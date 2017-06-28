Cawson's Essentials of Oral Pathology and Oral Medicine - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780702049828, 9780702073915

Cawson's Essentials of Oral Pathology and Oral Medicine

9th Edition

Authors: Edward Odell
eBook ISBN: 9780702073915
eBook ISBN: 9780702073908
eBook ISBN: 9780702073892
Paperback ISBN: 9780702049828
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2017
Page Count: 568
Description

The new edition of this classic book continues to support a new generation of dental students in their understanding of the essential aspects of oral pathology, oral medicine and systemic disease, as they relate to the day-to-day practice of dentistry. Fully updated throughout with the latest diagnostic tests, treatment protocols and international guidelines, the book will be essential for all undergraduates studying dentistry as well as postgraduate examinations.

Key Features

  • Brand new edition of the first textbook to integrate oral medicine, pathology and surgery in a practical, student-orientated fashion!

  • Friendly, accessible writing style provides ready access to essential information

  • Ample use of flow charts guide the student thorough the process of differential diagnosis for a range of conditions

  • Evidenced-based throughout to help facilitate safe clinical practice

  • Presents the latest national and international guidelines

  • Helpful self-assessment provides an indication of the level of understanding and problem solving abilities expected at an undergraduate level

  • Useful summary charts aid subject revision and understanding

Table of Contents

1 Principles of investigation, diagnosis and treatment

SECTION 1: Hard Tissue Pathology

2 Disorders of tooth development

3 Disorders of development

4 Dental caries

5 Pulpitis and apical periodontitis

6 Tooth wear, resorption, hypercementosis and osseointegration

7 Gingival and periodontal diseases

8 Infections of the jaws

9 Major infections of the mouth and face

10 Cysts in and around the jaws

11 Odontogenic tumours and related jaw lesions

12 Non-odontogenic tumours of the jaws

13 Genetic, metabolic and other non-neoplastic bone diseases

14 Disorders of the temporomandibular joints and trismus

SECTION 2: Soft Tissue Disease

15 Diseases of the oral mucosa: mucosal infections

16 Diseases of the oral mucosa: non-infective stomatitis

17 Tongue disorders

18 Benign chronic white mucosal lesions

19 Potentially malignant disorders

20 Oral cancer

21 Other mucosal and lip carcinomas

22 Non-neoplastic diseases of salivary glands

23 Salivary gland neoplasms

24 Benign mucosal swellings

25 Soft tissue tumours

26 Oral pigmented lesions

SECTION 3: Systemic Disease in Dentistry

27 Anaemias, leukaemias and lymphomas

28 Haemorrhagic disorders

29 Immunodeficiency

30 Allergy, autoimmune and autoinflammatory disease

31 Cervical lymphadenopathy

32 Cardiovascular disease

33 Respiratory tract disease

34 Gastrointestinal and liver disease

35 Nutritional deficiencies

36 Endocrine disorders and pregnancy

37 Renal disease

38 Pain and neurological disorders

39 Physical and learning disability

40 Mental health disorders

41 Dentistry and elderly patients

42 Complications of systemic drug treatment

43 Medical emergencies

SECTION 4: Self-Assessment Questions and Learning Guides

44 Learning guide

Self-assessment questions

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702073915
eBook ISBN:
9780702073908
eBook ISBN:
9780702073892
Paperback ISBN:
9780702049828

About the Author

Edward Odell

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Oral Pathology and Medicine, King’s College London; Honorary Consultant in Oral Pathology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London

