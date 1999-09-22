Catalyst Deactivation 1999, Volume 126

Keynote Lectures. Coping with catalyst deactivation in hydrocarbon processing (J.W. Gosselink, J.A.R. van Veen). Diffusion, reaction and deactivation in pore networks (J. Beeckman). Industrial catalyst decay : performance at plant scale, research life-tests and accelerated decay (J.J. Birtill). Coking of solid acid catalysts and strategies for enhancing their activity (B. Subramaniam et al.). Coke Formation and its Effects. Deactivation and decoking of a naphtha reforming catalyst (A. Jess et al.). Deactivation of HY-type zeolite catalyst due to coke deposition during gas-oil cracking (T. Masuda et al.). Kinetics of catalyst coking in the hydrogenation of nitrobenzene to aniline - investigations in an isothermal catalytic wall reactor (E. Klemm et al.). Effect of contact time on the nature and location of coke during methylcyclohexane (H.S. Cerqueira et al.). Acetylene hydrogenation with a modified Ni-Zn-Al catalyst. Influence of the operating conditions on the coking rate (E. Romeo et al.). Deactivation of cobalt hydrogenation catalyst induced by carbonaceous deposits. A model and its experimental verification (J. Lojewska, R. Dziembaj). The role of water on the attenuation of coke deactivation of a SAPO-34 catalyst in the transformation of methanol into olefins (A.G. Gayubo et al.). Modelling for design of a deactivating non-isothermal propane dehydrogenation reactor (E.H. Stitt et al.). Characterization of Deactivated Catalysts. In situ infrared study of hydroxyl groups poisoned by coke formation from hydrocarbons conversion on H-zeolites (A. Vimont et al.). Surface characterization of deactivated Ni-Mo/Al2O3 catalyst using NO and SO2 as probe molecules (M. Yamazaki et al.). Characterization of the deactivation of MoO3-carbon modified supported on SiC for n-butane dehydrogenation reaction (B. Heinrich et al.). Multitechnique determination of the location of coke formed during n-heptane cracking on a H-MWW zeolite (E. Besset et al.). X-ray absorption spectroscopy : a powerful tool to investigate intermediate species during sintering-redispersion of metallic catalysts (A. Borgna et al.). HREM and XRD characterization of thermal ageing of Pd/CeO2/Al2O3 automotive catalysts (J.R. González-Velasco et al.). Deactivation and characterization of hydrotreating NiMo/Al2O3 catalyst coked by anthracene (R. Lebreton et al.). Deactivation of CuO/mordenite by the breakage of mordenite crystal through the H2/O2 cycle treatment (C.Y. Lee, B.-H. Ha). Poisoning and regenaration of Nox adsorbing catalysts for automotive applications (S. Erkfeldt et al.). Catalyst Behavior under Deactivating Conditions. Silanation as a means to reduce deactivation (M. Seitz et al.). Deactivation of iron catalyst by water - potassium thermal desorption studies (A Baranski et al.). Improvement in stability and regenerability of silica supported platinum-tin catalysts prepared by surface organometallic chemistry. Effect of the tin addition process (J.P. Candy et al.). Reduction of NO on copper and its poisoning by SO2, a mechanistic study (C.M. Pradier et al.). Deactivation of Co, K catalysts during catalytic combustion of diesel soot: influence of the support (C.A. Querini et al.). Effects of pretreatment, reaction, and promoter on microphase structure and Fischer-Tropsch activity of precipitated iron catalysts (C.H. Bartholomew et al.). Catalyst deactivation and reactivation during aqueous alcohol oxidation in a redox-cycle reactor (A.P. Markusse et al.). Operation strategies for the regeneration section of catalytic cracking units (M.J. Azkoiti et al.). Catalyst Deactivation in Industrial Processes. Deactivation avalanches through the interaction of locally deactivated catalyst with traveling hot spots (V.Z. Yakhnin, M. Menzinger). Deactivation of iron catalysts in the hydrogenation of carbon monoxide (J.P. Reymond, B. Pommier). The (oxidative) dehydroisomerization of n-butane to isobutene - Effect of butadiene on catalyst deactivation (G.D Pirngruber et al.). Sulphur dioxide deactivation of No storage catalysts (A. Amberntsson et al.). Effects of rare earth oxides on stability of Ni/&agr;-Al2O3 catalysts for steam reforming of methane (B.