Chile in 1964, and then completed his Ph.D. in the United States at the University of Iowa. After his postdoctoral training at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England, he went on to become an assistant professor at the University of Chile. Dr. Celis was named an associate professor in 1975 at Aarhus University, Denmark, and in 1987 became Chairman of the University’s Institute of Medical Biochemistry. He is also the Chairman of the Danish Centre for Human Genome Research and was recently elected Secretary General-elect of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) 1997. With nearly 180 publications to his credit, Dr. Celis’ specialized areas of research include molecular mechanisms of cancer, human 2D gel protein databases and their link to genome data, signal transduction, and the biology of human skin.

Married, with three children and one cat (Max William), Dr. Celis currently resides in Denmark where he holds among his many titles the chair to the Symposium and Prize Committee of the Danish Cancer Society, as well as the acting Chairman of the Nordic Molecular Biology Association (NOMBA). Dr. Celis is currently the Vice President of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) Council and leader of the Danish Delegation to the OECD Megascience Forum subgroup on Bioinformatics. He is also the European Union Observer to the International Nucleotide sequence database collaboration and a member of the EMBO Course Committee.

Affiliations and Expertise

Danish Cancer Society; Institute of Cancer Biology and Danish Centre for Human Genome Research; Copenhagen, Denmark

Ratings and Reviews

