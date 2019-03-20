Celiac Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 48-1

Dr. Alan Buchman, Consulting Editor, selected world renown experts on celiac disease, Dr. Green and Dr. Lebwohl, to update the topic for gastroenterology readers. They have secured expert authors from top institutions to contribute articles with high clinical utility on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of celiac disease. These clinical reviews are devoted to the following topics: Clinical features and diagnosis of celiac disease; The gluten-free diet; Histopathology of celiac disease; Epidemiology and risk factors for celiac disease; Enteroscopy and capsule endoscopy in celiac disease; Measuring symptoms and other outcomes in celiac disease; Celiac disease in Asia; The microbiome and celiac disease; Follow-up of celiac disease; Refractory celiac disease; Non-dietary therapies for celiac disease; and Non-Celiac gluten or wheat sensitivity. Readers will come away with the most current clinical information they need to inform clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes.