Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias

Part 1 Fundamental Concepts of Trans-Catheter Energy Delivery

1. Biophysics of Radiofrequency Lesion Formation

2. Guiding Lesion Formation During Radiofrequency Energy Catheter Ablation

3. Irrigated and Cooled Tip Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation

4. Catheter Cryoablation: Biophysics and Applications

5. Alternative Energy Sources and Ablative Techniques: Ultrasound, Laser, and Microwave-Biophysics and Applications

6. Cardiac Anatomy for Catheter Mapping and Ablation of Arrhythmias

Part 2 Cardiac Mapping and Imaging

7. Fundamentals of Intracardiac Mapping

8. Advanced Catheter Three-Dimensional Mapping Systems

9. Remote Catheter Navigation Systems

10. Role of Intracardiac Echocardiography in Clinical and Experimental Electrophysiology

Part 3 Catheter Ablation of Atrial Tachycardias and Flutter

11. Ablation of Focal Atrial Tachycardias

12. Ablation of Cavotricuspid Isthmus-Dependent Atrial Flutters

13. Ablation of Nonisthmus-Dependent Flutters and Atrial Macroreentry

14. Ablation of Postoperative Atrial Tachycardia in Congenital Heart Disease

Part 4 Catheter Ablation of Atrial Fibrillation

15. Pulmonary Vein Isolation for Atrial Fibrillation

16. Catheter Ablation of Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation Originating from the Nonpulmonary Vein Areas

17. Substrate-Based Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation

18. Focal Impulse and Rotor Modulation for Ablation of Atrial Fibrillation

19. Stepwise Approach for Ablation of Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

20. Epicardial and Endocardial Hybrid Procedures for Ablation of Atrial Fibrillation

Part 5 Catheter Ablation of Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia and the Atrioventricular Junction

21. Ablation of Atrioventricular Junctional Tachycardias: Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry, Variants and Focal Junctional Tachycardia

22. Atrioventricular Junction Ablation and Modification for Heart Rate Control of Atrial Fibrillation

Part 6 Catheter Ablation of Accessory Atrioventricular Connections

23. Ablation of Free-Wall Accessory Pathways

24. Ablation of Posteroseptal Accessory Pathways

25. Ablation of Superoparaseptal (Anteroseptal) and Midseptal Accessory Pathways

26. Ablation of Atriofascicular Accessory Pathways and Variants

27. Special Problems in Ablation of Accessory Pathways

Part 7 Catheter Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia

28. Ablation of Ventricular Outflow Tract Tachycardias

29. Ablation of Idiopathic Left and Right Ventricular and Fascicular Tachycardias

30. Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia in Coronary Artery Disease

31. Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia Associated with Nonischemic Cardiomyopathy

32. Ablation of Unstable Ventricular Tachycardia and Idiopathic Ventricular Fibrillation

33. Epicardial Approach to Catheter Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia

34. Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia with Congenital Heart Disease

Part 8 Miscellaneous Topics

35. Complications Associated with Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation of Arrhythmias

36. Atrial Transseptal Catheterization

37. Special Considerations for Ablation in Pediatric Patients

38. Catheter Ablation of Scar-Related Ventricular Tachycardia with Percutaneous Hemodynamic Support