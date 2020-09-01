Case Studies in the Beer Sector investigates contemporary managerial and marketing dynamics in the beer sector and explores the relevance of consumer science and its use as a tool for marketing strategies in the beer sector, with a special focus on small craft breweries.

The book provides a variety of case studies from several countries to outline the global context within which the beer industry is developing. This includes real life examples of how innovation and differentiation strategies affect consumer perceptions of beer, the relationship amongst breweries throughout the supply chain, how to align business strategy with new consumption trends in the beer market, how sustainability is conceptualized in the beer industry, and how breweries are meeting the increasing demand for sustainable production processes and products from beer consumers.

Case Studies in the Beer Sector provides a thorough reference for scholars and practitioners who work in the beer sector, as well as those studying business, agriculture, food engineering and technology, applied marketing, and business strategy.