Catalyst Deactivation 1980: International Symposium Proceedings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419200, 9780080954325

Catalyst Deactivation 1980: International Symposium Proceedings, Volume 6

1st Edition

Authors: B. Delmon
eBook ISBN: 9780080954325
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st December 1980
Page Count: 600
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
321.75
273.49
230.00
195.50
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780080954325

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

B. Delmon Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.