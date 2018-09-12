Casting Aluminum Alloys

Alan Dinsdale,Ph.D. is Professor of Materials Thermodynamics at Brunel University, London. he was previously an associate professor within a new scientific research centre concerned with the thermochemistry of materials within the Russian National University for Science and Technology (MISiS), where he was lead scientist in a rapidly expanding research group. He has been involved in the field of thermodynamics and phase equilibria since he joined the National Physical Laboratory in 1975. During a long career at NPL he has worked in a number of diverse aspects including the development of data for alloys, oxides, sulphides, molten salts, ionic liquids, cements and solders. He has also played a major role in the development of MTDATA, software developed at NPL for the calculation of phase equilibria from critically assessed thermodynamic data, one of the four major commercial software products in this field. Nationally and internationally he has been involved in explaining to industry the advantages in using phase equilibrium calculations to understand the behavior of materials and processes. He has been heavily involved in the Materials Chemistry Committee of the UK Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining serving as chairman for a number of years, APDIC (the Alloy Phase Diagram International Commission) and also within SGTE where he was president for many years overseeing its expansion worldwide and supervising the publication of a number of volumes of data as part of the Landolt Boernstein series.