Castleman Disease, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323582896, 9780323582902

Castleman Disease, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Volume 32-1

1st Edition

Authors: Frits van Rhee Nikhil Munshi
eBook ISBN: 9780323582902
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323582896
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

Hematology/Oncology Clinics

Castleman Disease

Preface: Castleman Disease

Epidemiology of Castleman Disease

Castleman Disease Pathogenesis

The Role of Interleukin-6 in Castleman Disease

Pathology of Castleman Disease

Diagnosis of Castleman Disease

Unicentric Castleman Disease

Treatment of Kaposi Sarcoma Herpesvirus–Associated Multicentric Castleman Disease

Treatment of Idiopathic Castleman Disease

TAFRO Syndrome

POEMS Syndrome: Diagnosis and Investigative Work-up

POEMS Syndrome: Therapeutic Options

The Peripheral Neuropathies of POEMS Syndrome and Castleman Disease

Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, edited by Dr. Frits van Rhee and Dr. Nikhil C. Munshi, focuses on Castleman’s Disease. Topics include, but are not limited to, Epidemiology; Pathogenesis; Role of Interleukin 6 in Castleman Disease; Pathology, Diagnosis; Unicentric Castleman Disease; Treatment of HHV8 related Multicentric Castleman Disease; Treatment of HHV8 negative Castleman Disease; TAFRO Syndrome; POEMS; and more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323582902
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323582896

About the Authors

Frits van Rhee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Clinical Research Professor of Medicine Myeloma Institute for Research and Therapy University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Nikhil Munshi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Basic and Correlative Science, Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center Senior Physician Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School Hematologic Oncology

