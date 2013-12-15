Catecholamine Research in the 21st Century
1st Edition
Abstracts and Graphical Abstracts, 10th International Catecholamine Symposium, 2012
Description
Through the use of extended graphical abstracts and some traditional text-only abstracts this collection provides, a record of and roadmap to, the research presented at The Tenth International Catecholamine Symposium (XICS) held in September of 2012. Organized around ten general themes, each is introduced by a short overview identifying interesting research programs, results and potential areas of growth. The collection is a roadmap to key research and future opportunities for new catecholamine research programs and will be of interest to neuroscientists and clinical neurologists interested in understanding the current and future state of catecholamine research.
Key Features
- Details the leading research efforts and focus on catecholamines
- Provides a guide to the diverse catecholamine research efforts across key themes including, Synthesis and Storage, Release and Re-uptake, Metabolism, Catecholamine Receptors and Catecholaminergic Signaling
- Includes impact on clinical neurology, drug abuse and addiction and issues in psychiatry and psychology
Table of Contents
Preface
Theme A: Catecholamine Biosynthesis and Storage
Theme A Catecholamine Biosynthesis and Storage
Genetic Manipulation of Catecholamine Signaling in the Mouse
AADC Deficiency: Occurring in Humans; Modeled in Rodents; Treated in Patients
Tyrosine Hydrolylase and Dopamine Beta-Hydroxylase: Role of Common Genetic Variation in Adrenergic Responses to Stress and in Hypertension
Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Properties of Etamicastat, a New DBH Inhibitor: Comparison to Nepicastat
Estradiol-Mediated Regulation of Gene Expression of Catecholamine Biosynthetic Enzymes: The Role of Membrane-Initiated Signaling with Erα
Structural Basis for Regulation of Tyrosine Hydroxlyase by the Catecholamines
Unique Regulation of TH Gene Expression in Midbrain Dopamine Neurons
Intracellular Stability of Tyrosine Hydroxylase: Phosphorylation and Proteasomal Digestion of the Enzyme
The Peripheral Interaction of Tyrosine Hydroxylase and 14-3-3γ with Negatively Charged Phospholipidic Membranes
References
Dynamic Regulation of Tyrosine Hydroxylase Gene Expression by Key Fate-Determining Transcription Factors during Dopaminergic Neuronal Development in Vivo and in Vitro
Analysis of Tyrosine Hydroxylase Isoforms and Phosphorylation in Parkinson’s Disease
Non-dopaminergic Neurons Partly Expressing Dopaminergic Phenotype: Functional Significance and Regulation
Developing Brain as an Endocrine Organ: Catecholamines Secretion and Endocrine Action
Brainstem DOPAergic System
Imaging Norepinephrine Transporters in Humans; Translational Research with PET
Imaging the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter (VMAT2) in Neurodegenerative Diseases
GTP Cyclohydrolase Regulation: Implications for Brain Development and Function
Neonatal Diagnosis of Menkes Disease by a Pattern of Plasma Catechols
Catecholamine Metabolites Affected by the Copper-Dependent Enzyme Dopamine-Beta-Hydroxylase Provide Sensitive Blood and Csf Biomarkers for Viral Gene Therapy in Menkes Disease
Are the Enzymes of the Catecholamine Biosynthetic Pathway Locally Synthesized in the Axon?
Effects of Missense Mutations in Tyrosine Hydroxylase (TH) Found in Patients with Neurological Disorders Attributed to TH Deficiency
Tetrahydrobiopterin Deficiency Impairs Postnatal Increase of TH Protein via Insufficient Dopamine Biosynthesis
Selective Ablation of Dopamine Beta-Hydroxylase Neurons (Subpopulation of TH Neurons) in the Brain: New Insights into Brain Catecholaminergic Circuitry and Catecholamine-Related Diseases
Neural Circuit Mechanism for Learning Dependent on Dopamine Transmission: Roles of Striatal Direct and Indirect Pathways in Sensory Discrimination
Regulation of Tyrosine Hydroxylase by Ser19-Phosphorylation-Dependent Binding to 14-3-3γ
Modeling the Dynamics of Dopamine Biosynthesis and its Regulation by Tyrosine Hydroxylase
Reference
Reassessment of Intrinsic Dopaminergic Innervation in the Human Enteric Nervous System – Clinical Implications
Midbrain Dopamine Neurons are Divided into Different Functional Groups
Cell-, Region- and Species-Specific Expression of VMAT2: Implications for Medical Imaging With High-Affinity Transporter Ligands
Theme B: Catecholamine Release and Re-uptake
Theme B Catecholamine Release and Re-uptake
Detecting Catecholamines – A Journey from Beaker to the Behaving Brain
Functional Disturbances in DA Homeostasis and Signaling Revealed Through the Study of Rare Dopamine Transporter Coding Variants
Norepinephrine Transporter A457P Knockin Mice Display Tachycardia and Anxiety-Like Behavior
In Vivo Mutations in the Trafficking Domain of the Drosophila Vesicular Monoamine Transporter Disrupt Specific Amine-Dependent Behaviors
Fate of the Chromaffin Granule Membrane and its Protein Constituents after Fusion
Acknowledgements
Catestatin (Human Chromogranin A352-372) Induces Lipolysis and Fatty Acid Oxidation through Regulation of Adrenergic and Leptin Signaling
Introduction: From Mystery Matrix Proteins to Precise Molecular Actions in Human Disease
Acknowledgements
A New Take on Uptake: Dopamine Transporters & the Cellular Mechanisms of Amphetamine Action
A Retrospective on PET and the Amphetamine Paradigm: Validation and Paradoxes
References
The Corelease of Glutamate by Dopamine Neurons
Psychostimulant-Induced Alterations of Monoaminergic Transporters: Implications for Neurotoxicity and Neuroprotection
Trace Amine Associated Receptor 1 is a Catecholamine Receptor that Differentially Controls DAT and NET Internalization
VGF-Derived Peptide TLQP-21: Structure, Function, and Biomedical Implications
Acknowledgements
References
Chromogranins the Key Proteins for the Storage and Regulation of Exocytosis in Chromaffin Cells
Chromogranin A in the Storage and Exocytosis of Catecholamines
References
The Involvement of Vesicular ATP in the Storage and Exocytosis of Catecholamines of Bovine Chromaffin Cells
References
The Role of Ca2+ Release from the Endoplasmic Reticulum in the Catecholamine Hypersecretion of Adrenal Chromaffin Cells from Spontaneously Hypertensive Rats
PACAP as a Primary Effector of the Acute Sympatho-Adrenal Stress Response
Amphetamine Induced Dopamine Release in Macaque Monkeys: Striking Differences Between Prefrontal Cortex and Caudate Nucleus
Attenuated Amphetamine-Induced Dopamine Release in Subjects at Ultra-High Risk for Substance Dependence
The Membrane-Raft Protein Flotillin-1 is Essential in Dopamine Neurons for Amphetamine-Induced Behavior in Drosophila
Plant Flavonoids Affecting Adrenal Medullary Catecholamine Biosynthesis and Release
A Protein Complex for Dopamine Synthesis and Vesicular Storage: Target for Cellular Oxidative Damage
Overexpression of Parkin in The Nigrostriatal System Might Protect Dopaminergic Terminals From Methamphetamine Neurotoxicity Via Regulation of Dopamine Transporter
Increased Catecholamine Toxicity in Mice with Low Expression of VMAT2
Theme C: Metabolism
Theme C Metabolism
Renalase: A New Player in Catecholamine Metabolism
Abnormal Monoamine Oxidase A VT in the Prefrontal and Anterior Cingulate Cortex During Major Depressive Episodes and High Risk States for Major Depressive Episodes
CNS Catecholamine Metabolism – Emerging Concepts
Catestatin (Human Chromogranin A352-372) Induces Lipolysis and Fatty Acid Oxidation through Regulation of Adrenergic and Leptin Signaling
Triple Deuteration Modifies Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Dopamine in PD Models
Understanding Catecholamine Metabolism as a Guide for Assessment of Sympathoadrenal Function and Dysfunction in Health and Disease
Multiplex Immunoassay for Catecholamines
Modifiers of Neurofibromatosis-Associated Tumors and the Potential Role for Catecholamines and Sex Differences
Catecholamine Metabolism in Chromogranins Knock-Out Mice
Translation Research in Autism and Cancer: Novel Roles of MAO
COMT is a Major Contributor to Pain Perception: from Humans to Rats and Back to Humans
Novel COMT Inhibitors in Parkinson Disease
Effect of Opicapone, a New Catechol-O-Methyltransferase Inhibitor, in Levodopa Pharmakokinetics in the Cynomolgous Monkey
Reference
Does Impaired Aldehyde Detoxification Play a Role in Parkinson’s Disease?
