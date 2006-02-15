Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias

Part I: Fundamental Concepts of Catheter Energy Applications

Chapter 1: Biophysics of Radiofrequency Lesion Formation

Chapter 2: Titration of Radiofrequency Energy During Endocardial Catheter Ablation

Chapter 3: Irrigated and Cool-tip Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation

Chapter 4: Catheter Cryoablation: Biophysics and Applications

Chapter 5: Catheter Ultrasound, Microwave and Laser: Biophysics and Applications



Part II: Cardiac Mapping and Imaging

Chapter 6: Fluoroscopic Heart Anatomy for Catheter Mapping and Ablation of Arrhythmias

Chapter 7: Fundamentals of Intracardiac Mapping

Chapter 8: Advanced Catheter Mapping and Navigation Systems

Chapter 9: Role of Intracardiac Echocardiography in Clinical and Experimental Electrophysiology



Part III: Catheter Ablation of Atrial Tachycardia and Flutter

Chapter 10: Ablation of Focal Atrial Tachycardias

Chapter 11: Ablation of Isthmus-Dependent Atrial Flutters

Chapter 12: Ablation of Non-Isthmus-Dependent Atrial Flutter and Atrial Macroreentry

Chapter 13: Ablation of Postoperative Atrial Tachycardia in Congenital Heart Disease Patients



Part IV: Catheter Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation

Chapter 14: Atrioventricular Junction Ablation and Modification for Heart Rate Control of Atrial Fibrillation

Chapter 15: Segmental Pulmonary Vein Isolation for Atrial Fibrillation

Chapter 16: Catheter Ablation of Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation Originating from the Non-Pulmonary Vein Areas

Chapter 17: Linear Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation



Part V: Catheter Ablation of Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia

Chapter 18: Ablation of Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry by the Anatomic Approach

Chapter 19: Ablation of Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia and Variants Guided by Intracardiac Recordings



Part VI: Catheter Ablation of Accessory Atrioventricular Connections

Chapter 20: Ablation of Free-Wall Accessory Pathways

Chapter 21: Ablation of Posteroseptal Accessory Pathways

Chapter 22: Catheter Ablation of Superioparaseptal (“Anteroseptal”) and Midseptal Accessory Pathways

Chapter 23: Ablation of Atriofascicular (“Mahaim Fiber”) Accessory Pathways

Chapter 24: Special Problems in Ablation of Accessory Pathways



Part VII: Catheter Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia

Chapter 25: Ablation of Ventricular Outflow Tract Tachycardias

Chapter 26: Ablation of Idiopathic Left Ventricular Tachycardia

Chapter 27: Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia with Coronary Artery Disease

Chapter 28: Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia with Non-ischemic Heart Disease

Chapter 29: Ablation of Unstable Ventricular Tachycardia and Idiopathic Ventricular Fibrillation

Chapter 30: Epicardial Approach to Catheter Ablation for Ventricular Tachycardia

Chapter 31: Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia with Congenital Heart Disease



Part VIII: Miscellaneous Topics

Chapter 32: Complications Associated with Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias

Chapter 34: Special Considerations for Ablation of Pediatric Patients