Catalytic Kinetics
1st Edition
Description
Chemistry and chemical technology have been at the heart of the revolutionary developments of the 20th century. The chemical industry has a long history of combining theory (science) and practice (engineering) to create new and useful products. Worldwide, the process industry (which includes chemicals, petrochemicals, petroleum refining, and pharmaceuticals) is a huge, complex, and interconnected global business with an annual production value exceeding 4 trillion dollars. Although in industry special focus is in heterogeneous catalysis, homogeneous, enzymatic, photochemical and electrochemical catalysis should not be overlooked; as the major aim is to produce certain chemicals in the best possible way, applying those types of catalysis, which suit a particular process in the most optimal way. Catalysis according to the very definition of it deals with enhancement of reaction rates, that is, with catalytic kinetics. This book unifies the main sub disciplines forming the cornerstone of catalytic kinetics.
Key Features
- Provides a broad overview catalytic kinetics
- Bridges the gaps that exist between hetero-, homo- and bio-catalysis
- Written by internationally renowned experts in this field
Readership
Chemical Engineers, Physical Chemists and Organic Chemists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Setting the scene
Chapter 2. Catalysis
Chapter 3. Elementary reactions
Chapter 4. Complex reactions
Chapter 5. Homogeneous catalytic kinetics
Chapter 6. Enzymatic kinetics
Chapter 7. Heterogeneous catalytic kinetics
Chapter 8. Dynamic catalysis
Chapter 9. Mass transfer and catalytic reactions
Chapter 10. Kinetic modelling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 30th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455464
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516053
About the Author
Dmitry Murzin
Dmitry Murzin is Professor of Chemical Technology at Åbo Akademi University in Turku, Finland, and for the past 10 years he has served as Professor at the Finland University's Laboratory of Industrial Chemistry and Reaction Engineering. Previously, he headed the chemicals division of BASF Corporation in Moscow. He also spent seven years as a researcher in the Department of Catalysis at the Karpov Institute of Physical Chemistry, Moscow. From 2009–2013 Murzin served as Vice President of the European Federation of Catalysis Societies. Murzin is author or co-author of more than 650 journal articles and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chemical Technology, Åbo Akademi University, Turku, Finland
Tapio Salmi
Tapio Salmi is Professor of Chemical Reaction Engineering at Åbo Akademi University in Turku, Finland. He is head of the Industrial Chemistry and Chemical Reaction Engineering research team. His current research focuses on the development of wood-based liquid biofuels to replace oil-based fuels. Salmi has published more than 500 articles in international scientific journals and book chapters. He is a member of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering Working Party on Chemical Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chemical Reaction Engineering, Åbo Akademi University, Turku, Finland
