Cast Iron: Physical and Engineering Properties describes the importance of iron and its properties, as well as the process of casting in the different fields of engineering. The book covers topics such as the mechanical, physical, and electrical properties of iron and the different tests under which it is subjected; the effects of heat treatment on gray cast iron; and the resistance of cast iron to heat and stress. Topics also include internal casting stresses; cast iron beams and columns; and the application of the specifications for cast iron to design.

The text is recommended for metallurgists and engineers who are interested in cast iron, its properties, and its uses in construction.