-L. Su, S.-D. Guo). Deactivation of Pt-Sn catalyst in propane dehydrogenation (H.P. Rebo et al.). Deactivation and selectivity: the effect of hydrogen concentration in propyne hydrogenation over a silica-supported palladium catalyst (D. Lennon et al.). Catalyst deactivation in the selective hydrogenolysis of CCl2F2 into CH2F2 ( A. Wiersma et al.). Deactivation of hydrodesulfurization catalysts for resids : effect of hydrodemetallization operation conditions (H. Seki, F. Kumata). Suppression of carbon deposition during the CO2-reforming of CH4 by the enhancement of CO2 adsorption (T. Mori et al.). Hydrodesulfurization of dibenzothiophene on ammonia-treated molybdenum oxide catalyst (M. Nagai et al.). Low temperature ozone regeneration of oxoanion promoted zirconia catalysts for paraffin conversion (C.R. Vera et al.). Morphological impact of V2O5/Al2O3 catalyst on the deactivation by SO2 for the reduction of NO with NH3 (B.-W. Soh et al.). Factors influencing deactivation of Cs-promoted, &agr;-alumina-supported silver, ethylene-epoxidation catalysts (G.B. Hoflund, J.F. Weaver et al.). Posters. Deactivation mechanisms and regeneration of a bimetallic hydrodechlorination catalyst (B. Heinrichs et al.). The deactivation behavior of the TiO2 used as a phot-catalyst for benzene oxidation (D.O. Uner, S. Ozbek). Deactivation of Pt/Al2O3 in the catalytic combustion of hydrogen with air under iodine flow (I. Pálinkó). The effect of nitrogen in feed on coke formation in hydrotreating (R. Koide et al.). Deactivation in a wood-stove of catalysts for total oxidation (M. Ferrandon, E. Bjornböm). Formation of carbonaceous compounds from propene and isobutene over 5A zeolite adsorbents (P. Magnoux et al.). Gasification of deposit formed in steam reforming or cracking of n-butane on the promoted nickel catalysts (B. Stasinska et al.). The effect of the molybdenum promoter on the coking induction time of the catalysts in the hydrocarbons steam reforming (T. Borowiecki, A. Machocki). Deactivation of Ni supported on alumina-titania: modelling of coke deposition in the phenylacetylene hydrogenation (G. Perez et al.). Deactivation of red mud and modified red mud used as catalyst for the hydrodechlorination of tetrachloroethylene (S. Ordónez et al.). Effect of catalyst deactivation on the process of oxidation of o-xylene to phthalic anhydride in an industrial multitubular reactor (W. Krajewski, M. Galantowicz). Furan hydrogenation over palladium catalysts : deactivation and regeneration (S.D. Jackson et al.). Kinetic study on deactivation of H-mordenite in methanol to hydrocarbons conversion (K. Kumbilieva et al.). Zeolite beta as a catalyst for alkylation of benzene with ethylene: a deactivation study (C. Flego et al.). Causes and consequences of catalyst deactivation in zeolite catalyzed isobutane-olefin alkylation (G.S. Nivarthy et al.). Silicon poisoning of Pt/Al2O3 catalysts in naphtha reforming (M.O.G. Souza et al.). Kinetic study of initiation and growth of filamentous carbon during methane cracking over Ni/&agr;-Al2O3 (D. Chen et al.). Deactivation by sintering of Ni/TiO2 and Ni/TiO2-Al2O3 sol-gel hydrogenation catalysts (E. Romero-Pascual et al.). Synthesis of hydrogen peroxide from carbon monoxide, water and oxygen catalysed by palladium complexes: a study of the catalyst stabilisation (D. Bianchi et al.). Author index