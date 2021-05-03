Case Studies in Nurse Anesthesia
1st Edition
Editor: Sass Elisha
Paperback ISBN: 9780323681438
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2021
Page Count: 512
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 3rd May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323681438
About the Editor
Sass Elisha
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Director, Kaiser Permanente School of Anesthesia, Pasadena, California
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.