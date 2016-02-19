Cell Biology A Comprehensive Treatise V3

Cell Biology, A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume 3: Gene Expression: The Production of RNA’s mainly discusses the molecular and cytological bases of gene expression. The coverage begins with the concepts of organization of DNA and gene sequences in chromosomes, as an introduction to a more detailed coverage of gene expression. The book opens with a general discussion on the organization of DNA sequences in chromosomes. This chapter includes different methods of analyzing DNA sequences. As the book progresses, it looks upon the details on gene reiteration and amplification up to the transcription of prokaryotes and eukaryotes. It includes the ways of regulating transcription. The following chapters deal mostly with the structure and activity of genes up to the different virus strains in both RNA and DNA. The cytoplasmic and environmental impact on gene expression is also discussed. Chapter 8 generally tackles the DNA conformation and template function. The succeeding chapters focus on the transfer and ribosomal RNA as a result of maturation events; the processing of hnRNA and its relation to mRNA; and recombinant DNA procedures. The book closes with the directory of the different classes of cellular RNAs. This book will be helpful to many graduate students, teachers, scientists, and researchers in need of information regarding cell biology.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 The Organization of DNA Sequences in Chromosomes

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Analyzing DNA Sequences

III. Characteristics of the Different Kinetic Classes of Sequences

IV. Interspersion of Sequences of Different Kinds

V. Arrangement of Specific Structural Genes

VI. Single-Copy Structural Genes

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

2 Gene Reiteration and Gene Amplification

I. Introduction

II. Alternatives to Multiple Genes

III. Multiple Genes Integrated in the Germ Line Genome

IV. Fluctuations in Tandem Gene Number

V. Predictable Changes in rDNA Redundancy in Somatic Cells

VI. Predictable Changes in rDNA Redundancy That Are Transmissible in the Germ Line-rDNA Magnification

VII. The Evolution of Tandem Repeated Genes

VIII. Amplification of a Unique Germ Line Gene in Tetrahymena

IX. Amplification in the Germ Cells of Multicellular Organisms

X. Concluding Remarks on the Peculiarity of Ribosomal DNA

References

3 Basic Enzymology of Transcription in Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes

I. Introduction

II. Eukaryotic RNA Polymerases

III. Purification Characteristics and General Properties of RNA Polymerases

IV. Function of Individual Subunits of Core RNA Polymerase

V. Interrelationship of RNA Polymerases

VI. Conclusions

References

4 Regulation of Transcription in Prokaryotes, Their Plasmids, and Viruses

I. The Scope of This Chapter

II. The Basic Mechanics of the Transcription Process

III. Different Ways of Regulating Transcription

IV. How Different Combinations of Factors Are Put Together to Control Specific Genes

V. Overall Patterns of Transcriptional Control Observed in Different Gene Systems

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

5 Structural Manifestation of Nonribosomal Gene Activity

I. Introduction

II. Chromatin in Nonpolytene Somatic Cells

III. Polytene Chromosomes

IV. Chromosomes during Meiosis

V. Comparative Aspects

References

6 The Expression of Animal Virus Genes

I. Introduction

II. The RNA-Containing Viruses

III. The DNA-Containing Viruses

IV. Remarks

References

7 Aspects of Cytoplasmic and Environmental Influences on Gene Expression

I. Introduction

II. Cytoplasmic Influences on Gene Expression in Transplanted Nuclei

III. Cytoplasmic Determinants in Embryogeny

IV. Behavior of Nuclei in Somatic Cell Heterokaryons

V. Steroid Hormone Influences on Target Cell Nuclei

VI. "Gene Amplification" in Cultured Mammalian Cells

VII. Conclusions

References

8 Molecular Aspects of the Regulation of Eukaryotic Transcription: Nucleosomal Proteins and Their Postsynthetic Modifications in the Control of DNA Conformation and Template Function

I. Introduction

II. Control of DNA Conformation

III. DNA-Associated Nonhistone Proteins

IV. Conclusion

References

9 Maturation Events Leading to Transfer RNA and Ribosomal RNA

I. Introduction

II. Approaches to the Study of RNA Processing

III. Transfer RNA Biosynthesis

IV. Ribosomal RNA Biosynthesis

V. Degradation of RNA

References

10 The Processing of hnRNA and Its Relation to mRNA

I. Introduction

II. Labeling of hnRNA

III. The Sequence Complexities of Nuclear and Cytoplasmic RNA's

IV. Precursors for Specific mRNA's

V. Structural Gene Sequences and Introns

VI. Histone Gene Transcription

VII. Polyadenylation and Methylation

VIII. Nuclear Ribonucleoprotein

IX. Additional Genetic Aspects

X. Conclusions

References

11 Recombinant DNA Procedures in the Study of Eukaryotic Genes

I. Introduction

II. Methods for in Vitro Recombination

III. Cloning Vectors

IV. Methods for Screening Recombinant Clones for Specific DNA Sequences

V. Isolation of Single-Copy Structural Gene Sequences

VI. Isolation and Characterization of Specific Eukaryotic Genes

VII. Identification of Regulatory Sequences in Cloned Eukaryotic DNA

References

12 Basic Characteristics of Different Classes of Cellular RNA's: A Directory

I. Introduction

II. Nuclear RNA's

III. Cytoplasmic RNA's

IV. Mitochondrial RNA's

References

Index





