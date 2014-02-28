Cases in Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455742370, 9781455737390

Cases in Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy

1st Edition

Expert Consult – Online and Print

Authors: Cheuk-Man Yu David Hayes Angelo Auricchio
eBook ISBN: 9781455737390
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th February 2014
Page Count: 352
Description

Cases in Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, a brand-new medical reference book for cardiologists, electrophysiologists, surgeons, and primary care doctors, offers an informative and structured view of the newest approaches, treatments and follow-up care methods for heart failure patients treated with Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy. Complete with practical examples from top leaders in the field, this resource is designed to equip you with the cohesive, expert knowledge you need to make the best use of today's available technologies and research.

"This outstanding text will appeal to clinicians from widely varying backgrounds, and each will learn something valuable...This is a remarkable book and provides a truly unique perspective on this important clinical practice." Foreword by: Kenneth A. Ellenbogen, Kontos Professor of Cardiology, May 2015

Key Features

  • Better manage the challenging clinical scenarios you may encounter with case studies that include a brief introduction, clinical decision-making techniques, evidence-based rationales, and selected references for further study.

  • Remain up-to-date in this rapidly evolving field with clinical recommendations, updates on the latest technological advances, troubleshooting techniques, and recent key clinical trials.

  • Access practical examples regarding the process for selecting and implanting devices, as well as follow-up care for heart-failure patients being treated with CRT.

  • Stay abreast of today's novel wireless technologies, information on robotic-assisted implantations, and current methodologies on VV optimization.

  • Access the complete contents online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy: A Case-Based Approach

Cheuk-Man Yu, David L. Hayes, Angelo Auricchio

Section 1: Current Indications

1: PAROXYSMAL ATRIAL FIBRILLATION IN CRT-PATIENTS: CHALLENGE OR ROUTINE?

2: IMPLANTATION OF A BIVENTRICULAR ICD FOLLOWED BY CATHETER ABLATION IN A PATIENT WITH DILATED CARDIOMYOPATHY AND PERMANENT ATRIAL FIBRILLATION

3: EFFICACY OF CRT IN RBBB

4: ISSUE OF QRS 120-150 MS

5: VALUE OF CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY IN A PATIENT WITH RIGHT HEART FAILURE DUE TO PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION

6: ROLE OF OPTIMAL MEDICAL THERAPY

Section 2: Expanding Indications of CRT

7: EFFICACY OF CRT IN NYHA II

8: PACEMAKER INDICATION

9: INTERCOMMISSURAL LEAD PLACEMENT INTO A RIGHT VENTRICULAR CORONARY SINUS

Section 3: Challenging CRT Implantation

10: RIGHT VENTRICULAR PACING RELATED CARDIOMYOPATHY

11: IT IS WHERE YOU GO THAT MATTERS, NOT HOW YOU GET THERE! –

USING THE MIDDLE CARDIAC VEIN

12: MAPPING THE CORONARY SINUS VEINS USING AN ACTIVE FIXATION LEAD TO OVERCOME PHRENIC NERVE STIMULATION

13: THE UTILITY OF ACTIVE FIXATION LEAD IN UNSTABLE LEFT VENTRICULAR LEAD POSITIONS WITHIN THE CORONARY SINUS FOR LEFT VENTRICULAR STIMULATION

14: PERSISTANT LEFT SUPERIOR VENA CAVA: UTILITY OF RIGHT-SIDED VENOUS ACCESS FOR CORONARY SINUS LEAD IMPLANTATION

15: VIDEO-ASSISTED THORACOTOMY SURGERY (VATS) FOR THE IMPLANTATION OF AN EPICARDIAL LEFT VENTRICULAR LEAD

16: ROLE OF CARDIAC CT BEFORE IMPLANT: DIAGNOSIS OF A PROMINENT THEBESIAN VALVE AS AN OBSTACLE TO LEFT VENTRICULAR LEAD DEPLOYMENT IN CRT

Section 4: New CRT Implantation Techniques

17: ENDOCARDIAL LV LEAD – HIGH APPROACH

18: LEFT VENTRCIULAR ENDOCARDIAL PACING IN A PATIENT WITH AN ANOMALOUS LEFT SIDED SUPERIOR VENA CAVA

19: NOVEL WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES

20: ROBOTICALLY-ASSISTED LEAD IMPLANTATION FOR CRT IN A RE-OPERATIVE PATIENT

Section 5: Optimization of CRT Device

21: ATRIOVENTRICULAR OPTIMIZATION BY TRANSTHORACIC ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY IN A PATIENT WITH INTER-ATRIAL DELAY

