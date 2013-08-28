Catheter Interventions for Structural Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 31-3
1st Edition
Authors: Ray Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9780323186209
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186018
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2013
Description
This issue of Cardiology Clinics covers several interventional procedures for structural cardiac problems, including aortic and mitral valvuloplasty, percutaneous defect closure, percutaneous mitral repair, percutaneous perivalvular leak closure, and transcatheter aortic valve implantation. Anesthesia and imaging for structural heart intervention are also discussed, making this issue a valuable resource for cardiologists who perform interventional procedures or manage patients who undergo these procedures.
About the Authors
Ray Matthews Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA
