Catheterization Hemodynamics, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 29-2
1st Edition
Cardiac catheterization is a significant part of the practice of cardiology. Physicians who don’t perform catheterization do refer patients for these procedures, and need to know what catheterization can accomplish in terms of diagnosis and treatment. This issue provides an excellent picture of what can be learned in the catheterization laboratory about blood flow in the heart and coronary vessels.
- 160
- English
- © Saunders 2011
- 28th April 2011
- Saunders
- 9781455704255
Michael Lim Author
Co-Director, Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director, Division of Cardiology, Professor of Internal Medicine, Jack Ford Shelby Endowed Professor in Cardiology, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Director, Cardiovascular Diseases and Interventional Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Programs, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri