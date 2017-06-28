Cawson's Essentials of Oral Pathology and Oral Medicine
9th Edition
Description
The new edition of this classic book continues to support a new generation of dental students in their understanding of the essential aspects of oral pathology, oral medicine and systemic disease, as they relate to the day-to-day practice of dentistry. Fully updated throughout with the latest diagnostic tests, treatment protocols and international guidelines, the book will be essential for all undergraduates studying dentistry as well as postgraduate examinations.
Key Features
- Brand new edition of the first textbook to integrate oral medicine, pathology and surgery in a practical, student-orientated fashion!
- Friendly, accessible writing style provides ready access to essential information
- Ample use of flow charts guide the student thorough the process of differential diagnosis for a range of conditions
- Evidenced-based throughout to help facilitate safe clinical practice
- Presents the latest national and international guidelines
- Helpful self-assessment provides an indication of the level of understanding and problem solving abilities expected at an undergraduate level
- Useful summary charts aid subject revision and understanding
Table of Contents
1 Principles of investigation, diagnosis and treatment
SECTION 1: Hard Tissue Pathology
2 Disorders of tooth development
3 Disorders of development
4 Dental caries
5 Pulpitis and apical periodontitis
6 Tooth wear, resorption, hypercementosis and osseointegration
7 Gingival and periodontal diseases
8 Infections of the jaws
9 Major infections of the mouth and face
10 Cysts in and around the jaws
11 Odontogenic tumours and related jaw lesions
12 Non-odontogenic tumours of the jaws
13 Genetic, metabolic and other non-neoplastic bone diseases
14 Disorders of the temporomandibular joints and trismus
SECTION 2: Soft Tissue Disease
15 Diseases of the oral mucosa: mucosal infections
16 Diseases of the oral mucosa: non-infective stomatitis
17 Tongue disorders
18 Benign chronic white mucosal lesions
19 Potentially malignant disorders
20 Oral cancer
21 Other mucosal and lip carcinomas
22 Non-neoplastic diseases of salivary glands
23 Salivary gland neoplasms
24 Benign mucosal swellings
25 Soft tissue tumours
26 Oral pigmented lesions
SECTION 3: Systemic Disease in Dentistry
27 Anaemias, leukaemias and lymphomas
28 Haemorrhagic disorders
29 Immunodeficiency
30 Allergy, autoimmune and autoinflammatory disease
31 Cervical lymphadenopathy
32 Cardiovascular disease
33 Respiratory tract disease
34 Gastrointestinal and liver disease
35 Nutritional deficiencies
36 Endocrine disorders and pregnancy
37 Renal disease
38 Pain and neurological disorders
39 Physical and learning disability
40 Mental health disorders
41 Dentistry and elderly patients
42 Complications of systemic drug treatment
43 Medical emergencies
SECTION 4: Self-Assessment Questions and Learning Guides
44 Learning guide
Self-assessment questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073915
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073908
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073892
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702049828
About the Author
Edward Odell
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Oral Pathology and Medicine, King’s College London; Honorary Consultant in Oral Pathology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London