22: INTEREST OF A LEFT VENTRICUALR QUADRIPOLAR LEAD

Phrenic Nerve Stimulation: It is Better to Prevent than to Treat

23: Loss of LV pacing capture detected by Remote Monitoring

24: THE IMPORTANCE OF MAINTAINING A HIGH PERCENTAGE OF BIVENTRICULAR PACING

Section 6: Post-implant Follow-up

25: HOW TO MANAGE VT: TOTAL AV-BLOCK AFTER ABLATION IN A PATIENT WITH NONISCHEMIC DILATED CARDIOMYOPATHY

26: PREVENTION OF EFFECTIVE CARDIAC RESYNCHRONISATION THERAPY BY FREQUENT PVCS IN A PATIENT WITH NONISCHEMIC CARDIOMYOPATHY

27: HOW TO HANDLE ATRIAL FIBRILLATION IN REFRACTORY HEART FAILURE PATIENTS

28: CRT-D IMPLANT IN AF

29: UP AND DOWN IN DEVICE THERAPY

30: RESUMPTION TO SINUS RHYTHM AFTER CRT IN PATIENT WITH LONG LASTING PERSISTENT ATRIAL FIBRILLATION

Section 7: Management of Complications of CRT

31: GUIDE WIRE FRACTION DURING CRT IMPLANTATION AND SUBSEQUENT MANAGEMENT

32: A DIFFICULT CASE OF DIAPHRAGMATIC STIMULATION

33: BIVENTRICULAR DEFIBRILLATOR INFECTION WITH EXTRACTION OF A MEDTRONIC ATTAIN STARFIX ™ 4195 CORONARY VENOUS LEAD

34: COMPLICATIONS OF CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY: INFECTION

Section 8: Non-responders of CRT

35: CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY IN A PATIENT WITH NON-LEFT BUNDLE BRANCH BLOCK MORPHOLOGY

36: THE USE OF CARDIOVASCULAR MAGNETIC RESONANCE TO GUIDE LEFT VENTRICULAR LEAD DEPLOYMENT IN CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY

37: ROLE OF SCAR BURDEN VERSUS DISTRIBUTION ASSESSMENT BY CMR IN ISCHEMIC PATIENTS

38: DIFFICULTIES IN THE PREDICTION OF RESPONSE TO CRT IN THE REAL WORLD

39: MANAGEMENT OF FREQUENT VES IN CRT PATIENTS

 

40: CARDIAC CONTRACTILITY MODULATION IN A CRT-NONRESPONDER

41: NON-RESPONDERS OF CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY: SWITCH -OFF IF WORSENING

42: RECOGNITION OF ANODAL STIMULATION

43: SIGNIFICANT RESIDUAL OR WORSENING MITRAL REGURGITATION (MITRACLIP)

Section 9: Device-based Diagnostics for HF Monitoring and Remote Monitoring

44: INTRATHORACIC IMPEDANCE (DIETARY INCOMPLIANCE)

45: PULMONARY HYPERTENSION AND CARDIAC RESYNCHRONISATION THERAPY: EVALUATION PRIOR TO IMPLANTATION AND RESPONSE TO THERAPY

46: THE ROLE OF LEFT ATRIAL PRESSURE MONITORING IN THE MANAGEMENT OF HEART FAILURE

47: ROLE OF REMOTE MONITORING IN MANAGING A CRT PATIENT: MEDICAL THERAPY AND DEVICE OPTIMIZATION

48: ROLE OF REMOTE MONITORING IN MANAGING A CRT PATIENT: ATRIAL FIBRILLATION

About the Author

Cheuk-Man Yu

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Cardiology Department of Medicine and Therapeutics Prince of Wales Hospital The Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR

David Hayes

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine Mayo Clinic College of Medicine Rochester, Minnesota

Angelo Auricchio

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Clinical Electrophysiology Program, Division of Cardiology, Fondazione Cardiocentro Ticino, Lugano, Switzerland; Professor of Cardiology, University of Magdeburg, Magdeburg, Germany

