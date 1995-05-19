Catalysis by Microporous Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444820495, 9780080544670

Catalysis by Microporous Materials, Volume 94

1st Edition

Editors: H.K. Beyer J.B. Nagy H.G. Karge I. Kiricsi
eBook ISBN: 9780080544670
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th May 1995
Page Count: 791
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(A selection). The future of shape selective catalysis (S.M. Csicsery). Pillared layered structures (PLS): From microporous to nano-phase materials (R. Szostak, C. Ingram). Powder X-ray diffraction and solid waste NMR techniques for zeolite structure determination (G.T. Kokotailo et al.). New aspects and trends in zeolite catalysis (J. Weitkamp et al.). Covalent interactions in zeolites: The influence of zeolite composition and structure on acid softness and hardness (A. Corma). Author index. Subject index.

Description

ZEOCAT '95 is the eleventh in the series of symposia devoted to special fields of zeolite chemistry. Six plenary lectures, forty oral and forty-two poster presentations were included in the program. The accepted papers cover every aspect of catalysis on microporous materials. A significant number of the contributions describe the synthesis, modification, instrumental and chemical characterisation of zeolites and other micro- and mesoporous materials. Catalytic reactions involve hydrocarbon cracking, nucleophilic aromatic substitution, methanol to hydrocarbon conversion, hydration of acetylene, various alkylation reactions, redox transformations, Claisen rearrangement, etc.

Details

No. of pages:
791
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080544670

Reviews

@from:Cvetana Bezouhanova @qu:... The book may be considered as a small encyclopedia on zeolites and microporous materials, presenting data on their synthesis, modification, characterization and catalytic activity in different reactions. @source:Applied Catalysis A/B

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H.K. Beyer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Budapest, Hungary

J.B. Nagy Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Notre-Dame de la Paix, Namur, Belgium

H.G. Karge Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society, D-14195 Berlin, Germany

I. Kiricsi Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

József Attila University, Department of Applied and Environmental Chemistry, H-6720 Szeged, Hungary

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.