Cawson's Essentials of Oral Pathology and Oral Medicine
8th Edition
Description
This is a new edition of a classic textbook of oral pathology and oral medicine for dental students and candidates for postgraduate dentistry exams. Illustrated in colour throughout, the book offers a comprehensive introduction to the pathology of oral disease, its clinical manifestations and the principles of management. A final section deals with the medically compromised patient.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of both oral pathology and oral medicine in a single paperback volume
- Ideal for both undergraduate and post-graduate dentistry exams
- Lucid writing style provides easy access to essential information
- Illustrated in high quality throughout, with over 80 new full colour images
- Ample use of flow charts guide the student thorough the process of differential diagnosis for a range of conditions
- Classic text explaining the dental relevance of a range of systemic diseases
Table of Contents
1. Principles of investigation and diagnosis
SECTION ONE: HARD TISSUE PATHOLOGY
2. Disorders of development of teeth and related tissues
3. Dental caries
4. Pulpitis, apical periodontitis, resorption, hypercementosis
5. Gingivitis and periodonitis
6. Major infections of the mouth, jaws and perioral tissues
7. Cysts of the jaws
8. Odontogenic tumours and tumour-like lesions of the jaws
9. Non-odontogenic tumours of the jaws
10. Genetic, metabolic and other non-neoplastic bone diseases
11. Disorders of the temporomandibular joints and periarticular tissues
Self-assessment questions and learning guides
SECTION TWO: SOFT TISSUE DISEASE
12. Diseases of the oral mucosa: introduction and mucosal infections
13. Diseases of the oral mucosa: non-infective stomatitis
14. Tongue disorders
15. Benign chronic white mucosal lesions
16. Oral premalignancy
17. Oral cancer
18. Neoplastic and non-neoplastic diseases of salivary glands
19. Common benign mucosal swellings
20. Soft-tissue (mesenchymal) neoplasms
21. Melanoma and other pigmented lesions
Self-assessment quesions and learning guides
SECTION THREE: THE MEDICALLY COMPROMISED PATIENT
22. Anaemias, leukaemias and lymphomas
23. Haemorrhagic diseases
24. Immunodeficiencies and HIV disease
25. Allergy and autoimmune disease
26. Cervical lymphadenopathy
27. Cardiovascular disease
28. Respiratory tract disease
29. Gastrointestinal and liver disease
30. Nutritional deficiencies
31. Endocrine disorders and pregnancy
32. Renal disease
33. Intellectual and physical disability and psychiatric disorders
34. Pain, anxiety, neurological and psychogenic disorders
35. Complications of systemic drug treatment
36. Emergencies in dental practice
Self-assessment questions and learning guides
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 15th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060168
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702040016
About the Author
Edward Odell
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Oral Pathology and Medicine, King’s College London; Honorary Consultant in Oral Pathology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London
Roderick Cawson
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Oral Medicine and Pathology, Guy's King's and St Thomas' Dental Institute, King's College London, UK; Visiting Professor in Oral Pathology, Baylor College of Dentistry, Texas A&M University System, Dallas, TX, USA
