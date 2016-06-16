Catalytic Kinetics
2nd Edition
Chemistry and Engineering
Description
Catalytic Kinetics: Chemistry and Engineering, Second Edition offers a unified view that homogeneous, heterogeneous, and enzymatic catalysis form the cornerstone of practical catalysis.
The book has an integrated, cross-disciplinary approach to kinetics and transport phenomena in catalysis, but still recognizes the fundamental differences between different types of catalysis. In addition, the book focuses on a quantitative chemical understanding and links the mathematical approach to kinetics with chemistry.
A diverse group of catalysts is covered, including catalysis by acids, organometallic complexes, solid inorganic materials, and enzymes, and this fully updated second edition contains a new chapter on the concepts of cascade catalysis. Finally, expanded content in this edition provides more in-depth discussion, including topics such as organocatalysis, enzymatic kinetics, nonlinear dynamics, solvent effects, nanokinetics, and kinetic isotope effects.
Key Features
- Fully revised and expanded, providing the latest developments in catalytic kinetics
- Bridges the gaps that exist between hetero-, homo- and enzymatic-catalysis
- Provides necessary tools and new concepts for researchers already working in the field of catalytic kinetics
- Written by internationally-renowned experts in the field
- Examples and exercises following each chapter make it suitable as an advanced course book
Readership
Post-graduate students and researchers in academia and industry working in catalysis, kinetics, and chemical engineering
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Setting the Scene
- Abstract
- 1.1 History
- 1.2 Catalysis
- 1.3 Formal Kinetics
- 1.4 Acquisition of Kinetic Data
- 1.5 Kinetics and Thermodynamics
- 1.6 Examples and Exercises
Chapter 2: Catalysis
- Abstract
- 2.1 Homogeneous Catalysis
- 2.2 Heterogeneous Catalysis
- 2.3 Organocatalysis
- 2.4 Examples and Exercises
Chapter 3: Elementary Reactions
- Abstract
- 3.1 Reaction Rate Theory
- 3.2 Elementary Reactions in Solutions
- 3.3 Reaction Mechanism
- 3.4 Quasi-equilibrium Approximation
- 3.5 Relationship Between Thermodynamics and Kinetics
- 3.6 Transition State Theory of Surface Reactions
- 3.7 Rates of Reactions on Nonideal Surfaces
- 3.8 Deterministic and Stochastic Models
- 3.9 Microkinetic Modeling
- 3.10 Compensation Effect
- 3.11 Isotope Effects
- 3.12 Examples and Exercises
Chapter 4: Complex Reactions
- Abstract
- 4.1 Steady State Kinetics of Complex Reactions
- 4.2 Basic Routes of Complex Reactions
- 4.3 Single-Route Steady-State Reaction
- 4.4 Topological Analysis of Complex Reactions
- 4.5 Electrical Analogy of Reaction Networks
- 4.6 Thermodynamic Consistency of Rate Constants for Complex Networks
- 4.7 Kinetic Aspects of Selectivity
- 4.8 Parallel Reactions: Kinetic Coupling
- 4.9 Reduction of Complexity
- 4.10 Polynomial Kinetics
- 4.11 Examples and Exercises
Chapter 5: Homogeneous Catalytic Kinetics
- Abstract
- 5.1 Homogeneous Acid-Base Catalysis
- 5.2 Nucleophilic Catalysis
- 5.3 Catalysis by Metal Ions
- 5.4 Catalysis by Organometallic Complexes
- 5.5 Organocatalysis
- 5.6 Polymerization Catalysis
- 5.7 Examples and Exercises
Chapter 6: Enzymatic Kinetics
- Abstract
- 6.1 Enzymatic Catalysis
- 6.2 Cooperative Kinetics
- 6.3 Inhibition
- 6.4 Effects of pH
- 6.5 Single Molecule Enzymology
- 6.6 Enantioselectivity in Enzyme Catalyzed Reactions
- 6.7 Generalized Rate Laws for Enzymatic Reactions
- 6.8 Heterogeneous Systems/Immobilized Enzymes
- 6.9 Examples and Exercises
Chapter 7: Heterogeneous Catalytic Kinetics
- Abstract
- 7.1 Reactions on Ideal Surfaces
- 7.2 Reactions on Nonideal Surfaces
- 7.3 Selectivity
- 7.4 Polyatomic Nature of Reactants and Coverage-Dependent Adsorption Mode
- 7.5 Solvent Effects
- 7.6 Ionic Species
- 7.7 Transfer of Labeled Atoms in Heterogeneous Catalytic Reactions
- 7.8 Electrocatalytic Kinetics
- 7.9 Photocatalytic Kinetics
- 7.10 Nanokinetics
- 7.11 Examples and Exercises
Chapter 8: Kinetics of Catalytic Reactions With Multiple/Multifunctional Catalysts
- Abstract
- 8.1 General
- 8.2 Combined Catalytic and Noncatalytic Reactions
- 8.3 Multiple Catalysts of the Same Type
- 8.4 Multiple Catalysts of Different Types
- 8.5 Examples and Exercises
Chapter 9: Dynamic Catalysis
- Abstract
- 9.1 Transient Kinetics
- 9.2 Relaxation Methods
- 9.3 Temperature-Programmed Desorption
- 9.4 Oscillations
- 9.5 Dynamic Catalyst Changes
- 9.6 Examples and Exercises
Chapter 10: Mass Transfer and Catalytic Reactions
- Abstract
- 10.1 Catalytic Multi-Phase Systems
- 10.2 Simultaneous Reaction and Diffusion in Fluid Films and in Porous Materials
- 10.3 Liquid-Liquid Diffusion, Phase-Transfer Catalysis
- 10.4 Catalytic Two-Phase Systems
- 10.5 Mass Transfer and Enzymatic Kinetics
- 10.6 External Mass Transfer
- 10.7 Internal Diffusion and Selectivity
- 10.8 Internal Diffusion and Deactivation
- 10.9 Elucidation of the Impact of Mass Transfer
- 10.10 Three-Phase Systems
- 10.11 Examples and Exercises
Chapter 11: Kinetic Modeling
- Abstract
- 11.1 Basic Principles
- 11.2 Heuristic Design of Experiments
- 11.3 Parameter Estimation: Classical Methods
- 11.4 Parameter Estimation: Regression
- 11.5 Numerical Strategies
- 11.6 Analysis of Parameters
- 11.7 Model Discrimination
- 11.8 Software
- 11.9 Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2016
- Published:
- 16th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444634634
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444637536
About the Author
Dmitry Murzin
Dmitry Murzin is Professor of Chemical Technology at Åbo Akademi University in Turku, Finland, and for the past 10 years he has served as Professor at the Finland University's Laboratory of Industrial Chemistry and Reaction Engineering. Previously, he headed the chemicals division of BASF Corporation in Moscow. He also spent seven years as a researcher in the Department of Catalysis at the Karpov Institute of Physical Chemistry, Moscow. From 2009–2013 Murzin served as Vice President of the European Federation of Catalysis Societies. Murzin is author or co-author of more than 650 journal articles and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chemical Technology, Åbo Akademi University, Turku, Finland
Tapio Salmi
Tapio Salmi is Professor of Chemical Reaction Engineering at Åbo Akademi University in Turku, Finland. He is head of the Industrial Chemistry and Chemical Reaction Engineering research team. His current research focuses on the development of wood-based liquid biofuels to replace oil-based fuels. Salmi has published more than 500 articles in international scientific journals and book chapters. He is a member of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering Working Party on Chemical Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chemical Reaction Engineering, Åbo Akademi University, Turku, Finland