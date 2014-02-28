Cases in Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
1st Edition
Description
Cases in Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, a brand-new medical reference book for cardiologists, electrophysiologists, surgeons, and primary care doctors, offers an informative and structured view of the newest approaches, treatments and follow-up care methods for heart failure patients treated with Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy. Complete with practical examples from top leaders in the field, this resource is designed to equip you with the cohesive, expert knowledge you need to make the best use of today's available technologies and research."This outstanding text will appeal to clinicians from widely varying backgrounds, and each will learn something valuable...This is a remarkable book and provides a truly unique perspective on this important clinical practice." Foreword by: Kenneth A. Ellenbogen, Kontos Professor of Cardiology, May 2015
Key Features
- Better manage the challenging clinical scenarios you may encounter with case studies that include a brief introduction, clinical decision-making techniques, evidence-based rationales, and selected references for further study.
- Remain up-to-date in this rapidly evolving field with clinical recommendations, updates on the latest technological advances, troubleshooting techniques, and recent key clinical trials.
- Access practical examples regarding the process for selecting and implanting devices, as well as follow-up care for heart-failure patients being treated with CRT.
- Stay abreast of today's novel wireless technologies, information on robotic-assisted implantations, and current methodologies on VV optimization.
Table of Contents
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy: A Case-Based Approach
Cheuk-Man Yu, David L. Hayes, Angelo Auricchio
Section 1: Current Indications
1: PAROXYSMAL ATRIAL FIBRILLATION IN CRT-PATIENTS: CHALLENGE OR ROUTINE?
2: IMPLANTATION OF A BIVENTRICULAR ICD FOLLOWED BY CATHETER ABLATION IN A PATIENT WITH DILATED CARDIOMYOPATHY AND PERMANENT ATRIAL FIBRILLATION
3: EFFICACY OF CRT IN RBBB
4: ISSUE OF QRS 120-150 MS
5: VALUE OF CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY IN A PATIENT WITH RIGHT HEART FAILURE DUE TO PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION
6: ROLE OF OPTIMAL MEDICAL THERAPY
Section 2: Expanding Indications of CRT
7: EFFICACY OF CRT IN NYHA II
8: PACEMAKER INDICATION
9: INTERCOMMISSURAL LEAD PLACEMENT INTO A RIGHT VENTRICULAR CORONARY SINUS
Section 3: Challenging CRT Implantation
10: RIGHT VENTRICULAR PACING RELATED CARDIOMYOPATHY
11: IT IS WHERE YOU GO THAT MATTERS, NOT HOW YOU GET THERE! –
USING THE MIDDLE CARDIAC VEIN
12: MAPPING THE CORONARY SINUS VEINS USING AN ACTIVE FIXATION LEAD TO OVERCOME PHRENIC NERVE STIMULATION
13: THE UTILITY OF ACTIVE FIXATION LEAD IN UNSTABLE LEFT VENTRICULAR LEAD POSITIONS WITHIN THE CORONARY SINUS FOR LEFT VENTRICULAR STIMULATION
14: PERSISTANT LEFT SUPERIOR VENA CAVA: UTILITY OF RIGHT-SIDED VENOUS ACCESS FOR CORONARY SINUS LEAD IMPLANTATION
15: VIDEO-ASSISTED THORACOTOMY SURGERY (VATS) FOR THE IMPLANTATION OF AN EPICARDIAL LEFT VENTRICULAR LEAD
16: ROLE OF CARDIAC CT BEFORE IMPLANT: DIAGNOSIS OF A PROMINENT THEBESIAN VALVE AS AN OBSTACLE TO LEFT VENTRICULAR LEAD DEPLOYMENT IN CRT
Section 4: New CRT Implantation Techniques
17: ENDOCARDIAL LV LEAD – HIGH APPROACH
18: LEFT VENTRCIULAR ENDOCARDIAL PACING IN A PATIENT WITH AN ANOMALOUS LEFT SIDED SUPERIOR VENA CAVA
19: NOVEL WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES
20: ROBOTICALLY-ASSISTED LEAD IMPLANTATION FOR CRT IN A RE-OPERATIVE PATIENT
Section 5: Optimization of CRT Device
21: ATRIOVENTRICULAR OPTIMIZATION BY TRANSTHORACIC ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY IN A PATIENT WITH INTER-ATRIAL DELAY
22: INTEREST OF A LEFT VENTRICUALR QUADRIPOLAR LEAD
Phrenic Nerve Stimulation: It is Better to Prevent than to Treat
23: Loss of LV pacing capture detected by Remote Monitoring
24: THE IMPORTANCE OF MAINTAINING A HIGH PERCENTAGE OF BIVENTRICULAR PACING
Section 6: Post-implant Follow-up
25: HOW TO MANAGE VT: TOTAL AV-BLOCK AFTER ABLATION IN A PATIENT WITH NONISCHEMIC DILATED CARDIOMYOPATHY
26: PREVENTION OF EFFECTIVE CARDIAC RESYNCHRONISATION THERAPY BY FREQUENT PVCS IN A PATIENT WITH NONISCHEMIC CARDIOMYOPATHY
27: HOW TO HANDLE ATRIAL FIBRILLATION IN REFRACTORY HEART FAILURE PATIENTS
28: CRT-D IMPLANT IN AF
29: UP AND DOWN IN DEVICE THERAPY
30: RESUMPTION TO SINUS RHYTHM AFTER CRT IN PATIENT WITH LONG LASTING PERSISTENT ATRIAL FIBRILLATION
Section 7: Management of Complications of CRT
31: GUIDE WIRE FRACTION DURING CRT IMPLANTATION AND SUBSEQUENT MANAGEMENT
32: A DIFFICULT CASE OF DIAPHRAGMATIC STIMULATION
33: BIVENTRICULAR DEFIBRILLATOR INFECTION WITH EXTRACTION OF A MEDTRONIC ATTAIN STARFIX ™ 4195 CORONARY VENOUS LEAD
34: COMPLICATIONS OF CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY: INFECTION
Section 8: Non-responders of CRT
35: CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY IN A PATIENT WITH NON-LEFT BUNDLE BRANCH BLOCK MORPHOLOGY
36: THE USE OF CARDIOVASCULAR MAGNETIC RESONANCE TO GUIDE LEFT VENTRICULAR LEAD DEPLOYMENT IN CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY
37: ROLE OF SCAR BURDEN VERSUS DISTRIBUTION ASSESSMENT BY CMR IN ISCHEMIC PATIENTS
38: DIFFICULTIES IN THE PREDICTION OF RESPONSE TO CRT IN THE REAL WORLD
39: MANAGEMENT OF FREQUENT VES IN CRT PATIENTS
40: CARDIAC CONTRACTILITY MODULATION IN A CRT-NONRESPONDER
41: NON-RESPONDERS OF CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY: SWITCH -OFF IF WORSENING
42: RECOGNITION OF ANODAL STIMULATION
43: SIGNIFICANT RESIDUAL OR WORSENING MITRAL REGURGITATION (MITRACLIP)
Section 9: Device-based Diagnostics for HF Monitoring and Remote Monitoring
44: INTRATHORACIC IMPEDANCE (DIETARY INCOMPLIANCE)
45: PULMONARY HYPERTENSION AND CARDIAC RESYNCHRONISATION THERAPY: EVALUATION PRIOR TO IMPLANTATION AND RESPONSE TO THERAPY
46: THE ROLE OF LEFT ATRIAL PRESSURE MONITORING IN THE MANAGEMENT OF HEART FAILURE
47: ROLE OF REMOTE MONITORING IN MANAGING A CRT PATIENT: MEDICAL THERAPY AND DEVICE OPTIMIZATION
48: ROLE OF REMOTE MONITORING IN MANAGING A CRT PATIENT: ATRIAL FIBRILLATION
About the Author
Cheuk-Man Yu
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Cardiology Department of Medicine and Therapeutics Prince of Wales Hospital The Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
David Hayes
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine Mayo Clinic College of Medicine Rochester, Minnesota
Angelo Auricchio
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Clinical Electrophysiology Program, Division of Cardiology, Fondazione Cardiocentro Ticino, Lugano, Switzerland; Professor of Cardiology, University of Magdeburg, Magdeburg, Germany