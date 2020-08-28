Case Studies in Neuromuscular Disorders, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 38-3

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Aziz Shaibani, is devoted to Case Studies in Neuromuscular Disorders. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Dr. Randolph W. Evan. Articles in this issue include: Myotonia, Muscular Dystrophy, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Advances in Clinical Genetics, FSHD New Diagnosis and Therapies, Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome, Diabetic Amyotrophy, ALS: Management Problems, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Challenges in Myasthenia Gravis, Scapular Winging, Small Fiber Neuropathy, Myopathies, Distal Myopathies, Inflammatory Myopathies, Muscle Cramps, Misdiagnosis of IBM, and Immune Mediated Neuropathies.