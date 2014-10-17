Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias
3rd Edition
Whether you are in the lab or the office, stay current in the ever-evolving field of electrophysiology with Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias. Organized by type of arrhythmia, this simple yet comprehensive medical reference book provides detailed information on anatomy, diagnoses, mapping/ablation, and troubleshooting. The book also extensively covers the updated, basic concepts of transcatheter energy applications and currently available mapping/imaging tools for ablation.
- Improve accuracy with assistance from advanced catheter mapping and navigation systems, and the use of intracardiac echocardiography to assist accurate diagnosis and ablation.
- Stay current on timely topics like contemporary cardiac mapping and imaging techniques, atrial tachycardia and flutter, atrial fibrillation, atrioventricular nodal reentrant tachycardia, tachycardias related to accessory atrioventricular connections, and ventricular tachycardia, transseptal catheterization, ablation for pediatric patients, and patient safety and complications.
- Get the most comprehensive and detailed coverage of arrhythmias and ablation technologies, highlighted by a systematic approach to troubleshooting specific problems encountered in the laboratory - complete with solutions.
- Find the critical answers you need quickly and easily thanks to a consistent, highly user-friendly chapter format.
- Master each approach with exceptional visual guidance from tables, illustrations, high-quality figures, and video clips unmatched among publications in the field.
Part 1 Fundamental Concepts of Trans-Catheter Energy Delivery
1. Biophysics of Radiofrequency Lesion Formation
2. Guiding Lesion Formation During Radiofrequency Energy Catheter Ablation
3. Irrigated and Cooled Tip Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation
4. Catheter Cryoablation: Biophysics and Applications
5. Alternative Energy Sources and Ablative Techniques: Ultrasound, Laser, and Microwave-Biophysics and Applications
6. Cardiac Anatomy for Catheter Mapping and Ablation of Arrhythmias
Part 2 Cardiac Mapping and Imaging
7. Fundamentals of Intracardiac Mapping
8. Advanced Catheter Three-Dimensional Mapping Systems
9. Remote Catheter Navigation Systems
10. Role of Intracardiac Echocardiography in Clinical and Experimental Electrophysiology
Part 3 Catheter Ablation of Atrial Tachycardias and Flutter
11. Ablation of Focal Atrial Tachycardias
12. Ablation of Cavotricuspid Isthmus-Dependent Atrial Flutters
13. Ablation of Nonisthmus-Dependent Flutters and Atrial Macroreentry
14. Ablation of Postoperative Atrial Tachycardia in Congenital Heart Disease
Part 4 Catheter Ablation of Atrial Fibrillation
15. Pulmonary Vein Isolation for Atrial Fibrillation
16. Catheter Ablation of Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation Originating from the Nonpulmonary Vein Areas
17. Substrate-Based Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation
18. Focal Impulse and Rotor Modulation for Ablation of Atrial Fibrillation
19. Stepwise Approach for Ablation of Persistent Atrial Fibrillation
20. Epicardial and Endocardial Hybrid Procedures for Ablation of Atrial Fibrillation
Part 5 Catheter Ablation of Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia and the Atrioventricular Junction
21. Ablation of Atrioventricular Junctional Tachycardias: Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry, Variants and Focal Junctional Tachycardia
22. Atrioventricular Junction Ablation and Modification for Heart Rate Control of Atrial Fibrillation
Part 6 Catheter Ablation of Accessory Atrioventricular Connections
23. Ablation of Free-Wall Accessory Pathways
24. Ablation of Posteroseptal Accessory Pathways
25. Ablation of Superoparaseptal (Anteroseptal) and Midseptal Accessory Pathways
26. Ablation of Atriofascicular Accessory Pathways and Variants
27. Special Problems in Ablation of Accessory Pathways
Part 7 Catheter Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia
28. Ablation of Ventricular Outflow Tract Tachycardias
29. Ablation of Idiopathic Left and Right Ventricular and Fascicular Tachycardias
30. Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia in Coronary Artery Disease
31. Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia Associated with Nonischemic Cardiomyopathy
32. Ablation of Unstable Ventricular Tachycardia and Idiopathic Ventricular Fibrillation
33. Epicardial Approach to Catheter Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia
34. Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia with Congenital Heart Disease
Part 8 Miscellaneous Topics
35. Complications Associated with Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation of Arrhythmias
36. Atrial Transseptal Catheterization
37. Special Considerations for Ablation in Pediatric Patients
38. Catheter Ablation of Scar-Related Ventricular Tachycardia with Percutaneous Hemodynamic Support
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 17th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314398
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315654
About the Author
Shoei Huang
Chair Professor of Medicine, Tzu Chi University School of Medicine; Director, Center of Cardiovascular Medicine, Taichung Tzu Chi General Hospital, Hualien, Taiwan; Former Professor of Medicine with Tenure, Texas A&M University Health Science Center; Former Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing, Baylor-Scott & White Health, Temple, Texas
John Miller
Professor of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine, Director, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Indiana University Health, Indianapolis, Indiana