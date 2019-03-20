Celiac Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 48-1
1st Edition
Description
Dr. Alan Buchman, Consulting Editor, selected world renown experts on celiac disease, Dr. Green and Dr. Lebwohl, to update the topic for gastroenterology readers. They have secured expert authors from top institutions to contribute articles with high clinical utility on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of celiac disease. These clinical reviews are devoted to the following topics: Clinical features and diagnosis of celiac disease; The gluten-free diet; Histopathology of celiac disease; Epidemiology and risk factors for celiac disease; Enteroscopy and capsule endoscopy in celiac disease; Measuring symptoms and other outcomes in celiac disease; Celiac disease in Asia; The microbiome and celiac disease; Follow-up of celiac disease; Refractory celiac disease; Non-dietary therapies for celiac disease; and Non-Celiac gluten or wheat sensitivity. Readers will come away with the most current clinical information they need to inform clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 20th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655248
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323655231
About the Authors
Peter H. R. Green Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Phyllis and Ivan Seidenberg Professor of Medicine, Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University, New York
Benjamin Lebwohl Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine, Mailman School of Public Health, The Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University, New York