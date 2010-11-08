Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias
2nd Edition
Expert Consult – Online and Print
Description
The 2nd edition of Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias, written by Shoei K. Stephen Huang, MD and Mark A. Wood, MD, provides you with the most comprehensive and detailed coverage of the latest ablation techniques, from direct-current to radiofrequency to cryoenergy. It offers the latest information on anatomy, diagnostic criteria, differential diagnosis, mapping, and the use of echocardiography to assist in accurate diagnosis and management of cardiac arrhythmias. Authored by two of the world’s leading experts in catheter ablation, this text includes a unique section on troubleshooting difficult cases, and its use of tables, full-color illustrations, and high-quality figures is unmatched among publications in the field. Easy access to the complete contents, illustrations, and video library can now be found online at expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Get the most comprehensive and detailed coverage of arrhythmias and ablation technologies, highlighted by a systematic approach to troubleshooting specific problems encountered in the laboratory – complete with solutions.
- Find the critical answers you need quickly and easily thanks to a consistent, highly user-friendly chapter format.
- Master each approach with exceptional visual guidance from tables, illustrations, high-quality figures, and video clips unmatched among publications in the field
Review basic concepts and build clinical knowledge using extensive tables that present specific ''hard-to-remember'' numerical information used in diagnosis, and mapping to summarize key information in each chapter.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 8th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437703139
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437713688
About the Author
Shoei Huang
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair Professor of Medicine, Tzu Chi University School of Medicine; Director, Center of Cardiovascular Medicine, Taichung Tzu Chi General Hospital, Hualien, Taiwan; Former Professor of Medicine with Tenure, Texas A&M University Health Science Center; Former Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing, Baylor-Scott & White Health, Temple, Texas
Mark Wood
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Co-director, Clinical EP Lab, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Richmond, VA, USA
John Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine, Director, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Indiana University Health, Indianapolis, Indiana