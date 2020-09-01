Case Studies in the Beer Sector
1st Edition
Description
Case Studies in the Beer Sector investigates contemporary managerial and marketing dynamics in the beer sector and explores the relevance of consumer science and its use as a tool for marketing strategies in the beer sector, with a special focus on small craft breweries.
The book provides a variety of case studies from several countries to outline the global context within which the beer industry is developing. This includes real life examples of how innovation and differentiation strategies affect consumer perceptions of beer, the relationship amongst breweries throughout the supply chain, how to align business strategy with new consumption trends in the beer market, how sustainability is conceptualized in the beer industry, and how breweries are meeting the increasing demand for sustainable production processes and products from beer consumers.
Case Studies in the Beer Sector provides a thorough reference for scholars and practitioners who work in the beer sector, as well as those studying business, agriculture, food engineering and technology, applied marketing, and business strategy.
Key Features
- Investigates contemporary managerial and marketing dynamics in the beer sector
- Explores the relevance of consumer science and its use as a tool for marketing strategies for both multinational players and small craft breweries
- Includes case studies that provide the reader with real-life examples of how to apply concepts discussed throughout the book
- Offers a global cross-cultural perspective of the beer sector in different countries and continents
Readership
Marketing, communication, and R&D managers in the beer sector; entrepreneurs and managers of craft and micro-breweries; undergraduate and postgraduate students studying business, agriculture, and food engineering and technology; academics in the field of agribusiness, applied marketing, and business strategy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128177341
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Roberta Capitello
Dr. Roberta Capitello, PhD, is an associate professor at the Department of Business Administration, University of Verona, Italy, where she teaches wine economics and food and wine marketing. Her research focuses on consumer behavior, marketing, communication and sustainability in the food and beverage industry. Her publications include academic journal articles and book chapters on subjects such as wine demand in new markets, Generation Y’s attitude towards wine, food and wine consumer behavior, and marketing and communication strategies in the food and wine businesses. She is a project coordinator of the H2020 SUSFOOD2 ERA-Net project “SUSCHOICE: Towards sustainable food and drink choices among European young adults” (2018-2021).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Verona, Verona, Italy
Natalia Maehle
Dr. Natalia Maehle is an associate professor at the Mohn Centre for Innovation and Regional Development, Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, Bergen, Norway. She received her PhD in marketing from the Norwegian School of Economics, Bergen, Norway in 2008. Her research areas include marketing, consumer behavior, brand management, digital economy, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Dr. Maehle has published widely, in international journals such as Journal of Marketing, European Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Communications, Journal of Consumer Behaviour, International Journal of Market Research and Journal of Product & Brand Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mohn Centre for Innovation and Regional Development at Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, Bergen, Norway
