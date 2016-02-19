Catecholamines and Schizophrenia reviews research linking catecholamines to schizophrenia. Topics include the relationship between stereotyped behavior and amphetamine psychosis, between antipsychotic drugs and catecholamine synapses, and between biogenic amines and behavior. The chemical neuropathology of schizophrenia, enzymology and regulation of catecholamine enzymes, and advances in histochemical technologies used in neurochemical pathology are also covered. This book consists of 47 chapters organized into six sections. After giving an overview of the pharmacology and physiology of stereotyped behavior, this book discusses the behavioral and biochemical aspects of amphetamine psychosis; stereoselective features of catecholamine disposition and their behavioral implications; and the effects of amphetamines on catecholamine metabolism. A two-factor theory of schizophrenia is also presented. The chapters that follow focus on the role of monoamine oxidase in schizophrenia and other behavioral disorders; the chemical pathology of schizophrenia; genetic control of biogenic amines; and dopamine-beta-hydroxylase. This book will be of value to students, researchers, and practitioners in fields ranging from neuropharmacology and physiology to biology, biochemistry, psychiatry, and psychology.

Table of Contents



I. Stereotyped Behavior and Amphetamine Psychosis

Prologue

Pharmacology and Physiology of Stereotyped Behavior

Discussion

Amphetamine Phychosis: Behavioral and Biochemical Aspects

A Two Factor Theory of Schizophrenia

Stereoselective Features of Catecholamine Disposition and Their Behavioral Implications

Effects of Amphetamines on the Metabolism of Catecholamines in the Rat Brain

A Mass Fragmentographic Study of Amphetamine and Metabolites in rat Brain

Discussion

II. Antipsychotic Drugs and Catecholamine Synapses

Antipsychotic Drugs and Catecholamine Synapses

Dose Equivalence of the Antipsychotic Drugs

Brief Communications:

Catecholamines and Antipsychotic Drugs in Periodic Catatonia

A Pilot Study of Pimozide in Schizophrenia

Dopaminergic Blocking Effects of Antipsychotic Drugs

Mass Fragmentometric Determination of Homovanillic Acid in Lumbar Cerebrospinal Fluid of Schizophrenic Patients during Treatment with Antipsychotic Drugs

New Developments in the Study of the Mechanism of Action of Neuroleptics and Amphetamine

Biochemical Characterization of the Dopamine Receptor in the Mammalian Caudate Nucleus

Antischizophrenic Drugs: Affinity for Muscarinic Cholinergic Receptor Sites in the Brain Predicts Extrapyramidal Effects

Antipsychotic Drugs and Catecholamine Synapses. Summary of the Session

Discussion

Dopamine and the Pharmacology of Schizophrenia: The State of the Evidence

III. Biogenic Amines and Behavior

Self-stimulation Reward Pathways: Norepinephrine vs Dopamine

Relationship of Biogenic Amines to Behavior

Role of Dopamine and Norepinephrine in the Chemistry of Reward

Consideration of some Problems Encountered in Relating Specific Neurotransmitters to Specific Behaviors or Disease

Central Dopamine Neurons and Sensory Processing

Central Catecholamine Neurons, Behavior and Neuroleptic Drugs: An Analysis to Understand the Involvement of Catecholamines in Schizophrenia

Brain Dopamine and Behavior. A Critical Analysis of the Relationship between Dopamine Antagonism and Therapeutic Efficacy of Neuroleptic Drugs

The Role of Adaptive Regulation in the Pathophysiology of Psychiatric Disease

Discussion

Behavioral Effects of Central Catecholamines. Concluding Remarks

IV. Chemical Neuropathology of Schizophrenia

Post-mortem Measurement of Enzymes in Human Brain: Evidence of a Central Noradrenergic Deficit in Schizophrenia

Post-mortem Fluorescence Histochemistry of Monoamine Neuron Systems in the Human Brain: A New Approach in the Search for a Neuropathology of Schizophrenia

Studies on Dopamines-Hydroxylase in Mental Disorders

Behavioral Effects of a New Dopamine-β-Hydroxylase Inhibitor (Fusaric Acid) in Man

Discussion

Monoamine Oxidase in Schizophrenia and Other Behavioral Disorders

Some Remarks Concerning the Possible Role of Brain Monoamines (Dopamine, Noradrenaline, Serotonin) in Mental Disorders

Analysis of Glutamate Decarboxylase in Post-mortem Brain Tissue in Huntington's Chorea

A New Hypothesis on the Origin of Schizophrenia

N5.1-Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase Deficiency and Schizophrenia: A Working Hypothesis

Discussion

Problems of Interpretation in the Chemical Pathology of Schizophrenia

V. Recent Advances in Historical Technology

Introduction: Quantitative Histochemistry

Recent Developments in Monoamine Histochemistry

Dopamine Histofluorescence in Post-mortem Specimens of Human and Rat Striatum

Localization of the Noradrenergic Nervous System in Human Brain

Enzymatic-Isotopic Micromethods for the Measurement of Biogenic Amines in Brain Tissue and Body Fluids

Genetic Control of Biogenic Amines and the Possibilities Offered by New Microanalytical Techniques for the Investigation of Human Cerebrospinal Fluid

Multiple Detection: A New Tool for Neurochemistry and Biological Psychiatry

Discussion

VI. Enzymology and Regulation of Catecholamine Enzymes

Dopamine-Beta-Hydroxylase

Immunological Localization of Dopamine-Beta-Hydroxylase on the Chromaffin Granule Membrane

Brief Communication:

The Subunit Structure and Carbohydrate Content of Bovine Adrenal Dopamine-β-Hydroxylase

Discussion

Introductory Remarks on Monoamine Oxidase

On the Physico-Chemical Characterization of Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) as a Basis for the Study of its Role in Physiological and Pathological Processes

Discussion

Regulation of Catecholamine-Synthesizing Enzymes

The Regulation of the Noradrenergic Neuron

Genetic Differences in Mechanisms Involving Neuroregulators

Brief Communication:

Possible Role of Catecholamines (CH) in the Regulation of Adrenal Tyrosine Hydroxylase (TH)

Discussion

Epilogue

