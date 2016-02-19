Cell Biology A Comprehensive Treatise V3
1st Edition
Gene Expression: The Production of RNA's
Description
Cell Biology, A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume 3: Gene Expression: The Production of RNA’s mainly discusses the molecular and cytological bases of gene expression. The coverage begins with the concepts of organization of DNA and gene sequences in chromosomes, as an introduction to a more detailed coverage of gene expression. The book opens with a general discussion on the organization of DNA sequences in chromosomes. This chapter includes different methods of analyzing DNA sequences. As the book progresses, it looks upon the details on gene reiteration and amplification up to the transcription of prokaryotes and eukaryotes. It includes the ways of regulating transcription. The following chapters deal mostly with the structure and activity of genes up to the different virus strains in both RNA and DNA. The cytoplasmic and environmental impact on gene expression is also discussed. Chapter 8 generally tackles the DNA conformation and template function. The succeeding chapters focus on the transfer and ribosomal RNA as a result of maturation events; the processing of hnRNA and its relation to mRNA; and recombinant DNA procedures. The book closes with the directory of the different classes of cellular RNAs. This book will be helpful to many graduate students, teachers, scientists, and researchers in need of information regarding cell biology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 The Organization of DNA Sequences in Chromosomes
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Analyzing DNA Sequences
III. Characteristics of the Different Kinetic Classes of Sequences
IV. Interspersion of Sequences of Different Kinds
V. Arrangement of Specific Structural Genes
VI. Single-Copy Structural Genes
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
2 Gene Reiteration and Gene Amplification
I. Introduction
II. Alternatives to Multiple Genes
III. Multiple Genes Integrated in the Germ Line Genome
IV. Fluctuations in Tandem Gene Number
V. Predictable Changes in rDNA Redundancy in Somatic Cells
VI. Predictable Changes in rDNA Redundancy That Are Transmissible in the Germ Line-rDNA Magnification
VII. The Evolution of Tandem Repeated Genes
VIII. Amplification of a Unique Germ Line Gene in Tetrahymena
IX. Amplification in the Germ Cells of Multicellular Organisms
X. Concluding Remarks on the Peculiarity of Ribosomal DNA
References
3 Basic Enzymology of Transcription in Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes
I. Introduction
II. Eukaryotic RNA Polymerases
III. Purification Characteristics and General Properties of RNA Polymerases
IV. Function of Individual Subunits of Core RNA Polymerase
V. Interrelationship of RNA Polymerases
VI. Conclusions
References
4 Regulation of Transcription in Prokaryotes, Their Plasmids, and Viruses
I. The Scope of This Chapter
II. The Basic Mechanics of the Transcription Process
III. Different Ways of Regulating Transcription
IV. How Different Combinations of Factors Are Put Together to Control Specific Genes
V. Overall Patterns of Transcriptional Control Observed in Different Gene Systems
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
5 Structural Manifestation of Nonribosomal Gene Activity
I. Introduction
II. Chromatin in Nonpolytene Somatic Cells
III. Polytene Chromosomes
IV. Chromosomes during Meiosis
V. Comparative Aspects
References
6 The Expression of Animal Virus Genes
I. Introduction
II. The RNA-Containing Viruses
III. The DNA-Containing Viruses
IV. Remarks
References
7 Aspects of Cytoplasmic and Environmental Influences on Gene Expression
I. Introduction
II. Cytoplasmic Influences on Gene Expression in Transplanted Nuclei
III. Cytoplasmic Determinants in Embryogeny
IV. Behavior of Nuclei in Somatic Cell Heterokaryons
V. Steroid Hormone Influences on Target Cell Nuclei
VI. "Gene Amplification" in Cultured Mammalian Cells
VII. Conclusions
References
8 Molecular Aspects of the Regulation of Eukaryotic Transcription: Nucleosomal Proteins and Their Postsynthetic Modifications in the Control of DNA Conformation and Template Function
I. Introduction
II. Control of DNA Conformation
III. DNA-Associated Nonhistone Proteins
IV. Conclusion
References
9 Maturation Events Leading to Transfer RNA and Ribosomal RNA
I. Introduction
II. Approaches to the Study of RNA Processing
III. Transfer RNA Biosynthesis
IV. Ribosomal RNA Biosynthesis
V. Degradation of RNA
References
10 The Processing of hnRNA and Its Relation to mRNA
I. Introduction
II. Labeling of hnRNA
III. The Sequence Complexities of Nuclear and Cytoplasmic RNA's
IV. Precursors for Specific mRNA's
V. Structural Gene Sequences and Introns
VI. Histone Gene Transcription
VII. Polyadenylation and Methylation
VIII. Nuclear Ribonucleoprotein
IX. Additional Genetic Aspects
X. Conclusions
References
11 Recombinant DNA Procedures in the Study of Eukaryotic Genes
I. Introduction
II. Methods for in Vitro Recombination
III. Cloning Vectors
IV. Methods for Screening Recombinant Clones for Specific DNA Sequences
V. Isolation of Single-Copy Structural Gene Sequences
VI. Isolation and Characterization of Specific Eukaryotic Genes
VII. Identification of Regulatory Sequences in Cloned Eukaryotic DNA
References
12 Basic Characteristics of Different Classes of Cellular RNA's: A Directory
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear RNA's
III. Cytoplasmic RNA's
IV. Mitochondrial RNA's
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 698
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th May 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143257
About the Editor
David M. Prescott
Affiliations and Expertise
BIOLOGY DIVISION, OAK RIDGE NATIONAL LABORATORY OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE