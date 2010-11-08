Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437713688, 9781437703139

Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias

2nd Edition

Expert Consult – Online and Print

Authors: Shoei Huang Mark Wood John Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781437703139
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437713688
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th November 2010
Page Count: 672
Description

The 2nd edition of Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias, written by Shoei K. Stephen Huang, MD and Mark A. Wood, MD, provides you with the most comprehensive and detailed coverage of the latest ablation techniques, from direct-current to radiofrequency to cryoenergy. It offers the latest information on anatomy, diagnostic criteria, differential diagnosis, mapping, and the use of echocardiography to assist in accurate diagnosis and management of cardiac arrhythmias. Authored by two of the world’s leading experts in catheter ablation, this text includes a unique section on troubleshooting difficult cases, and its use of tables, full-color illustrations, and high-quality figures is unmatched among publications in the field. Easy access to the complete contents, illustrations, and video library can now be found online at expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Get the most comprehensive and detailed coverage of arrhythmias and ablation technologies, highlighted by a systematic approach to troubleshooting specific problems encountered in the laboratory – complete with solutions.

  • Find the critical answers you need quickly and easily thanks to a consistent, highly user-friendly chapter format.

  • Master each approach with exceptional visual guidance from tables, illustrations, high-quality figures, and video clips unmatched among publications in the field

Review basic concepts and build clinical knowledge using extensive tables that present specific ''hard-to-remember'' numerical information used in diagnosis, and mapping to summarize key information in each chapter.

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437703139
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437713688

About the Author

Shoei Huang

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair Professor of Medicine, Tzu Chi University School of Medicine; Director, Center of Cardiovascular Medicine, Taichung Tzu Chi General Hospital, Hualien, Taiwan; Former Professor of Medicine with Tenure, Texas A&M University Health Science Center; Former Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing, Baylor-Scott & White Health, Temple, Texas

Mark Wood

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Co-director, Clinical EP Lab, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Richmond, VA, USA

John Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine, Director, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Indiana University Health, Indianapolis, Indiana

