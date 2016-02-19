Catalysis and Automotive Pollution Control II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444887870, 9780080887494

Catalysis and Automotive Pollution Control II, Volume 71

1st Edition

Editors: A. Crucq
eBook ISBN: 9780080887494
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th November 1991
Page Count: 684
Table of Contents

General Introduction to the Problem of Exhaust Gas Pollution (9 papers). Role of CeO2 in Automotive Exhaust Catalysts (11 papers). Depollution of Diesel Engines (3 papers). Use of Base Metals in Exhaust Catalysis (2 papers). Fundamental Studies on Model Catalysts (3 papers). Unregulated Emissions (2 papers). Theoretical Approach to the Catalytic Converter (2 papers). Supports for Automotive Catalysts (6 papers). Aging of Automotive Catalysts (5 papers). Miscellaneous (3 papers).

Description

This volume constitutes the proceedings of the second symposium on Catalysis and Automotive Pollution Control. CAPoC 2 was a great success from the point of view of its scientific interest, as evidenced by the content of this book, and also from the high participation, some 260 scientists. About two-thirds of the contributors came from the industrial world, mainly the car and oil industries and catalyst manufacturers. This is ample proof that exhaust catalysis remains a major topic of interest.

The first part of the book is a general introduction to the problem of automotive pollution. The second, strictly catalytic, part is devoted to fundamental and applied studies on pollution control, with emphasis on exhaust catalytic converters.

Details

No. of pages:
684
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080887494

@qu:...a good source of information on the topic to both researchers and automobile constructors and is highly recommended. I am sure all libraries should do well to have a copy. @source:Journal of the Electrochemical Society of India

A. Crucq Editor

Université Libre de Bruxelles, Bruxelles, Belgium

