Catalogue of the Cicadoidea (Hemiptera: Auchenorrhyncha) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124166479, 9780124166387

Catalogue of the Cicadoidea (Hemiptera: Auchenorrhyncha)

1st Edition

Authors: Allen Sanborn
eBook ISBN: 9780124166387
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124166479
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th November 2013
Page Count: 1002
Description

This is the third in a series of catalogs and bibliographies of the Cicadoidea covering 1981-2010. The work summarizes the cicada literature, providing a means for easy access to information previously published on a particular species or to allow researchers the ability to locate similar work that has been published on other species. A total of 2,591 references are included in the bibliography. The book is a source of biological and systematic information that could be used by zoologists, entomologists, individuals interested in crop protection, and students studying entomology as well as anyone interested in cicadas or who require specific information on the insects. Each genus/species is identified with the reference, the page number, any figures (if applicable), the topics covered by the reference, any synonymies, and any biogeographic information mentioned for the species in the individual reference. An added benefit to the catalog is that it is the first complete species list for the Cicadoidea, including all synonymies and new combinations through 2012.

Key Features

  • Provides nearly four times the number of references of the previous catalog, demonstrating the explosion of data since that time
  • Contains all references found that mention a genus or species name in the work
  • Includes more than 300 additional references that were not in the two previous works on this subject
  • Features the first complete species list for the Cicadoidea, including all synonymies

Readership

Entomologists, zoologists, systematic biologists, evolutionary biologists and ecologists, conservation biologists, insect diagnosticians, pest management researchers and practitioners; biological control and crop protection researchers, extension specialists; comparative biologists and physiologists, as well as academics and students in these areas

Table of Contents

Introduction

Catalogue of the Cicadoidea

Superfamily Cicadoidea Westwood, 1840

Summary Species List

Superfamily Cicadoidea Westwood, 1840

Bibliography

Index of Cicada Genus-Group Names

Index of Cicada Species-Group, Subspecies and Infrasubspecific Names

About the Author

Allen Sanborn

Affiliations and Expertise

Barry University, Department of Biology, Miami Shores, FL, USA

