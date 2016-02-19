Catalysis by Zeolites: International Symposium Proceedings (Studies in surface science and catalysis), Volume 5
1st Edition
Authors: B. Imelik
eBook ISBN: 9780080954318
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st December 1980
Page Count: 350
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1980
- Published:
- 31st December 1980
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080954318
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
B. Imelik Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.