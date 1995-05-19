Catalysis by Microporous Materials, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(A selection). The future of shape selective catalysis (S.M. Csicsery). Pillared layered structures (PLS): From microporous to nano-phase materials (R. Szostak, C. Ingram). Powder X-ray diffraction and solid waste NMR techniques for zeolite structure determination (G.T. Kokotailo et al.). New aspects and trends in zeolite catalysis (J. Weitkamp et al.). Covalent interactions in zeolites: The influence of zeolite composition and structure on acid softness and hardness (A. Corma). Author index. Subject index.
Description
ZEOCAT '95 is the eleventh in the series of symposia devoted to special fields of zeolite chemistry. Six plenary lectures, forty oral and forty-two poster presentations were included in the program. The accepted papers cover every aspect of catalysis on microporous materials. A significant number of the contributions describe the synthesis, modification, instrumental and chemical characterisation of zeolites and other micro- and mesoporous materials. Catalytic reactions involve hydrocarbon cracking, nucleophilic aromatic substitution, methanol to hydrocarbon conversion, hydration of acetylene, various alkylation reactions, redox transformations, Claisen rearrangement, etc.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 791
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 19th May 1995
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080544670
Reviews
@from:Cvetana Bezouhanova @qu:... The book may be considered as a small encyclopedia on zeolites and microporous materials, presenting data on their synthesis, modification, characterization and catalytic activity in different reactions. @source:Applied Catalysis A/B
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
H.K. Beyer Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Budapest, Hungary
J.B. Nagy Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Notre-Dame de la Paix, Namur, Belgium
H.G. Karge Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society, D-14195 Berlin, Germany
I. Kiricsi Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
József Attila University, Department of Applied and Environmental Chemistry, H-6720 Szeged, Hungary