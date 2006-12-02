CCTV Surveillance - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750677684, 9780080468181

CCTV Surveillance

2nd Edition

Video Practices and Technology

Authors: Herman Kruegle
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750677684
eBook ISBN: 9780080468181
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2006
Page Count: 672
Description

This revision of the classic book on CCTV technology, CCTV Surveillance, provides a comprehensive examination of CCTV, covering the applications of various systems, how to design and install a system, and how to choose the right hardware. Taking into account the ever-changing advances in technology using digital techniques and the Internet, CCTV Surveillance, Second Edition, is completely updated with the recent advancements in digital cameras and digital recorders, remote monitoring via the Internet, and CCTV integration with other security systems.

Continuing in the celebrated tradition of the first edition, the second edition is written to serve as a useful resource for the end-user as well as the technical practitioner. Each chapter begins with an overview, and presents the latest information on the relevant equipment, describing the characteristics, features and application of each device. Coverage of aging or obsolete technology is reduced to a historical perspective, and eight brand new chapters cover digital video technology, multiplexers, integrated camera-lens-housing, smart domes, and rapid deployment CCTV systems.

Key Features

  • Serves as an indispensable resource on CCTV theory
  • Includes eight new chapters on the use of digital components and other related technologies that have seen a recent explosion in use
  • Fully illustrated, the book contains completely updated photographs and diagrams that represent the latest in CCTV technology advancements

Readership

Security managers, consultants, designers dealers and installers.

Table of Contents

  1. Video's Critical Role in the Security Plan
    2. Video Technology Overview
    3. Natural and Artificial Lighting
    4. Lenses and Optics
    5. Cameras-Analog, Digital, and Internet
    6. Analog Video, Voice and Control Signal Transmission 
    7. Digital Remote Monitoring – Video, Communications, Control
    8. Analog Monitors and Digital Displays
    9. Analog, Digital Video Recorders
    10. Hard Copy Video Printers
    11. Video Switchers
    12. Quads and Multiplexers
    13. Video Motion Detectors
    14. Dome Cameras 
    15. Integrated Cameras, Camera Housings and Accessories
    16. Electronic Video Image Splitting, Reversal, and Annotation
    17. Camera Pan/Tilt Mechanisms
    18. Covert Video Surveillance
    19. Low-Light-Level Cameras, Thermal Infrared Imagers
    20. Control Room/Console Design
    21. Rapid Deployment Video Systems
    22. Applications and Solutions-Sample Scenarios
    23. System Power Sources 
    24. Video-Security Systems Integration
    25. Video System Test Equipment
    26. Video Check List
    27. Education, Standards, Certification
    28. New Video Technology

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750677684
eBook ISBN:
9780080468181

About the Author

Herman Kruegle

Herman Kruegle is a consultant to Avida Inc., a manufacturer of rapid deployment video systems for personnel protection. He was formerly the president of Visual Methods, Inc., an electro-optics firm engaged in the manufacture of CCTV security and electro-optical, low vision, and inspection products. Mr. Kruegle holds six patents in the security, electro-optical, and laser fields. He has published numerous papers in professional electro-optics and security journals, including a lens primer series on CCTV optics and lenses and a series on covert CCTV security. Mr. Kruegle has been a contributing author for three texts focusing on CCTV security as applied to loss prevention in industry, museums, libraries, and cargo.

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Security Consultant, Rivervale, NJ, USA

Ratings and Reviews

