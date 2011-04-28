Catheterization Hemodynamics, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704255

Catheterization Hemodynamics, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Lim
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704255
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th April 2011
Page Count: 160
Description

Cardiac catheterization is a significant part of the practice of cardiology. Physicians who don’t perform catheterization do refer patients for these procedures, and need to know what catheterization can accomplish in terms of diagnosis and treatment. This issue provides an excellent picture of what can be learned in the catheterization laboratory about blood flow in the heart and coronary vessels.

Michael Lim Author

Michael J Lim, MD, Co-Diretor do Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director da Divisão de Cardiologia, Professor de Medicina Interna, Jack Ford Shelby Professor Endowed em Cardiologia, Diretor, cateterismo cardíaco laboratório, Diretor, Doenças Cardiovasculares e Interventional Doenças cardiovasculares Fellowship Programas, escola de Medicina da Universidade de Saint Louis, St. Louis, Missouri

Co-Director, Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director, Division of Cardiology, Professor of Internal Medicine, Jack Ford Shelby Endowed Professor in Cardiology, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Director, Cardiovascular Diseases and Interventional Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Programs, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri

