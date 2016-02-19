Cases in Economic Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408107297, 9781483163567

Cases in Economic Development

1st Edition

Projects, Policies and Strategies

Authors: Michael Roemer Joseph J. Stern
Editors: Bruce Herrick
eBook ISBN: 9781483163567
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 304
Description

Cases in Economic Development: Projects, Policies and Strategies presents cases on project analysis, sectoral planning, and macroeconomic policies. The cases are set in an imaginary country called Beracia in order to simulate actual planning experience. Beracia has been designed with a greater than normal range of problems, so that it can encompass the features of mineral-rich countries such as Zambia and Peru; agrarian economies such as the Philippines and Ivory Coast; and aspiring exporters of manufactures such as Colombia and Pakistan. This text has 11 cases divided into five sections. After providing an overview of development planning, development goals and strategies, and planning theory and practice, the book introduces the fictional country in the next section, which presents four reports similar to World Bank economic reports on developing countries (economic and political developments; income and employment; trade and payments; and fiscal and financial developments). Sufficient data are elaborated to explain the economy’s salient features. The third section focuses on assumptions and controversies surrounding project analysis, while the section on sectorial planning introduces the reader to input-output analysis, efficiency indicators, education planning, and industrial strategy. The section on macroeconomic planning covers macroeconomic forecasts; balance-of-payments crisis; fiscal planning and reform; and income inequality and poverty. The cases span many sectors, from mining and agriculture to manufacturing, transport, education, and health. This book is written primarily for students, professional economists, and experienced policy analysts.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgment

List of Tables

Introduction

Part I Development Planning

Development Planning

Development Goals and Strategies

Planning Theory and Practice

Part II The Economy of Beracia

The Economy of Beracia

Report 1 Economic and Political Developments in Beracia, 1956-1977

Report 2 Income and Employment

Report 3 Trade and Payments of Beracia, 1956-1977

Report 4 Fiscal and Financial Developments, 1956-1977

Part III Project Analysis

Project Analysis

Elements of Project Appraisal

Assumptions and Controversies

Case 1 Torrence Copper Mine

Case 2 Horio Rice Project

Case 3 Limani Cement Plant

Case 4 Filopenia-Limani Road Project

Case 5 Control of Schistosomiasis at Kichele Farm

Part IV Sectoral Planning

Sectoral Planning

Introduction to Input-Output Analysis

Efficiency Indicators

Education Planning

Case 6 Industrial Strategy

Case 7 Education Planning

Part V Macroeconomic Planning

Macroeconomic Planning

Macroeconomic Forecasting Models

Balance-of-Payments Adjustments

Planning Fiscal Reform

Income Distribution

Case 8 Macroeconomic Forecasts for 1978 and 1979

Case 9 Balance-of-Payments Crisis

Case 10 Fiscal Planning and Reform

Case 11 Income Inequality and Poverty

Index

Index of Persons

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483163567

About the Author

Michael Roemer

Joseph J. Stern

About the Editor

Bruce Herrick

