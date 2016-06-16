Catalytic Kinetics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444637536, 9780444634634

Catalytic Kinetics

2nd Edition

Chemistry and Engineering

Authors: Dmitry Murzin Tapio Salmi
eBook ISBN: 9780444634634
Paperback ISBN: 9780444637536
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th June 2016
Page Count: 752
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
111.00
94.35
160.00
136.00
114.00
96.90
171.77
146.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
16000.00
13600.00
114.00
96.90
160.00
136.00
100.00
85.00
223.59
190.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Catalytic Kinetics: Chemistry and Engineering, Second Edition offers a unified view that homogeneous, heterogeneous, and enzymatic catalysis form the cornerstone of practical catalysis.

The book has an integrated, cross-disciplinary approach to kinetics and transport phenomena in catalysis, but still recognizes the fundamental differences between different types of catalysis. In addition, the book focuses on a quantitative chemical understanding and links the mathematical approach to kinetics with chemistry.

A diverse group of catalysts is covered, including catalysis by acids, organometallic complexes, solid inorganic materials, and enzymes, and this fully updated second edition contains a new chapter on the concepts of cascade catalysis. Finally, expanded content in this edition provides more in-depth discussion, including topics such as organocatalysis, enzymatic kinetics, nonlinear dynamics, solvent effects, nanokinetics, and kinetic isotope effects.

Key Features

  • Fully revised and expanded, providing the latest developments in catalytic kinetics
  • Bridges the gaps that exist between hetero-, homo- and enzymatic-catalysis
  • Provides necessary tools and new concepts for researchers already working in the field of catalytic kinetics
  • Written by internationally-renowned experts in the field
  • Examples and exercises following each chapter make it suitable as an advanced course book

Readership

Post-graduate students and researchers in academia and industry working in catalysis, kinetics, and chemical engineering

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Setting the Scene

  • Abstract
  • 1.1 History
  • 1.2 Catalysis
  • 1.3 Formal Kinetics
  • 1.4 Acquisition of Kinetic Data
  • 1.5 Kinetics and Thermodynamics
  • 1.6 Examples and Exercises

Chapter 2: Catalysis

  • Abstract
  • 2.1 Homogeneous Catalysis
  • 2.2 Heterogeneous Catalysis
  • 2.3 Organocatalysis
  • 2.4 Examples and Exercises

Chapter 3: Elementary Reactions

  • Abstract
  • 3.1 Reaction Rate Theory
  • 3.2 Elementary Reactions in Solutions
  • 3.3 Reaction Mechanism
  • 3.4 Quasi-equilibrium Approximation
  • 3.5 Relationship Between Thermodynamics and Kinetics
  • 3.6 Transition State Theory of Surface Reactions
  • 3.7 Rates of Reactions on Nonideal Surfaces
  • 3.8 Deterministic and Stochastic Models
  • 3.9 Microkinetic Modeling
  • 3.10 Compensation Effect
  • 3.11 Isotope Effects
  • 3.12 Examples and Exercises

Chapter 4: Complex Reactions

  • Abstract
  • 4.1 Steady State Kinetics of Complex Reactions
  • 4.2 Basic Routes of Complex Reactions
  • 4.3 Single-Route Steady-State Reaction
  • 4.4 Topological Analysis of Complex Reactions
  • 4.5 Electrical Analogy of Reaction Networks
  • 4.6 Thermodynamic Consistency of Rate Constants for Complex Networks
  • 4.7 Kinetic Aspects of Selectivity
  • 4.8 Parallel Reactions: Kinetic Coupling
  • 4.9 Reduction of Complexity
  • 4.10 Polynomial Kinetics
  • 4.11 Examples and Exercises

Chapter 5: Homogeneous Catalytic Kinetics

  • Abstract
  • 5.1 Homogeneous Acid-Base Catalysis
  • 5.2 Nucleophilic Catalysis
  • 5.3 Catalysis by Metal Ions
  • 5.4 Catalysis by Organometallic Complexes
  • 5.5 Organocatalysis
  • 5.6 Polymerization Catalysis
  • 5.7 Examples and Exercises

