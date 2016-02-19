Catecholamines and Schizophrenia
1st Edition
Description
Catecholamines and Schizophrenia reviews research linking catecholamines to schizophrenia. Topics include the relationship between stereotyped behavior and amphetamine psychosis, between antipsychotic drugs and catecholamine synapses, and between biogenic amines and behavior. The chemical neuropathology of schizophrenia, enzymology and regulation of catecholamine enzymes, and advances in histochemical technologies used in neurochemical pathology are also covered. This book consists of 47 chapters organized into six sections. After giving an overview of the pharmacology and physiology of stereotyped behavior, this book discusses the behavioral and biochemical aspects of amphetamine psychosis; stereoselective features of catecholamine disposition and their behavioral implications; and the effects of amphetamines on catecholamine metabolism. A two-factor theory of schizophrenia is also presented. The chapters that follow focus on the role of monoamine oxidase in schizophrenia and other behavioral disorders; the chemical pathology of schizophrenia; genetic control of biogenic amines; and dopamine-beta-hydroxylase. This book will be of value to students, researchers, and practitioners in fields ranging from neuropharmacology and physiology to biology, biochemistry, psychiatry, and psychology.
Table of Contents
I. Stereotyped Behavior and Amphetamine Psychosis
Prologue
Pharmacology and Physiology of Stereotyped Behavior
Discussion
Amphetamine Phychosis: Behavioral and Biochemical Aspects
A Two Factor Theory of Schizophrenia
Stereoselective Features of Catecholamine Disposition and Their Behavioral Implications
Effects of Amphetamines on the Metabolism of Catecholamines in the Rat Brain
A Mass Fragmentographic Study of Amphetamine and Metabolites in rat Brain
Discussion
II. Antipsychotic Drugs and Catecholamine Synapses
Antipsychotic Drugs and Catecholamine Synapses
Dose Equivalence of the Antipsychotic Drugs
Brief Communications:
Catecholamines and Antipsychotic Drugs in Periodic Catatonia
A Pilot Study of Pimozide in Schizophrenia
Dopaminergic Blocking Effects of Antipsychotic Drugs
Mass Fragmentometric Determination of Homovanillic Acid in Lumbar Cerebrospinal Fluid of Schizophrenic Patients during Treatment with Antipsychotic Drugs
New Developments in the Study of the Mechanism of Action of Neuroleptics and Amphetamine
Biochemical Characterization of the Dopamine Receptor in the Mammalian Caudate Nucleus
Antischizophrenic Drugs: Affinity for Muscarinic Cholinergic Receptor Sites in the Brain Predicts Extrapyramidal Effects
Antipsychotic Drugs and Catecholamine Synapses. Summary of the Session
Discussion
Dopamine and the Pharmacology of Schizophrenia: The State of the Evidence
III. Biogenic Amines and Behavior
Self-stimulation Reward Pathways: Norepinephrine vs Dopamine
Relationship of Biogenic Amines to Behavior
Role of Dopamine and Norepinephrine in the Chemistry of Reward
Consideration of some Problems Encountered in Relating Specific Neurotransmitters to Specific Behaviors or Disease
Central Dopamine Neurons and Sensory Processing
Central Catecholamine Neurons, Behavior and Neuroleptic Drugs: An Analysis to Understand the Involvement of Catecholamines in Schizophrenia
Brain Dopamine and Behavior. A Critical Analysis of the Relationship between Dopamine Antagonism and Therapeutic Efficacy of Neuroleptic Drugs
The Role of Adaptive Regulation in the Pathophysiology of Psychiatric Disease
Discussion
Behavioral Effects of Central Catecholamines. Concluding Remarks
IV. Chemical Neuropathology of Schizophrenia
Post-mortem Measurement of Enzymes in Human Brain: Evidence of a Central Noradrenergic Deficit in Schizophrenia
Post-mortem Fluorescence Histochemistry of Monoamine Neuron Systems in the Human Brain: A New Approach in the Search for a Neuropathology of Schizophrenia
Studies on Dopamines-Hydroxylase in Mental Disorders
Behavioral Effects of a New Dopamine-β-Hydroxylase Inhibitor (Fusaric Acid) in Man
Discussion
Monoamine Oxidase in Schizophrenia and Other Behavioral Disorders
Some Remarks Concerning the Possible Role of Brain Monoamines (Dopamine, Noradrenaline, Serotonin) in Mental Disorders
Analysis of Glutamate Decarboxylase in Post-mortem Brain Tissue in Huntington's Chorea
A New Hypothesis on the Origin of Schizophrenia
N5.1-Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase Deficiency and Schizophrenia: A Working Hypothesis
Discussion
Problems of Interpretation in the Chemical Pathology of Schizophrenia
V. Recent Advances in Historical Technology
Introduction: Quantitative Histochemistry
Recent Developments in Monoamine Histochemistry
Dopamine Histofluorescence in Post-mortem Specimens of Human and Rat Striatum
Localization of the Noradrenergic Nervous System in Human Brain
Enzymatic-Isotopic Micromethods for the Measurement of Biogenic Amines in Brain Tissue and Body Fluids
Genetic Control of Biogenic Amines and the Possibilities Offered by New Microanalytical Techniques for the Investigation of Human Cerebrospinal Fluid
Multiple Detection: A New Tool for Neurochemistry and Biological Psychiatry
Discussion
VI. Enzymology and Regulation of Catecholamine Enzymes
Dopamine-Beta-Hydroxylase
Immunological Localization of Dopamine-Beta-Hydroxylase on the Chromaffin Granule Membrane
Brief Communication:
The Subunit Structure and Carbohydrate Content of Bovine Adrenal Dopamine-β-Hydroxylase
Discussion
Introductory Remarks on Monoamine Oxidase
On the Physico-Chemical Characterization of Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) as a Basis for the Study of its Role in Physiological and Pathological Processes
Discussion
Regulation of Catecholamine-Synthesizing Enzymes
The Regulation of the Noradrenergic Neuron
Genetic Differences in Mechanisms Involving Neuroregulators
Brief Communication:
Possible Role of Catecholamines (CH) in the Regulation of Adrenal Tyrosine Hydroxylase (TH)
Discussion
Epilogue
Contributors
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159577