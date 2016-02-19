Cell Biology A Comprehensive Treatise V4
1st Edition
Gene Expression: Translation and the Behavior of Proteins
Cell Biology, A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume 4: Gene Expression: Translation and the Behavior of Proteins discusses the translation of genetic information into proteins. It also explains the activities and behaviors of proteins, which is the final stage of gene expression. This book opens with a discussion of the components and mechanism of the translational machinery – their structures, biogenesis, and cellular levels. It then explains the protein synthesis, wherein each chapter focuses on one aspect of the detailed process. Other topics covered in this book are the structure and function of cytoplasmic ribonucleoprotein complexes and the proteolytic cleavage in the posttranslational processing of proteins. This text also covers the regulation of enzyme activity and the movement of material between nucleus and cytoplasm. The last three chapters are more in-depth discussions on protein synthesis, intracellular transport, regulation, and secretion. As with the other volumes of this book series, readers will definitely benefit from the vast information provided in this book regarding protein, its activities, behaviors, and synthesis.
1 The Translational Machinery: Components and Mechanism
I. Introduction
II. Macromolecular Components
III. Biosynthesis of Translational Components
IV. Pathway and Mechanism
V. Perspectives
2 Regulation of Eukaryotic Protein Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Regulation at the Step of Met-tRNAf Binding to 40 S Ribosomal Subunits
III. Regulation at the Step of mRNA Binding to the Ribosomal Initiation Complex
IV. Factors with Receptor Sites on the Cell Membrane
V. Conclusion
3 Masked Messenger RNA and the Regulation of Protein Synthesis in Eggs and Embryos
I. Introduction
II. Maternal Effects and the Existence of Stored mRNA in Eggs
III. Protein Synthesis Following Fertilization of Sea Urchin Eggs
IV. Masking and the Control of Protein Synthesis in Eggs and Embryos
V. Concluding Remarks
4 Structure and Function of Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Ribonucleoprotein Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear RNP
III. Cytoplasmic RNP Containing mRNA
5 Proteolytic Cleavage in the Posttranslational Processing of Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Early Cleavages—The Presecretory Proteins
III. Posttranslational Cleavages—Intracellular (The Proproteins)
6 Principles of the Regulation of Enzyme Activity
I. Introduction
II. Some Basic Concepts of Biochemical Regulation
III. Mechanisms of Controlling Enzyme Activity
IV. Integration of Metabolic Controls
V. Conclusion
7 The Movement of Material between Nucleus and Cytoplasm
I. Introduction
II. Determinants of Nucleocytoplasmic Movements
III. Thermodynamic Equilibrium
IV. Kinetics
V. Nucleocytoplasmic Interrelations
8 Regulation of Location of Intracellular Proteins
I. Introduction and Overview
II. General Mechanisms
III. Role of Membranes: Protein-Membrane Interactions
IV. Organelle Biogenesis and Localization Pathways
V. Reconstitution Systems
VI. Genetic Systems
VII. Summary
9 The Biogenesis of Supramolecular Structures
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Interactions during Assembly
III. The Assembly Reactions
IV. Conclusion
10 Protein Secretion and Transport
I. Introduction
II. General Morphology of Secretory Cells
III. Methodology
IV. Synthesis and Segregation of Secondary Proteins
V. Intracellular Protein Migration
VI. Storage and Discharge
VII. Processing of Secretory Proteins during Intracellular Transport
VIII. Membrane Redistribution during Secretion
IX. Variations in the Secretory Pathway of Different Types of Cells
X. Concluding Remarks
- 510
- English
- © Academic Press 1980
- 28th August 1980
- Academic Press
- 9780323147620
David M. Prescott
DEPARTMENT OF MOLECULAR, CELLULAR AND DEVELOPMENTAL BIOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO BOULDER, COLORADO