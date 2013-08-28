Catheter Interventions for Structural Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 31-3

This issue of Cardiology Clinics covers several interventional procedures for structural cardiac problems, including aortic and mitral valvuloplasty, percutaneous defect closure, percutaneous mitral repair, percutaneous perivalvular leak closure, and transcatheter aortic valve implantation. Anesthesia and imaging for structural heart intervention are also discussed, making this issue a valuable resource for cardiologists who perform interventional procedures or manage patients who undergo these procedures.