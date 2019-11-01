Catalysis, Green Chemistry and Sustainable Energy, Volume 179
1st Edition
New Technologies for Novel Business Opportunities
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION AND SETTING THE SCENE
1. The vision of future Sustainable Energy, Catalyst and Chemistry: Opportunities for Innovation and Business
A. Basile – CNR/ITM, G. Centi – Univ. Messina, M. De Falco – University "Campus Bio-Medico" of Rome, G. Iaquaniello – Processi Innovativi
2. How green chemistry is going to change chemical engineering
G. Iaquaniello – KT
3. Building the future of green chemistry
A. Susa – Tecnimont
4. Engineering of nano materials
P. Ciambelli Univ. Salerno
5. Process simulation for design and optimization
M. De Falco - University "Campus Bio-Medico" of Rome
6. Calculate the production costs of your own process scheme
E. Palo - KT
7. Bio Refinery: the ENI Concept
G. Rispoli - ENI
SELECTED EXAMPLES AND CASE HISTORIES ON CATALYSIS, GREEN CHEMISTRY AND ENGINEERING
8. Making a new chemistry with CO2
K.J. Schouten – Avantium
9. Waste-to-chemicals: an example of circular economy
A Salladini –Processi Innovativi
10. Ultra-compact Bio-fuels catalytic reforming processes for distributed renewable hydrogen production
V. Palma – Univ. Salerno
11. Novel bio-processes and technology using membranes
A Basile – CNR/ITM
12. Oleo-chemistry: opportunities and Challenges
A. Zarli – Processi Innovativi
13. Algae based Polymers
F. Pagnanelli – UNIROMA La Sapienza
14. Bio- Polymers Engineering
M. Barletta – UNIROMA III
15. Biorefinery concept: strategies for new green solvents
M. Bravi – Uniroma 1
16. Fermentation and Bio Chemical Eng. and principles
V. Piemonte - University "Campus Bio-Medico" of Rome
17. Design of catalyst and electrode for photo-catalytic water splitting
Yongdan Li – University of Tianjin
18. Fuel cells: opportunities and challenges
S. Campanari – PoliMilano
MAKING BUSINESS WITH NEW TECHNOLOGIES
19. How to make a business plan
B. Masciocchi – Processi Innovativi
20. How to protect I.P. and write patents
J. W. Goedemakers – MT
21. The Role of start-Up companies in creating job opportunities
G. Bardazzi – Maire Tecnimont
22. Creating a winning start-up in green chemistry
P. De Stefanis
23. Writing competitive research proposals and Fund raising
P. De Stefanis
Description
Catalysis, Green Chemistry and Sustainable Energy: New Technologies for Novel Business Opportunities offers new possibilities for businesses who want to address the current global transition period to adopt low carbon and sustainable energy production. This comprehensive source provides an integrated view of new possibilities within catalysis and green chemistry in an economic context, showing how these potential new technologies may become useful to business. Fundamentals and specific examples are included to guide the transformation of idea to innovation and business.
Offering an overview of the new possibilities for creating business in catalysis, energy and green chemistry, this book is a beneficial tool for students, researchers and academics in chemical and biochemical engineering.
Key Features
- Discusses new developments in catalysis, energy and green chemistry from the perspective of converting ideas to innovation and business
- Presents case histories, preparation of business plans, patent protection and IP rights, creation of start-ups, research funds and successful written proposals
- Offers an interdisciplinary approach combining science and business
Readership
Students, researchers and academics in chemical engineering and biochemical engineering (catalysis) enabling them to identify new opportunities for their research to address the transition to sustainable chemical/energy industrial production
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444643377
About the Editors
Angelo Basile Editor
Angelo Basile, a Chemical Engineer, is a senior Researcher at the ITM-CNR where he is responsible for research related to both the ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. He also holds a full professor of Chemical Engineering Processes. He has 140 scientific papers in peer to peer journals and 230 papers in international congresses; editor/author of more than 40 scientific books and 100 chapters on international books on membrane science and technology; 6 Italian patents, 2 European patents and 5 worldwide patents. He is referee of 116 international scientific journals and member of the Editorial Board for 22 of them. Professor Basile is also associate editor of the international journal Hydrogen Energy and of the Asia-Pacific journal Chemical Engineering, and is Editor-in-chief of the international journal Membrane Science & Technology and Editor-in-chief of Membrane Processes (Applications), a section of the international journal Membranes. Professor Basile also prepared 25 special issues on membrane science and technology for many international journals (IJHE, Chem Eng. J., Cat. Today, etc.). He participated to and was/is responsible for many national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science, and previously served as Director of the ITM-CNR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM), Italian National Research Council (CNR), University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
Gabriele Centi Editor
Gabriele Centi is full professor of Industrial Chemistry at the University of Messina, Italy, and President of the European Research Institute of Catalysis (ERIC). Research interests are in the areas of applied heterogeneous catalysis, sustainable energy and chemical processes, biomass conversion and environment protection. He was coordinator of the EU Network of Excellence IDECAT, and is actually President of IACS (International Association of Catalysis Societies) and vice-President of the InterUniversity Consortium on the Science and Technology of Materials (INSTM). He was coordinator or PI in over twenty EU projects, besides many other national and industrial projects. He received several awards, and is involved in various editorial activities, between which chairing the editorial board of ChemSusChem and be co-editor in chief of Journal of Energy Chemistry. He is chair of the Elsevier Book Series Studies in Surface Science and Catalysis. He was chairperson of many international conferences (the last one Europacat 2017 in Florence) and also chaired the 1st World Congress on Environmental Catalysis in Pisa (Italy) on May 1995. He is author of over 450 scientific publications, 12 books and editor of various special issues. Current h-index is 76 with about 21.000 citations (Google Scholar).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Industrial Chemistry, University of Messina, Italy
Marcello De Falco Editor
Marcello De Falco is an associate professor of the Faculty of Engineering of “Campus Bio-Medico” of Rome and a researcher expert in reactor modeling, chemical plants optimization and energy systems. He has about 100 publications on reactor simulations, solar technologies, chemical processes development and technologies assessment. He is author of 5 books published by Wiley and Springer and project manager of research projects on energy production and energy storage innovative technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Head of Unit of Process Engineering, Department of Engineering, University "Campus Bio-medico" of Rome, Rome, Italy
Gaetano Iaquaniello Editor
Gaetano Iaquaniello, is a Vice President Innovation Strategy at KT - Kinetics Technology and Managing Director of Processi Innovativi, Green Chemicals & Fuel. He received his MSc in C.E. cum laude from University of Rome in 1975, docteur d’université, the UER de Sciences, University of Limoges in 1984 and an M.Sc. in Management from the London Business School in 1997. He has almost 40 years’ experience in designing and operating chemical plants, particularly, for syngas manufacturing. He authored and co-authored numerous papers, patents and books on syngas production and more recently on membrane reactors and CO2 reuse. From 2009 he has been coordinator of Italian Society of Chemical Engineers (ADIC) for Central Italy and member of the national Board.Since beginning 2011, he has also been V.P. Corporate Technology of the Maire Tecnimont Innovation Center BV in the Netherlands, and from 2015 is also CEO Bio-P, a start-up
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President Innovation Strategy, KT - Kinetics Technology and Managing Director, Processi Innovativi, Green Chemicals and Fuel, Rome, Italy