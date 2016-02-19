Catalysis in Organic syntheses 1977 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126505504, 9780323156745

Catalysis in Organic syntheses 1977

1st Edition

Editors: Gerard Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780323156745
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Catalysis in Organic Syntheses 1977 is a collection of papers presented at the Sixth Conference on Catalysis in Organic Syntheses, held in Boston by the Organic Reactions Catalysis Society on May 10-11, 1976. This book contains 15 chapters that specifically consider the homogeneous and heterogeneous aspects of catalysis. The chapters are organized to deal with a specific catalytic reaction, the catalysts used, and the effect of selected process parameters. This text considers the hydrogenation, aromatic, hydrogenolysis, selective oxidation, substitution, and hydroformylation reactions. The concluding chapter describes syntheses and reaction of various organic compounds, with particular emphasis on the reactions with carbon tetrachloride and other perhalomethanes. This book will be of benefit to organic chemists and researchers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Hydrogenation

Heterogeneous Selective Catalysis of the Hydrogenation of Eneynes by Polymeric Palladium (II) Complexes

The Effect of Pressure on the Catalytic Hydrogenation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons on Rhodium

Polymer Supported Transition Metal Organometallic Compounds as Hydrogenation Catalysts

Role of Acetal Formation in Metal Catalyzed Hydrogenation and Exchange of Cinnamaldehyde

Special Topics

Aromatic Reactions over Molecular Sieve Catalysts: A Mechanistic Review

Catalytic Exchange and Hydrogenolysis of Thiophene on Mo/γ-Alumina, Co/γ-Alumina, and Co- Mo/γ-Alumina Catalysts

Selective Oxidation of Propylene

Unusual Catalysis and Special Preparations

Triphase Catalysis

Metal-Catalyzed Reactions in the Intracrystal Space of Layer Lattice Silicates

Paladium Catalyzed Vinyl Substitution Reactions. III. Selectivity in the Synthesis of Aryl Substituted Unsaturated Alcohols

Simultaneously Catalyzed Reactions of Formaldehyde in Alkaline Systems

Highly Selective Hydroformylation Using Polymer Anchored Catalyst

Activation of Duroquinone and Potentially Other Dienes via Transition Metal Complexation

A High Pressure Synthesis of Complex Boron Aluminum Hydride Reducing Agents

New Syntheses and Reactions of Organic Compounds: Reactions with Carbon Tetrachloride and Other Perhalomethanes in Powdered Potassium Hydroxide-t-Butyl Alcohol

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156745

About the Editor

Gerard Smith

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.