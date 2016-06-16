Catalytic Kinetics: Chemistry and Engineering, Second Edition offers a unified view that homogeneous, heterogeneous, and enzymatic catalysis form the cornerstone of practical catalysis.

The book has an integrated, cross-disciplinary approach to kinetics and transport phenomena in catalysis, but still recognizes the fundamental differences between different types of catalysis. In addition, the book focuses on a quantitative chemical understanding and links the mathematical approach to kinetics with chemistry.

A diverse group of catalysts is covered, including catalysis by acids, organometallic complexes, solid inorganic materials, and enzymes, and this fully updated second edition contains a new chapter on the concepts of cascade catalysis. Finally, expanded content in this edition provides more in-depth discussion, including topics such as organocatalysis, enzymatic kinetics, nonlinear dynamics, solvent effects, nanokinetics, and kinetic isotope effects.

