Cavity-Enhanced Spectroscopies - 1st Edition

Cavity-Enhanced Spectroscopies, Volume 40

1st Edition

Authors: Roger van Zee J. Looney
eBook ISBN: 9780080531410
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124759879
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th December 2002
Page Count: 342
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: The Theory of Stable-Resonators; Chapter 2: Microcavities: Theory and Application; Chapter 3: Locking of High-Finesse Resonators; Chapter 4: Cavity QED and Atomic Dynamics in High-Finesse Resonators; Chapter 5: Microparticle Photophysics: Fluorescence Microscopy and Spectroscopy of a Photonic Atom; Chapter 6: Intracavity Spectroscopy in Molecular Beams; Chapter 7: Theory of Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy: Chapter 8: Spectroscopic Applications using Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy; Chapter 9: Spectrochemical Analysis using Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy; Chapter 10: Intracavity Laser Absorption Spectroscopy; Chapter 11: Cavity-Enhanced, Frequency-Modulated Spectroscopy; Chapter 12: The Hydrogen Raman Laser; Chapter 13: Optical Comb-Filters

Description

"Cavity-Enhanced Spectroscopy" discusses the use of optical resonators and lasers to make sensitive spectroscopic measurements. This volume is written by the researcchers who pioneered these methods. The book reviews both the theory and practice behind these spectroscopic tools and discusses the scientific discoveries uncovered by these techniques.

It begins with a chapter on the use of optical resonators for frequency stabilization of lasers, which is followed by in-depth chapters discussing cavity ring-down spectroscopy, frequency-modulated, cavity-enhanced spectroscopy, intracavity spectroscopies, microresonators and cavity-enhanced comb filters. This book is aimed towards a reader with a background in optics and spectroscopy, but who is unfamiliar with the methods discussed in the book.

Key Features

Practical implementation information Comprehensive review of cavity-enhanced methods Written by the researchers who pioneered these spectroscopies *Discusses cavity-enhanced optical instrumentation Reviews scientific discoveries unearthed using these methods

Readership

Practising Spectroscopists, Graduate-level students, libraries

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080531410
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124759879

About the Authors

Roger van Zee Author

J. Looney Author

