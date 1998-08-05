CE Marking Handbook
1st Edition
Description
This book is essential reading for electronic consumer-product manufacturers doing business in the European marketplace. Compliance with directives and procedures can be a complex and confusing process, resulting in wasted money and effort. With the help of the CE Marking Handbook, engineers and managers can more easily identify which rules apply to them and pinpoint what they need to do to comply. Dave Lohbeck was formerly the Manager for Seminars and Training at TUV Rhineland, the largest German testing and certification agency. He has worked for many years as an engineer, including nine years in the field of European safety and EMC compliance.
A once complicated topic is made clear as the author addresses the confusion surrounding CE Marking. Lohbeck offers guidance on both legal and design issues. This book includes a step-by-step design guide aimed at both novice and experienced exporters. With its help, engineers and managers can easily identify which rules apply to their products and pinpoint what they need to do to comply. The information presented here is backed up with facts and examples. Many have been misled, unfortunately, but this book presents the real meaning of CE Marking.
Key Features
Shows design engineers how to comply with CE requirements for product conformity Explains legal and technical issues concisely and logically Presents and illuminates US and EU differences
Readership
Engineers and managers responsible for implementing a CE Mark compliance program
Table of Contents
Europe's Approach to Total Harmonization: The European Union and CE Symbol, Definitions and Considerations, History - The German Model, The "New Approach" - 1985, Standards vs. Directives for Conformity Directive's and Procedures: Directives - The European Laws, General Product Safety - Protection and Safeguards, Product Liability - Victims Rights, Customs Authorities and Border Controls, Conformity Assessment Procedures - The Modules, Technical Files, Documentation and Test Reports, Declaration of Conformity, CE Marking Guidelines Standards - The Technical Rules: Harmonized Standards - Presumption of Conformity, Selecting Standards, Essential Requirements and State of the Art Notified Bodies and Certification: Notified Bodies and Third Parties, Testing, Certification and Approval Marks, Defense of "Due Diligence" Quality and Enforcement: Product Quality vs. Factory Quality, Consultants - Benefits and Limitations, US and EU Differences, The Quality and Safety Mindset, Market Surveillance, Enforcement, Legal Requirements and Customer Expectations Design Guide for Safety Conformity: Introduction - Electrical Safety for Products and Machines, Principles of Safety, Design Guidance, Safety Checklist Conclusion: Focus on Standards, CE's Credibility at Risk, Self Test - "Where are you now?", Total Harmonization and Product Certification Appendices: European Safety and EMC Acronyms, Information Sources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 5th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080500829
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750698191
About the Author
Dave Lohbeck
Affiliations and Expertise
Dave Lohbeck has extensive training experience in compliance, mainly with his former employer, TUV Rheinland. He is currently employed at National Instruments.