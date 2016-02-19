Catalysis in Organic syntheses 1977
1st Edition
Description
Catalysis in Organic Syntheses 1977 is a collection of papers presented at the Sixth Conference on Catalysis in Organic Syntheses, held in Boston by the Organic Reactions Catalysis Society on May 10-11, 1976. This book contains 15 chapters that specifically consider the homogeneous and heterogeneous aspects of catalysis. The chapters are organized to deal with a specific catalytic reaction, the catalysts used, and the effect of selected process parameters. This text considers the hydrogenation, aromatic, hydrogenolysis, selective oxidation, substitution, and hydroformylation reactions. The concluding chapter describes syntheses and reaction of various organic compounds, with particular emphasis on the reactions with carbon tetrachloride and other perhalomethanes. This book will be of benefit to organic chemists and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Hydrogenation
Heterogeneous Selective Catalysis of the Hydrogenation of Eneynes by Polymeric Palladium (II) Complexes
The Effect of Pressure on the Catalytic Hydrogenation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons on Rhodium
Polymer Supported Transition Metal Organometallic Compounds as Hydrogenation Catalysts
Role of Acetal Formation in Metal Catalyzed Hydrogenation and Exchange of Cinnamaldehyde
Special Topics
Aromatic Reactions over Molecular Sieve Catalysts: A Mechanistic Review
Catalytic Exchange and Hydrogenolysis of Thiophene on Mo/γ-Alumina, Co/γ-Alumina, and Co- Mo/γ-Alumina Catalysts
Selective Oxidation of Propylene
Unusual Catalysis and Special Preparations
Triphase Catalysis
Metal-Catalyzed Reactions in the Intracrystal Space of Layer Lattice Silicates
Paladium Catalyzed Vinyl Substitution Reactions. III. Selectivity in the Synthesis of Aryl Substituted Unsaturated Alcohols
Simultaneously Catalyzed Reactions of Formaldehyde in Alkaline Systems
Highly Selective Hydroformylation Using Polymer Anchored Catalyst
Activation of Duroquinone and Potentially Other Dienes via Transition Metal Complexation
A High Pressure Synthesis of Complex Boron Aluminum Hydride Reducing Agents
New Syntheses and Reactions of Organic Compounds: Reactions with Carbon Tetrachloride and Other Perhalomethanes in Powdered Potassium Hydroxide-t-Butyl Alcohol
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156745