Chapter 6: Enzymatic Kinetics

  • Abstract
  • 6.1 Enzymatic Catalysis
  • 6.2 Cooperative Kinetics
  • 6.3 Inhibition
  • 6.4 Effects of pH
  • 6.5 Single Molecule Enzymology
  • 6.6 Enantioselectivity in Enzyme Catalyzed Reactions
  • 6.7 Generalized Rate Laws for Enzymatic Reactions
  • 6.8 Heterogeneous Systems/Immobilized Enzymes
  • 6.9 Examples and Exercises

Chapter 7: Heterogeneous Catalytic Kinetics

  • Abstract
  • 7.1 Reactions on Ideal Surfaces
  • 7.2 Reactions on Nonideal Surfaces
  • 7.3 Selectivity
  • 7.4 Polyatomic Nature of Reactants and Coverage-Dependent Adsorption Mode
  • 7.5 Solvent Effects
  • 7.6 Ionic Species
  • 7.7 Transfer of Labeled Atoms in Heterogeneous Catalytic Reactions
  • 7.8 Electrocatalytic Kinetics
  • 7.9 Photocatalytic Kinetics
  • 7.10 Nanokinetics
  • 7.11 Examples and Exercises

Chapter 8: Kinetics of Catalytic Reactions With Multiple/Multifunctional Catalysts

  • Abstract
  • 8.1 General
  • 8.2 Combined Catalytic and Noncatalytic Reactions
  • 8.3 Multiple Catalysts of the Same Type
  • 8.4 Multiple Catalysts of Different Types
  • 8.5 Examples and Exercises

Chapter 9: Dynamic Catalysis

  • Abstract
  • 9.1 Transient Kinetics
  • 9.2 Relaxation Methods
  • 9.3 Temperature-Programmed Desorption
  • 9.4 Oscillations
  • 9.5 Dynamic Catalyst Changes
  • 9.6 Examples and Exercises

Chapter 10: Mass Transfer and Catalytic Reactions

  • Abstract
  • 10.1 Catalytic Multi-Phase Systems
  • 10.2 Simultaneous Reaction and Diffusion in Fluid Films and in Porous Materials
  • 10.3 Liquid-Liquid Diffusion, Phase-Transfer Catalysis
  • 10.4 Catalytic Two-Phase Systems
  • 10.5 Mass Transfer and Enzymatic Kinetics
  • 10.6 External Mass Transfer
  • 10.7 Internal Diffusion and Selectivity
  • 10.8 Internal Diffusion and Deactivation
  • 10.9 Elucidation of the Impact of Mass Transfer
  • 10.10 Three-Phase Systems
  • 10.11 Examples and Exercises

Chapter 11: Kinetic Modeling

  • Abstract
  • 11.1 Basic Principles
  • 11.2 Heuristic Design of Experiments
  • 11.3 Parameter Estimation: Classical Methods
  • 11.4 Parameter Estimation: Regression
  • 11.5 Numerical Strategies
  • 11.6 Analysis of Parameters
  • 11.7 Model Discrimination
  • 11.8 Software
  • 11.9 Case Studies

Details

No. of pages:
752
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444634634
Paperback ISBN:
9780444637536

About the Author

Dmitry Murzin

Dmitry Murzin is Professor of Chemical Technology at Åbo Akademi University in Turku, Finland, and for the past 10 years he has served as Professor at the Finland University's Laboratory of Industrial Chemistry and Reaction Engineering. Previously, he headed the chemicals division of BASF Corporation in Moscow. He also spent seven years as a researcher in the Department of Catalysis at the Karpov Institute of Physical Chemistry, Moscow. From 2009–2013 Murzin served as Vice President of the European Federation of Catalysis Societies. Murzin is author or co-author of more than 650 journal articles and book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chemical Technology, Åbo Akademi University, Turku, Finland

Tapio Salmi

Tapio Salmi is Professor of Chemical Reaction Engineering at Åbo Akademi University in Turku, Finland. He is head of the Industrial Chemistry and Chemical Reaction Engineering research team. His current research focuses on the development of wood-based liquid biofuels to replace oil-based fuels. Salmi has published more than 500 articles in international scientific journals and book chapters. He is a member of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering Working Party on Chemical Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chemical Reaction Engineering, Åbo Akademi University, Turku, Finland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.