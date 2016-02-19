Cell Biology A Comprehensive Treatise V4

Cell Biology, A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume 4: Gene Expression: Translation and the Behavior of Proteins discusses the translation of genetic information into proteins. It also explains the activities and behaviors of proteins, which is the final stage of gene expression. This book opens with a discussion of the components and mechanism of the translational machinery – their structures, biogenesis, and cellular levels. It then explains the protein synthesis, wherein each chapter focuses on one aspect of the detailed process. Other topics covered in this book are the structure and function of cytoplasmic ribonucleoprotein complexes and the proteolytic cleavage in the posttranslational processing of proteins. This text also covers the regulation of enzyme activity and the movement of material between nucleus and cytoplasm. The last three chapters are more in-depth discussions on protein synthesis, intracellular transport, regulation, and secretion. As with the other volumes of this book series, readers will definitely benefit from the vast information provided in this book regarding protein, its activities, behaviors, and synthesis.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 The Translational Machinery: Components and Mechanism

I. Introduction

II. Macromolecular Components

III. Biosynthesis of Translational Components

IV. Pathway and Mechanism

V. Perspectives

References

2 Regulation of Eukaryotic Protein Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Regulation at the Step of Met-tRNAf Binding to 40 S Ribosomal Subunits

III. Regulation at the Step of mRNA Binding to the Ribosomal Initiation Complex

IV. Factors with Receptor Sites on the Cell Membrane

V. Conclusion

References

3 Masked Messenger RNA and the Regulation of Protein Synthesis in Eggs and Embryos

I. Introduction

II. Maternal Effects and the Existence of Stored mRNA in Eggs

III. Protein Synthesis Following Fertilization of Sea Urchin Eggs

IV. Masking and the Control of Protein Synthesis in Eggs and Embryos

V. Concluding Remarks

References

4 Structure and Function of Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Ribonucleoprotein Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Nuclear RNP

III. Cytoplasmic RNP Containing mRNA

References

5 Proteolytic Cleavage in the Posttranslational Processing of Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Early Cleavages—The Presecretory Proteins

III. Posttranslational Cleavages—Intracellular (The Proproteins)

References

6 Principles of the Regulation of Enzyme Activity

I. Introduction

II. Some Basic Concepts of Biochemical Regulation

III. Mechanisms of Controlling Enzyme Activity

IV. Integration of Metabolic Controls

V. Conclusion

References

7 The Movement of Material between Nucleus and Cytoplasm

I. Introduction

II. Determinants of Nucleocytoplasmic Movements

III. Thermodynamic Equilibrium

IV. Kinetics

V. Nucleocytoplasmic Interrelations

References

8 Regulation of Location of Intracellular Proteins

I. Introduction and Overview

II. General Mechanisms

III. Role of Membranes: Protein-Membrane Interactions

IV. Organelle Biogenesis and Localization Pathways

V. Reconstitution Systems

VI. Genetic Systems

VII. Summary

References

9 The Biogenesis of Supramolecular Structures

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Interactions during Assembly

III. The Assembly Reactions

IV. Conclusion

References

10 Protein Secretion and Transport

I. Introduction

II. General Morphology of Secretory Cells

III. Methodology

IV. Synthesis and Segregation of Secondary Proteins

V. Intracellular Protein Migration

VI. Storage and Discharge

VII. Processing of Secretory Proteins during Intracellular Transport

VIII. Membrane Redistribution during Secretion

IX. Variations in the Secretory Pathway of Different Types of Cells

X. Concluding Remarks

References

Index



