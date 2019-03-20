Celiac Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323655231, 9780323655248

Celiac Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 48-1

1st Edition

Authors: Peter H. R. Green Benjamin Lebwohl
eBook ISBN: 9780323655248
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655231
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2019
Description

Dr. Alan Buchman, Consulting Editor, selected world renown experts on celiac disease, Dr. Green and Dr. Lebwohl, to update the topic for gastroenterology readers. They have secured expert authors from top institutions to contribute articles with high clinical utility on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of celiac disease. These clinical reviews are devoted to the following topics: Clinical features and diagnosis of celiac disease; The gluten-free diet; Histopathology of celiac disease; Epidemiology and risk factors for celiac disease; Enteroscopy and capsule endoscopy in celiac disease; Measuring symptoms and other outcomes in celiac disease; Celiac disease in Asia; The microbiome and celiac disease; Follow-up of celiac disease; Refractory celiac disease; Non-dietary therapies for celiac disease; and Non-Celiac gluten or wheat sensitivity. Readers will come away with the most current clinical information they need to inform clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323655248
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323655231

About the Authors

Peter H. R. Green Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Phyllis and Ivan Seidenberg Professor of Medicine, Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University, New York

Benjamin Lebwohl Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine, Mailman School of Public Health, The Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University, New York

