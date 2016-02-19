Cases in Economic Development
1st Edition
Projects, Policies and Strategies
Description
Cases in Economic Development: Projects, Policies and Strategies presents cases on project analysis, sectoral planning, and macroeconomic policies. The cases are set in an imaginary country called Beracia in order to simulate actual planning experience. Beracia has been designed with a greater than normal range of problems, so that it can encompass the features of mineral-rich countries such as Zambia and Peru; agrarian economies such as the Philippines and Ivory Coast; and aspiring exporters of manufactures such as Colombia and Pakistan. This text has 11 cases divided into five sections. After providing an overview of development planning, development goals and strategies, and planning theory and practice, the book introduces the fictional country in the next section, which presents four reports similar to World Bank economic reports on developing countries (economic and political developments; income and employment; trade and payments; and fiscal and financial developments). Sufficient data are elaborated to explain the economy’s salient features. The third section focuses on assumptions and controversies surrounding project analysis, while the section on sectorial planning introduces the reader to input-output analysis, efficiency indicators, education planning, and industrial strategy. The section on macroeconomic planning covers macroeconomic forecasts; balance-of-payments crisis; fiscal planning and reform; and income inequality and poverty. The cases span many sectors, from mining and agriculture to manufacturing, transport, education, and health. This book is written primarily for students, professional economists, and experienced policy analysts.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgment
List of Tables
Introduction
Part I Development Planning
Development Planning
Development Goals and Strategies
Planning Theory and Practice
Part II The Economy of Beracia
The Economy of Beracia
Report 1 Economic and Political Developments in Beracia, 1956-1977
Report 2 Income and Employment
Report 3 Trade and Payments of Beracia, 1956-1977
Report 4 Fiscal and Financial Developments, 1956-1977
Part III Project Analysis
Project Analysis
Elements of Project Appraisal
Assumptions and Controversies
Case 1 Torrence Copper Mine
Case 2 Horio Rice Project
Case 3 Limani Cement Plant
Case 4 Filopenia-Limani Road Project
Case 5 Control of Schistosomiasis at Kichele Farm
Part IV Sectoral Planning
Sectoral Planning
Introduction to Input-Output Analysis
Efficiency Indicators
Education Planning
Case 6 Industrial Strategy
Case 7 Education Planning
Part V Macroeconomic Planning
Macroeconomic Planning
Macroeconomic Forecasting Models
Balance-of-Payments Adjustments
Planning Fiscal Reform
Income Distribution
Case 8 Macroeconomic Forecasts for 1978 and 1979
Case 9 Balance-of-Payments Crisis
Case 10 Fiscal Planning and Reform
Case 11 Income Inequality and Poverty
Index
Index of Persons
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163567