The Role of Aldehyde Detoxification in Parkinson’s Disease
Pharmacological Profile of Opicapone in Wistar rat
References
Theme D: Catecholamine Receptors and Catecholaminergic Signaling
Theme D Catecholamine Receptors and Catecholaminergic Signaling
How Drugs Bind and Control their Targets: Characterizing GPCR Signaling through Long-Timescale Simulation
Structural basis of Subtype Selectivity in Dopamine D3 and D2 Receptors
References
Hormone-Mediated Activation of G Proteins by GPCRs: Insights from the Crystal Structure of a GPCR-G Protein Complex
Towards Better Understanding of G(s) Coupling in Catecholamine Receptors
Receptor Heteromerization: Understanding the Functional and Pathological Role of the Dopamine D4 Receptor
Trace Amines and Their Receptors: New Opportunities for Modulation of Brain Dopaminergic Functions
Cross-Talk between G Protein-Coupled Receptors: Challenges of Distinguishing Upstream from Downstream Mechanisms
Growth Hormone Secretagogue Receptor (GHSR1a, aka Ghrelin Receptor) is an Allosteric Modulator of Dopamine Signaling in the Brain via Formation of GHSR1a:DRD2 and GHSR1a:DRD1 Heteromers
Regulation of β2Adrenergic Receptor Trafficking and Signaling by Ubiquitination and Deubiquitination
Sorting NEXIN-25 Interacts with D1 and D2Dopamine Receptors to Regulate Receptor Expression and Signaling
Trafficking of the D2 Dopamine Receptor Promotes Drug-Induced Changes in Neuronal and Behavioral Plasticity
D2 Receptors Control of Dopamine Levels
Integrated Approaches to Understand the Actions of GPCRs: The b-Arrestin-Dependent D2R Mediated Signaling Through Akt/GSK3
Hyperdopaminergic Modulation of Inhibitory Transmission is Dependent on GSK-3β Signaling-Mediated Trafficking of GABAA Receptors
Simultaneous, Massively Parallel and Genome-Wide Interrogation of GPCR b-arrestin-ergic Signaling: Implications for GPCR Drug Discovery and Catecholamine Biology
Backwards and Forwards with Molecular and Classical Pharmacology
Targeting Beta-Arrestin Dependent Signaling in the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
D2 Functionally Selective Ligands: novel Therapeutics?
Investigation of the D1-D2 heteromer: pharmacology, subunit composition, and mechanisms of signaling
β-Adrenergic Receptors, Caveolae and Caveolins: Receptor Localization and Function
Protein Kinase C β and the Dopamine Transporter Influence Surface D2-Like Dopamine Receptor Localization
Role of Adrenaline on the Maturation of β2-Adrenoceptors
Deciphering the Functionally Selective Properties of D2R Ligands
Chronic loss of Noradrenergic Tone Produces β-Arrestin2-Mediated Cocaine Hypersensitivity and a GαI to Gαs switch in D2 Receptor Coupling in the Nucleus Accumbens
Probing the Functional Selectivity of β-adrenergic Receptors Reveals New Signaling Modes and Potential Therapeutic Applications
References
Identification of Substituted Benzazepines as Functionally Selective Ligands of the D1 Dopamine Receptor
Novel cAMP Sensor Links GPCR-Gs Signaling to ERK in Neuroscreen-1 Cells
High-Throughput Screening for Modulators of the D2 Dopamine Receptor Yields Unique and Selective Pharmacological Chemotypes
Discovery and Characterization of TAAR1 Agonists, Modulators of Dopaminergic and Serotonergic Neurotransmission with Therapeutic Potential in Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Theme E: Neurology
Theme E Neurology
Modeling Parkinson’s Disease in a Mouse Model Overexpressing Astrocytic Monoamine Oxidase B (MAO-B): Towards Exploring Novel Therapeutics
3,4-Dihydroxyphenylacetaldehyde is an Autotoxic and Protein-Reactive Intermediate of Dopamine Catabolism
Dopamine Oxidation and Quinone Modification of Proteins: Mechanisms of Toxicity and Implications for Parkinson’s Disease
Insights into LRRK2-Mutation Related PD from PET Imaging Studies
References
Norepinephrine Deficiency in Parkinson Disease
Progressive Noradrenergic Degeneration in Mice with Reduced Expression of the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter (VMAT2)
LRRK2 and Risk of PD
Synuclein-Mitochondrial Interactions in Substantia Nigra Dopamine Neurons
Mitochondria-Targeted Cholesterol Oximes Increase Dopamine-Related Gene Expression and Behavior in Mice Over-Expressing Alpha-Synuclein, a Model of Pre-Manifest Parkinson’s Disease
Induction of Chaperone-Mediated Autophagy as a Means to Attenuate Alpha-Synuclein-Mediated Neurotoxicity
The Link between Neuronal Phenotype and Vulnerability in Parkinson’s Disease
Willie Sutton’s Getaway Car and the Pathogenesis of Parkinson Disease
Contributions of Dopamine in the Dorsal Striatum to Behaviors Corresponding to Cognitive Dysfunction in Parkinson’s Disease
Cardiac Sympathetic Denervation: A Biomarker of Lewy Body Diseases
Reference
Cerebrospinal Fluid Biomarkers of Central Catecholamine Deficiency in Parkinson Disease and Other Synucleinopathies
Reference
Comparison Between Myocardial Sympathetic and Striatal Dopaminergic Imaging in Lewy Body Diseases: “Union is strength!”
A Role For Neuronal MHC-I Display in Parkinson’s Disease?
Modeling of Preclinical and Clinical Stages of Parkinsonism in MPTP-treated Mice with Focus on Tyrosine Hydroxylase in Survived Nigrostriatal Dopaminergic Neurons
Role of Multiple Factors in Susceptibility of Neurons in Parkinson’s Disease
Modeling of Presymptomatic and Symptomatic Stages of Parkinsonism in MPTP-treated Mice: Extra-nigrostriatal Manifestations
Reference
Basal and Graded 6-OHDA –induced Differences in Striatal Dopamine and its Metabolites in two Mouse Lines with A30P–Mutated Alpha-Synuclein
Rasagiline Reduces Striatal Dopamine Release and Extracellular Oxidative Stress in a Rat Model of Early Parkinson’s Disease
Approach Towards Development of Multifunctional Drugs As an Effective Strategy for Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
Acknowledgements
Triple Deuteration Modifies Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Dopamine in PD Models
Theme F: Psychiatry and Psychology
Theme F Psychiatry and Psychology
Rewarding Dopamine
Modulating Local Circuit Dynamics versus Long-Range Inputs
Midbrain Dopamine Neurons are Divided into Different Functional Groups
Dopamine System Dysregulation by the Hippocampus and the Pathophysiology of Schizophrenia
The Enduring Centrality of Dopamine in the Pathophysiology of Schizophrenia: In Vivo Evidence from the Prodrome to the First Psychotic Episode
Striatal Dopamine Release in Schizophrenia Comorbis with Substance Dependence
Neuroimaging Studies of Central Catecholaminergic Function in Depression
Central and Peripheral Norepinephrine Secretion in Major Depression is Activated, as Assessed by 24 hour CSF and Plasma Sampling
Norepinephrine: A Broken Spoke on the Wheel of Depression
PET Imaging of Serotonin Transmission in Monkeys: Effects of Maternal Separation and Long-Term Fluoxetine Treatment during Adolescence
Opposing Regulation of Norepinephrine and Dopamine in Rat Limbic Brain Regions in Response to Aversive Stimuli
The Locus Coeruleus, Stress, Opioids and Behavioral Flexibility
Measurements of Dopaminergic Function in the Rat Brain Using [18F]FDOPA PET and Microdialysis
Evaluation of [11C]ORM-13070 as a PET tracer for α2C-adrenoceptors in the human brain
Theme G: Drug Abuse and Addiction
Theme G Drug Abuse and Addiction
Addiction: Story of an Unbalanced Brain
Essential Catecholamine Influences on Dorsolateral Prefrontal Cortical Cognitive Function: Molecular Signaling Pathways
Neural Mechanisms Underlying the Cognition-Enhancing Actions of Pyschostimulants: Relevance to ADHD
Frontostriatal Systems and Differential Roles of Dopamine D1- and D2-Like Receptors in Impulsivity and Response Inhibition
References
Catecholamine Strategies for Remediating Fronto-Executive Deficits in Stimulant Addiction and Related Disorders
References
Ultrastructural and Optogenetic Evidence for Dual Neuronal Signaling by Dopamine Neurons of the Ventral Tegmental Area (VTA)
Seeking reward: Upstream modulation of VTA dopamine neurons by orexin/hypocretin inputs
Striatal Dopamine, Self-control and Decision-Making: Identifying Therapeutic Targets for Addiction through Brain Imaging
Imaging Neurochemical Transmission in Substance Abuse: Commonalities and Differences Across Addictions
Dopamine Transmission in Cocaine Addiction: Linking the Animal and Human Studies
Growth Associated Protein-43, Amphetamine and Dopamine Transporter Activity
The Role of Ion Binding in Transporter Conformational Transition
References
Evidence for the Contribution of D4 Receptors to Cocaine Self-Administration in Monkeys
Drug Design for Addiction – Molecular Determinants of Selectivity and Efficacy at the Dopamine D3 Receptor
Cue-Induced Dopamine Release in Striatal and Extra-striatal Regions in Cocaine Dependent Users: A High Resolution PET [18F]Fallypride Study
β-arrestin Regulation of Ghrelin Signaling in modulating Addictive Behavior
Dopamine D3 and D4 Receptors as Therapeutic Targets for Nicotine Addiction
References
Long-Term Cocaine Exposure Affects Dopamine D3 Receptor Function
Theme H: Catecholamines in the Periphery
Theme H Catecholamines in the Periphery
Recurrent Hypoglycemic Stress Differentially Regulates Catecholamine Release and Transmitter Gene Expression
Sympathetic Mechanism of Hypertension
References
Harnessing the Autonomic System for Therapeutic Intervention
Norepinephrine Transporter Function and Human Cardiovascular Regulation
Role of Common Genetic Variation in Control of Human Adrenergic Function and Blood Pressure: Focus on the Chromogranins
What is the Optimal Biochemical Diagnostic Strategy for Pheochromocytoma?
