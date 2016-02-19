Catalysis and Automotive Pollution Control II, Volume 71

This volume constitutes the proceedings of the second symposium on Catalysis and Automotive Pollution Control. CAPoC 2 was a great success from the point of view of its scientific interest, as evidenced by the content of this book, and also from the high participation, some 260 scientists. About two-thirds of the contributors came from the industrial world, mainly the car and oil industries and catalyst manufacturers. This is ample proof that exhaust catalysis remains a major topic of interest.

The first part of the book is a general introduction to the problem of automotive pollution. The second, strictly catalytic, part is devoted to fundamental and applied studies on pollution control, with emphasis on exhaust catalytic converters.