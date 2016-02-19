Catalysis in Organic Syntheses 1977 is a collection of papers presented at the Sixth Conference on Catalysis in Organic Syntheses, held in Boston by the Organic Reactions Catalysis Society on May 10-11, 1976. This book contains 15 chapters that specifically consider the homogeneous and heterogeneous aspects of catalysis. The chapters are organized to deal with a specific catalytic reaction, the catalysts used, and the effect of selected process parameters. This text considers the hydrogenation, aromatic, hydrogenolysis, selective oxidation, substitution, and hydroformylation reactions. The concluding chapter describes syntheses and reaction of various organic compounds, with particular emphasis on the reactions with carbon tetrachloride and other perhalomethanes. This book will be of benefit to organic chemists and researchers.