SDHx-Related Pheochromocytoms: New Advances in Genetics and Functional Imaging
Novel Methods Peripheral Autonomic Assessment
Identification and Functional Characterization of Genetic Variants of the Catecholamine Release-Inhibitory Peptide Catestatin in an Indian Population
The Osmopressor Response in Human Physiology
References
Adrenergic Derived Myocardium: Anatomic Substrate for Stress Induced Cardiomyopathies
The Relationship of Norepinephrine to Stress Induced Hypertension
Regulation of Adrenal Phenylethanolamine N-methyltransferase Gene Expression and Adrenaline Synthesis in a Fetal Programming Model of Hypertension
Chronic Unpredictable Stress Induces Catecholaminergic System Changes in Mouse Adrenal Gland
Reference
Effect of Daidzein on Mean Arterial Pressure and Vascular Dysfunction in CLP-Induced Septic Mice
Adrenal-Specific G Protein-Coupled Receptor Kinase (GRK)-2 Deficiency Reduces Circulating Catecholamine Levels and Improves Cardiac Function after Myocardial Infarction
Serotonin and Catecholamines In Regulation of Myocardium Functions in Children with Congenital Heart Diseases
“Genetic and Acquired Determinants of Postural Tachycardia Syndrome”
Neurotransmitter dopamine regulates tumor growth
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Increases Uncoupling Protein 1 Content in Brown Adipose Tissue and Enhances Noradrenaline and Adrenaline Secretions in Rats
Neurovisceral Integration and Regulation of Peripheral Indices of ANS Function
Theme I: Catecholamines in Integrative Function
Theme I Catecholamines in Integrative Function
Neuropeptide Y Infusion to Rats Attenuates Development of PTSD-Like Symptoms to Traumatic Stress
PTSD and the Locus Coeeurleus
Systems Biology and the Stress Response: From Pythagoras and the Epicureans to Modern Medicine
Reactive Oxygen Species and Neuropeptide Y Signaling in Altered Catecholamine Synthesis during Intermittent Hypoxia
Stress, HIF1a, and Adrenergic Function
Characterization of Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) and Plasma NPY Levels in Normal Volunteers over a 24-h Timeframe
NPY: Low Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Levels in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder in Comparison to Combat and Civilian, non-combat Control Subjects
Developmental Neuroendocrinology of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder in Children and Adolescents after Motor Vehicle Accidents
References
Repeated and Novel Stress-triggered Changes in Adipocyte Catecholamine System
Jekyll and Hyde: Noradrenergic Modulation in Acute and Chronic Stress
Early Life Stress Increases Nucleus Accumbens Dopamine Signaling
Modulation of Inflammatory Cytokine Release by Hypoxia Mediated Tyrosine Hydroxylase Induction in Mixed Synovial Cells of Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis
Theme J: Catecholamine Interactions with Other Transmitters
Theme J Catecholamine Interactions with Other Transmitters
Catecholamine Release Modulation by Adenosine through A2AReceptors in Mouse Chromaffin Cell Culture
Morphological and Functional Significance of Coexistence of PACAP with Catecholamine in Nerve Terminals Innervating Hypothalamic Neuroendocrine Cells
Interactions of Neuropeptide Y, Catecholamines and Angiotensin at the Vascular Neuroeffector Junction
Overview: Neuropeptide-Catecholamine Interactions in Stress
Neuropeptide Regulation of the Locus Coeruleus (LC) in the Mediation of Stress Responses
Breaking Down Monoamine “Silos”: We’re all in this Together
Orexin/hypocretin in the Ventral Tegmental Area is Necessary for Morphine-Induced Synaptic Plasticity of Dopamine Neurons
The Adrenomedullary Angiotensin II Type 2 Receptor: Stress-Triggered Regulation and Role in Catecholamine Biosynthesis
Angiotensin AT1 Receptor Blockade Prevents Excessive Brain and Peripheral Sympathetic Stimulation During Stress
Catecholamine Release Modulation by Adenosine Through A2a Receptors in Mouse Chromaffin Cells in Culture
References
Pituitary Adenylate Cyclase-Activating Polypeptide (PACAP), A Master Regulator in Central and Peripheral Stress Responses
Novel Catecholamine Mechanisms in Memory Consolidation and Retrieval During Stress
Catecholaminergic Regulation of Peptide Synthesis and Release Programs in Paraventricular CRH Neurons
Control of Dopamine Neurotransmission in the Prefrontal Cortex: Focus on Serotonin and Norepinephrine Systems
Unfaithful Neurotransmitter Transporters: Focus on Biogenic Amine Reuptake and Implications for Antidepressant Efficacy
L-DOPA and the Brain Pattern of Dopamine Extracellular Levels: a New Deal Imposed by Serotonergic and Noradrenergic Fibres
Individual Differences in Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Modulation of Dopamine Signals in the Nucleus Accumbens Shell
Insulin Induces Long-term Depression in VTA DA Neurons via an Endocannabinoid-mediated Mechanism
