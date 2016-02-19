Cast Iron: Physical and Engineering Properties
2nd Edition
Description
Cast Iron: Physical and Engineering Properties describes the importance of iron and its properties, as well as the process of casting in the different fields of engineering.
The book covers topics such as the mechanical, physical, and electrical properties of iron and the different tests under which it is subjected; the effects of heat treatment on gray cast iron; and the resistance of cast iron to heat and stress. Topics also include internal casting stresses; cast iron beams and columns; and the application of the specifications for cast iron to design.
The text is recommended for metallurgists and engineers who are interested in cast iron, its properties, and its uses in construction.
Table of Contents
Contents
1 Constitution and Structure of Cast Iron
Typical Microstructures
2 Mechanical, Physical and Electrical Properties of Cast Iron
Introduction: The Tensile Test : The Transverse Test : The Compression Test : The Hardness Test : Modulus of Elasticity of Cast Iron : Poisson's Ratio: Limit of Proportionality: Proof Stress: Shear Strength of Cast Iron: Torsional Strength: Impact Properties: Fatigue Resistance: Damping Capacity: Coefficient of Friction: Density of Cast Iron In The Solid State : Density of Molten Iron and Steel: Specific Heat and Total Heat: Latent Heat of Fusion: Surface Tension of Cast Iron: Viscosity of Molten Iron: Thermal Conductivity: Thermal Expansion: Electrical Resistivity: Magnetic Properties: Non-Magnetic Cast Irons
3 General Properties of Commercial Cast Irons
Strength, Composition and Structure of Grey Cast Irons : Low Alloy Cast Irons : Malleable Cast Iron : Nodular Cast Iron : Austenitic Cast Iron: Acicular Cast Iron: Martensitic Cast Iron: White Cast Iron: High-Silicon Cast Iron
4 Special Properties Affecting Service
Heat Resistance: Stress Resistance At High Temperatures: Low Temperature Properties: Wear Resistance: Abrasive Wear Resistance and Mechanical Properties: The Corrosion of Cast Iron: Protective Surface Coatings: Machinability : Surface Finish
5 Heat Treatment of Grey Cast Iron
Heat Treatment: Surface Hardening: Flame Hardening of Malleable Irons: Welding of Cast Iron: Soldering of Cast Iron
6 Internal Casting Stresses
Cracking By Residual Casting Stress : Camber In Castings : Thermal Stress Cracking: Contraction Allowance: Dimensional Tolerances
7 Components with High Local Loadings
Gears: Wheels and Rollers: Furnace Wheels and Rollers At High Temperatures: Flywheels: Die Blocks For Cold Forming and Hot Forming: Interference and Shrinkage Fits
8 Cast Iron Beams and Columns
Beams: Columns: Pipes, Cylinders and Pressure Vessels
9 Application of Specifications and Data to Design
Tensile Strength : Modulus of Elasticity : Machinability : Machinability and Annealing: Hardness: Impact Strength: Fatigue Resistance: Wear and Hardness: Corrosion and Abrasion: Design Stresses and Factors of Safety
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
- Published:
- 14th December 1978
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101958