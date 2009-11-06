Cell Biology Assays
1st Edition
Essential Methods
Description
This text provides comprehensive protocols essential methods across cell biology. The techniques in this text are presented in a friendly step-by-step fashion, providing useful tips and potential pitfalls while enabling researchers at all stages to embark on basic problems using a variety of technologies and model systems.
Key Features
- Provides researchers with solutions in lab environments
- Features an array of essential methods, including endocytic pathways, membranes, mitochondria, and in vitro motility
- Information on a plethora of technologies needed to tackle complex problems
Readership
Graduate student and professionals in a lab enviornment
Table of Contents
- Permeabilized Epithelial Cells to Study Exocytic Membrane Transport
- Studying Excit and Surface Delivery of Post-Golgi Transport Intermediates Using in vitro and Live-Cell Microscopy-Based Approaches
- Assays Measuring Membrane Transport in the Endocytic Pathway
- Microsome-Based Assay for Analysis of Endoplasmic Reticulum to Golgi Transport In Mammalian Cells
- Cotranslational Translocation of Proteins into Microsomes Derived from the Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum of Mammalian Cells
- Use of Permeabilsed Mast Cells to Analyze Regulated Exocytosis
- Syringe Loading: A Method for Assessing Plasma Membrane Function as a Reflection of Mechanically Induced Cell Loading
- Cell Surface Biotinylation and Other Techniques for Determination of Surface Polarity of Epithelial Monolayers
- Protein Translocation into Mitochondria
- Polarographic Assays of Mitochrondrial Functions
- Analysis of Nuclear Protein Import and Export in Digitonin-Permeabilized Cells
- Heterokaryons: An Assay for Nucleocytoplasmic Shuttling
- DNA Replication-Dependent Chromatin Assembly System
- Cygnets: Intracellular Guanosine 3’,5-Cycli Monophosphate Sensing in Primary Cells Using Fluorescence Energy Transfer
- Ca2+ as a Second Messenger: New Reporters for Calcium (Cameleons and Camgaroos)
- Ratiometric Pericam
- Fuorescent Indicators for Imaging Protein Phosphorylation in Single Living Cells
- In Situ Electroporation of Radioactive Nucleotides: Assessment of Ras Activity or 32P Labeling of Cellular Proteins
- Dissecting Pathways; in Situ Electroporation for the Study of Signal Transduction and Gap Junctional Communication
- Detection of Protein-Protein Interactions in vivo Using Cyan and Yellow Fluorescent Proteins
- Tracking Individual Chromosomes with Integrated Arrays of Iacop Sites and GFP-laci Repressor: Analyzing Position and Dynamics of Chromosomal Loci in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
- Microtubule Motility Assays
- In vitro Assays for Mitotic Spindle Assembly and Function
- In vitro Motility Assays with Actin
- Use of Brain Cytosolic Extracts for Studying Actin-Based Motility of Listeria monocytogenes
- Pedestal Formation by Pathogenic Escherichia coli: A Model System for Studying Signal Transduction to the Actin Cytoskeleton
- Listeria monocytogenes: Techniques to Analyze Bacterial Infection in vitro
- Measurement of Cellular Contractile Forces Using Patterned Elastomer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 6th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123751522
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123751539
About the Editor-in-Chief
Julio Celis
A native of Chile, Dr. Julio E. Celis received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Chile in 1964, and then completed his Ph.D. in the United States at the University of Iowa. After his postdoctoral training at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England, he went on to become an assistant professor at the University of Chile. Dr. Celis was named an associate professor in 1975 at Aarhus University, Denmark, and in 1987 became Chairman of the University’s Institute of Medical Biochemistry. He is also the Chairman of the Danish Centre for Human Genome Research and was recently elected Secretary General-elect of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) 1997. With nearly 180 publications to his credit, Dr. Celis’ specialized areas of research include molecular mechanisms of cancer, human 2D gel protein databases and their link to genome data, signal transduction, and the biology of human skin.
Married, with three children and one cat (Max William), Dr. Celis currently resides in Denmark where he holds among his many titles the chair to the Symposium and Prize Committee of the Danish Cancer Society, as well as the acting Chairman of the Nordic Molecular Biology Association (NOMBA). Dr. Celis is currently the Vice President of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) Council and leader of the Danish Delegation to the OECD Megascience Forum subgroup on Bioinformatics. He is also the European Union Observer to the International Nucleotide sequence database collaboration and a member of the EMBO Course Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Danish Cancer Society; Institute of Cancer Biology and Danish Centre for Human Genome Research; Copenhagen, Denmark