Catalysis in Organic Syntheses
1st Edition
Catalysis in Organic Syntheses contains the proceedings of the Seventh Conference on Catalysis in Organic Syntheses held in Chicago, 5-7 June 1978. The conference was sponsored by The Organic Reactions Catalysis Society, an affiliate of The Catalysis Society. Most of the papers reflect the main interest of the Society membership, namely, the application of catalysis as a tool for the synthetic organic chemist rather than studies of catalytic phenomena per se, the latter subject being amply covered in other symposia. It is not surprising then that the largest group of papers deal with catalytic hydrogenation, the catalytic reaction most often encountered in organic synthesis. Other subjects in the burgeoning field of catalysis are not neglected however, as evidenced by papers on the spectroscopic evaluation of catalysts, homogenous catalysis by organometallic complexes, and the catalysis of coal conversion. Finally a group of papers explore some safety considerations in performing catalytic transformations.
Contributors
Preface
Hydrogenation
Selective Hydrogenation of Unsaturated Aldehydes to the Corresponding Alcohols Over a Rhenium Catalyst
Supported Rhenium Selective Hydrogenation Catalysts and the Effects of CO and CS2 Thereon
Hydrogenation in Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis II. Cleavage of some Benzyl Ester Bound Peptide Resins by Catalytic Hydrogenolysis
Reductive Alkylation of Aniline with 2-lndanone and 2-Tetralone
Reductive Alkylation of Acid Hydrazides with Aldehydes
Noble Metal Catalysis in Industrial Hydrogenations Part I: Palladium Solubility and Hydrogen Availability
Hydrogenation of Haloaromatic Nitro Compounds
o-Phenylphenol from Phenol: A Two-Step Selective Substitution Process
ESCA Studies of Powdered Hydrogenation Catalysts
Solvent Effects
Solvents in Catalytic Hydrogenation
Solvent Effects on Double Bond Isomerization in Catalytic Hydrogenation
Homogeneous Catalysis
Homogeneous Catalytic Hydrogenation of Unsaturated Compounds with Chromium Carbonyl Catalysts
Palladium Catalyzed Reactions of Vinylic Halides with Amines and Olefins
The Interaction of Chelated Lithium Complexes with Transition Metal Compounds as Catalysts in Organic Synthesis
Catalyzed Disproportionation Reactions of Olefins
Chemicals from Coal: The Cobalt Octacarbonyl Catalyzed Homologation of Methanol to Ethanol
Safety
An Updated High Pressure Facility
Design Features of a Unique High Pressure Test Facility
Determination and Control of the Explosion Hazards Involved with the Preparation of Trimethylsulfoxonium Bromide
Index
- 322
- English
- © Academic Press 1980
- 1st January 1980
- Academic Press
- 9781483262048