Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 39-4
1st Edition
Authors: Adam Kibel
eBook ISBN: 9781455747238
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749034
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer is advanced disease that has stopped responding to hormone therapy. This issue of the Urologic Clinics focuses on the various forms of therapy including immunotherapy, first line chemotherapy, and novel targeted agents. Articles on defining the diseae and palliative care are also included.
About the Authors
Adam Kibel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Brigham and Women's Hospital
