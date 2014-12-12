Cataloguing and Classification
1st Edition
An introduction to AACR2, RDA, DDC, LCC, LCSH and MARC 21 Standards
Description
Cataloguing and Classification introduces concepts and practices in cataloguing and classification, and common library standards. The book introduces and analyzes the principles and structures of library catalogues, including the application of AACR2, RDA, DDC, LCC, LCSH and MARC 21 standards, and conceptual models such as ISBD, FRBR and FRAD. The text also introduces DC, MODS, METS, EAD and VRA Core metadata schemes for annotating digital resources.
Key Features
- Explains the theory and practice of bibliographic control
- Offers a practical approach to the core topics of cataloguing and classification
- Includes step-by-step examples to illustrate application of the central cataloguing and classification standards
- Describes the new descriptive cataloguing standard RDA, and its conceptual ground, FRBR and FRAD
- Guides the reader towards cataloguing and classifying materials in a digital environment
Readership
Undergraduate introductory courses in cataloguing and classification. Postgraduate students of library science programscan also use this book as an essential resource for learning the basics of cataloguing and classification with the proposed "hands on approach" through the step-by-step examples and the practice material. Learners in community colleges and adult training programs.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures
- List of tables
- List of abbreviations
- Preface
- About the author
- 1: Introduction to cataloguing classification
- Abstract
- 1.1 Information organization
- 1.2 Catalogues and catalogue objectives
- 1.3 Card catalogues and OPACs
- 1.4 Cataloguing and classification
- 1.5 Summary
- 1.6 Review questions
- 1.7 Practical exercises
- 2: Descriptive cataloguing codes and the anatomy of AACR2
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 From Panizzi’s Rules to RDA
- 2.3 The International Standard Bibliographic Description
- 2.4 AACR2: understanding its structure
- 2.5 Summary
- 2.6 Review questions
- 2.7 Practical exercises
- 3: AACR2 general rules and rules for books
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Overview of the general rules 1.0 and 2.0
- 3.3 Area 1: Title and statement of responsibility
- 3.4 Area 2: Edition
- 3.5 Area 3: Material (or type of publication) specific details
- 3.6 Area 4: Publication, distribution, etc.
- 3.7 Area 5: Physical description
- 3.8 Area 6: Series
- 3.9 Area 7: Note area
- 3.10 Area 8: Standard number and terms of availability
- 3.11 More examples: developing step-by-step second-level descriptions
- 3.12 Summary
- 3.13 Practical exercises
- 4: AACR2 access points and headings
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Choice of access points
- 4.3 Form of headings for persons, geographic names and corporate bodies
- 4.4 Uniform title
- 4.5 References and authority control
- 4.6 Summary
- 4.7 Review questions
- 5: FRBR and FRAD: the conceptual models underlying RDA
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 FRBR
- 5.3 What is FRAD?
- 5.4 Summary
- 5.5 Review questions
- 5.6 Practical exercises
- 6: RDA: the new standard for descriptive cataloguing
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 RDA structure
- 6.3 Recording attributes of manifestations and items
- 6.4 Recording attributes of works and expressions
- 6.5 Person, family, corporate body
- 6.6 Concepts, objects, events, places
- 6.7 Recording relationships
- 6.8 An RDA record for a book
- 6.9 Outline of the descriptive cataloguing process in RDA
- 6.10 RDA Toolkit
- 6.11 Summary
- 6.12 Review questions
- 6.13 Practical exercises
- 7: Classification
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Library classification
- 7.3 Types of classification systems
- 7.4 Main classification systems
- 7.5 Selecting a classification system
- 7.6 Summary
- 7.7 Review questions
- 7.8 Practical exercises
- 8: Dewey Decimal Classification
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Main classes, divisions and sections
- 8.3 Decimal divisions
- 8.4 Schedules: layout, notes, centered entries
- 8.5 Auxiliary tables
- 8.6 Relative index
- 8.7 Combining class numbers
- 8.8 Classifying with Dewey
- 8.9 More examples: assigning Dewey numbers
- 8.10 Call numbers
- 8.11 Web services and online educational resources
- 8.12 Summary
- 8.13 Review questions
- 8.14 Practical exercises
- 9: Library of Congress Classification
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Basic classes
- 9.3 Structure of the schedules
- 9.4 Cutter numbers
- 9.5 Call numbers
- 9.6 Classifying with LCC
- 9.7 Web services and online educational resources
- 9.8 Summary
- 9.9 Review questions
- 9.10 Practical exercises
- 10: Subject access: LCSH, Children’s Subject Headings and Sears List of Subject Headings
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Steps for assigning subject headings
- 10.3 Library of Congress Subject Headings
- 10.4 Children’s Subject Headings
- 10.5 Sears List of Subject Headings
- 10.6 Summary
- 10.7 Review questions
- 10.8 Practical exercises
- 11: MARC 21: digital formats for cataloguing and classification data
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Fields, tags, indicators and subfield codes
- 11.3 Record structure and display
- 11.4 AACR2 in MARC
- 11.5 RDA in MARC
- 11.6 LCC, DDC and LCSH in MARC
- 11.7 MARCXML
- 11.8 Summary
- 11.9 Review questions
- 11.10 Practical exercises
- 12: Metadata
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Dublin Core
- 12.3 Metadata Object Description Schema
- 12.4 Text Encoding Initiative
- 12.5 Encoded Archival Description
- 12.6 Visual Resources Association Core
- 12.7 Summary
- 12.8 Review questions
- 12.9 Practical exercises
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 12th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001899
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001615
About the Author
Fotis Lazarinis
Fotis Lazarinis, PhD, teaches library and information systems as an Adjunct Lecturer in the Department of Computer Science and Biomedical Informatics at the University of Thessaly, and in the Department of Archival and Library Sciences, Ionian University, Greece. His research focusses on information retrieval, organization and sharing using standardized XML structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Lecturer, Department of Computer Science and Biomedical Informatics, University of Thessaly and the Department of Archival and Library Sciences, Ionian University, Greece.
Reviews
"...a very good guide for catalogers who are just embarking on their cataloging career." --Technicalities