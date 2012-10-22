Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749034, 9781455747238

Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 39-4

1st Edition

Authors: Adam Kibel
eBook ISBN: 9781455747238
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749034
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer is advanced disease that has stopped responding to hormone therapy. This issue of the Urologic Clinics focuses on the various forms of therapy including immunotherapy, first line chemotherapy, and novel targeted agents. Articles on defining the diseae and palliative care are also included.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455747238
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749034

About the Authors

Adam Kibel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Brigham and Women's Hospital

