The Organic Chemistry of Palladium

Authors: Peter Maitlis
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 232
Description

The Organic Chemistry of Palladium, Volume I1: Catalytic Reactions deals with organic transformations resulting from palladium complexes either stoichiometrically or catalytically. One feature of a reaction catalyzed by transition metals is the absence of evidence for the typical reactive intermediates of organic chemistry, carbanions, and carbonium ions. This lack of evidence is due to the metal acting both as a source and a sink of electrons that result in energetically unfavorable ionic intermediaries. The book explains that palladium (II) can induce C-O bond formation. These reactions involve oxidation of the organic substrate and reduces the Pd(II) to metal, and are not catalytic. Industrial applications can re-oxidize the palladium metal back to Pd(II) in situ, making the reactions catalytic. The text also discusses certain reactions that can form C-O bonds as part of an oxidative process. The book also describes significant reactions that can be catalyzed by palladium metal, such as in the hydrogenation of multiple bonds, in the carbonylation of certain olefins and acetylenes, and in the catalytic cracking of high molecular weight hydrocarbons. Organic chemists, analytical chemists, investigators, and scientists whose works involve physical or inorganic chemistry will find the book truly useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contents of Volume I

Introduction

Chapter I. Formation and Cleavage of Carbon-Carbon Bonds

A. Addition of Organometallic (and Similar Carbanionoid) Species to Olefins

B. Carbonylation

C. Nonoxidative Coupling and Oligomerization

D. Oxidative Coupling

E. Miscellaneous Reactions Leading to C-C Bond Formation

F. Cleavage of Carbon-Carbon Bonds

Chapter II· The Formation of Carbon-Oxygen Bonds

A. Introduction

B. The Oxidation of Olefins

C. The Palladium-Catalyzed Substitution of Y for X in XCH=CH2

D. The Acetoxylation of Benzene and Alkylbenzenes

E. The Oxidation of Alcohols

F. The Oxidation of Carbon Monoxide

G. The Oxidation of Formic Acid

H. Miscellaneous Palladium-Induced Oxidations

I. The Oxidation of Palladium π Complexes

J. The Formation of C-O Bonds under Nonoxidative Conditions

Chapter IIΙ. The Formation and Cleavage of Carbon-Hydrogen Bonds

A. Introduction

B. Double-Bond Isomerization

C. Miscellaneous Isomerization Reactions

D. Disproportionation

E. Dehydrogenation

F. Hydrogenation

G. Addition of H-X To Olefins

Chapter IV. The Formation of Bonds between Carbon and Halogen, Nitrogen, Sulfur, or Silicon

A. Carbon-Halogen Bonds

B. Carbon-Nitrogen Bonds

C. Carbon-Sulfur Bonds

D. C-Si, Si-Si, and H-Si

Chapter V. Heterogeneous Reactions

A. Hydrogenation, Hydrogenolysis, Isomerization, and Hydrogen-Transfer Reactions

B. Carbonylation and Decarbonylation

C. Oxidation

D. Carbon-Carbon Bond Formation

E. Miscellaneous

F. Mechanistic Considerations

Glossary

Bibliography

Appendix

Author Index

Index of Reactions

Subject Index

About the Author

Peter Maitlis

