Catheter Interventions for Structural Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323186018, 9780323186209

Catheter Interventions for Structural Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 31-3

1st Edition

Authors: Ray Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9780323186209
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186018
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Cardiology Clinics covers several interventional procedures for structural cardiac problems, including aortic and mitral valvuloplasty, percutaneous defect closure, percutaneous mitral repair, percutaneous perivalvular leak closure, and transcatheter aortic valve implantation. Anesthesia and imaging for structural heart intervention are also discussed, making this issue a valuable resource for cardiologists who perform interventional procedures or manage patients who undergo these procedures.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323186209
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323186018

About the Authors

Ray Matthews Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.