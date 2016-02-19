Catalysis in Organic Syntheses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123890504, 9781483262048

Catalysis in Organic Syntheses

1st Edition

Editors: William H. Jones
eBook ISBN: 9781483262048
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 322
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Catalysis in Organic Syntheses contains the proceedings of the Seventh Conference on Catalysis in Organic Syntheses held in Chicago, 5-7 June 1978. The conference was sponsored by The Organic Reactions Catalysis Society, an affiliate of The Catalysis Society. Most of the papers reflect the main interest of the Society membership, namely, the application of catalysis as a tool for the synthetic organic chemist rather than studies of catalytic phenomena per se, the latter subject being amply covered in other symposia. It is not surprising then that the largest group of papers deal with catalytic hydrogenation, the catalytic reaction most often encountered in organic synthesis. Other subjects in the burgeoning field of catalysis are not neglected however, as evidenced by papers on the spectroscopic evaluation of catalysts, homogenous catalysis by organometallic complexes, and the catalysis of coal conversion. Finally a group of papers explore some safety considerations in performing catalytic transformations.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Hydrogenation

Selective Hydrogenation of Unsaturated Aldehydes to the Corresponding Alcohols Over a Rhenium Catalyst

Supported Rhenium Selective Hydrogenation Catalysts and the Effects of CO and CS2 Thereon

Hydrogenation in Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis II. Cleavage of some Benzyl Ester Bound Peptide Resins by Catalytic Hydrogenolysis

Reductive Alkylation of Aniline with 2-lndanone and 2-Tetralone

Reductive Alkylation of Acid Hydrazides with Aldehydes

Noble Metal Catalysis in Industrial Hydrogenations Part I: Palladium Solubility and Hydrogen Availability

Hydrogenation of Haloaromatic Nitro Compounds

o-Phenylphenol from Phenol: A Two-Step Selective Substitution Process

ESCA Studies of Powdered Hydrogenation Catalysts

Solvent Effects

Solvents in Catalytic Hydrogenation

Solvent Effects on Double Bond Isomerization in Catalytic Hydrogenation

Homogeneous Catalysis

Homogeneous Catalytic Hydrogenation of Unsaturated Compounds with Chromium Carbonyl Catalysts

Palladium Catalyzed Reactions of Vinylic Halides with Amines and Olefins

The Interaction of Chelated Lithium Complexes with Transition Metal Compounds as Catalysts in Organic Synthesis

Catalyzed Disproportionation Reactions of Olefins

Chemicals from Coal: The Cobalt Octacarbonyl Catalyzed Homologation of Methanol to Ethanol

Safety

An Updated High Pressure Facility

Design Features of a Unique High Pressure Test Facility

Determination and Control of the Explosion Hazards Involved with the Preparation of Trimethylsulfoxonium Bromide

Index

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483262048

About the Editor

William H. Jones

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.