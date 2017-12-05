Castleman Disease, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Volume 32-1
Preface: Castleman Disease
Epidemiology of Castleman Disease
Castleman Disease Pathogenesis
The Role of Interleukin-6 in Castleman Disease
Pathology of Castleman Disease
Diagnosis of Castleman Disease
Unicentric Castleman Disease
Treatment of Kaposi Sarcoma Herpesvirus–Associated Multicentric Castleman Disease
Treatment of Idiopathic Castleman Disease
TAFRO Syndrome
POEMS Syndrome: Diagnosis and Investigative Work-up
POEMS Syndrome: Therapeutic Options
The Peripheral Neuropathies of POEMS Syndrome and Castleman Disease
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, edited by Dr. Frits van Rhee and Dr. Nikhil C. Munshi, focuses on Castleman’s Disease. Topics include, but are not limited to, Epidemiology; Pathogenesis; Role of Interleukin 6 in Castleman Disease; Pathology, Diagnosis; Unicentric Castleman Disease; Treatment of HHV8 related Multicentric Castleman Disease; Treatment of HHV8 negative Castleman Disease; TAFRO Syndrome; POEMS; and more.
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 5th December 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323582902
- 9780323582896
About the Authors
Frits van Rhee Author
Director of Clinical Research Professor of Medicine Myeloma Institute for Research and Therapy University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Nikhil Munshi Author
Director of Basic and Correlative Science, Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center Senior Physician Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School Hematologic Oncology