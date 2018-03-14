Case Studies in Public Health
1st Edition
Description
Case Studies in Public Health contains selected case studies of some of the most important and influential moments in medicine and epidemiology. The cases chosen for this collection represent a wide array of public health issues that go into the makeup of what can be termed the New Public Health (NPH), which includes traditional public health, such as sanitation, hygiene and infectious disease control, but widens its perspective to include the organization, financing and quality of health care services in a much broader sense. Each case study is presented in a systematic fashion to facilitate learning, with the case, background, current relevance, economic issues, ethical issues, conclusions, recommendation and references discussed for each case.
The book is a valuable resource for advanced students and researchers with specialized knowledge who need further information on the general background and history of public health and important scientific discoveries within the field. It is an ideal resource for students in public health, epidemiology, medicine, anthropology, and sociology, and for those interested in how to apply lessons from the past to present and future research.
Key Features
- Explores the history of public health through important scientific events and flashpoints
- Presents case studies in a clear, direct style that is easy to follow
- Uses a systematic approach to help learn lessons from the past and apply them to the present
Readership
Table of Contents
1. James Lind and scurvy
2. Edward Jenner and smallpox
3. Peter Panum on measles
4. Semmelweiss, Nightingale, Lister and hygiene
5. John Snow and the Broad Street Pump
6. Louis Pasteur and microbes
7. Robert Koch and Paul Ehrlich and magic bullets
8. Bismarck, Semashko, Beveridge, universal health
9. Joseph Goldberger on pellagra
10. Marine, Cowie and Hetzel on preventing iodine deficiency
11. Elmer McCollum and vitamin D
12. Norman Gregg and congenital rubella syndrome
13. Ethics, Eugenics, Nuremberg, Helsinki, and public health
14. Framingham, North Karelia, MONICA on CVD
15. Roemer’s Law
16. Enders, Salk, Sabin and eradication of polio
17. Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB)
18. Thalassemia eradication in Cyprus
19. Maurice Hilleman and vaccines
20. Robert Guthrie and Nicholas Wald on birth defects
21. Marc Lalonde and health promotion
22. Warren and Marshal on Helicobacter pylori
Details
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 14th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128045862
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128045718
About the Author
Theodore Tulchinsky
Theodore H. Tulchinsky (MD from the University of Toronto; M.P.H. degree from Yale University) served as a Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development in the Province of Manitoba, Canada, Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Health in Israel, and Director of Preventive Health Services and Coordinator for Health and supervisor of health in the West Bank and Gaza (development of immunization, nutrition, primary care for maternal and child health especially). He is Associate Professor at the Braun School of Public Health at the Hebrew University, and was Fulbright Scholar and Visiting Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Public Health. He has published extensively on public health topics including on infectious diseases, nutrition and environmental health. He is active in promoting new schools of public health in Countries of Eastern Europe, the former Soviet Union and Central Asia, served on the Executive Board of the European Association of Schools of Public Health. He is lead author on the textbook The New Public Health (three editions in 1999, 2005, 2014); NPH has been translated into Russian, Bulgarian, Macedonian, Moldovan, Romanian, Mongolian, Georgian and Turkish languages. Ted was awarded the Andija Stampar Medal in 2010 for "excellence in promoting public health education in Europe, and has been Deputy Editor of Public Health Reviews from 2010 to 2017.
Affiliations and Expertise
Braun School of Public Health, Hebrew University-Hadassah, Hadassah Ein Karem, Jerusalem, Israel School of Health Professions, Ashkelon Academic College, Ashkelon, Israel