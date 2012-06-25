Case Studies in Food Safety and Authenticity

Obituary for Niels Skovgaard

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Preface

Foreword

How to use this book

Acknowledgements

Part I: Outbreak investigations

Chapter 1: Tracing an outbreak of listeriosis in Austria: what an investigative microbiologist needs to consider

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction to the case

1.2 Significance of the case

1.3 The case history continues

1.4 Resolution and outcomes

1.5 Commentary and personal reflections

1.6 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 2: A point-source outbreak of Salmonella in an ethnic community in the UK

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Significance of the situation

2.3 The case history continues

2.4 Resolution and outcomes

2.5 Commentary

2.6 Acknowledgements

2.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 3: Investigating the source of a food poisoning incident in Cheshire, UK

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Significance of the situation

3.3 The case history continues

3.4 Resolution and outcomes

3.5 Commentary

3.6 Acknowledgements

3.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 4: Investigating a large outbreak of salmonellosis in the US involving fresh produce

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction to the case

4.2 Significance of the case

4.3 Background information

4.4 The case history continues

4.5 Resolution and outcomes

4.6 Commentary and personal reflections

4.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 5: What was the source of the 2011 outbreak of Escherichia coli in Germany and France?

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction to the case

5.2 Significance of the case

5.3 The case continues

5.4 Resolution and outcomes

5.5 Commentary and personal reflections

5.6 Acknowledgments

5.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 6: Tracing the source of a community-wide gastroenteric outbreak caused by Campylobacter in Finland

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction to the case

6.2 Significance of the case

6.3 The case history continues

6.4 Management of the outbreak and source tracing

6.5 Conclusions of the outbreak and attempts to identify its source

6.6 Commentary: how can safety be improved and what constitutes an outbreak?

6.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 7: One pathogen but two different types of foodborne outbreak: Bacillus cereus in catering facilities in Germany

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction to the cases

7.2 Significance of the cases

7.3 The case histories continue

7.4 Resolution and outcomes

7.5 Commentary and personal reflections

7.6 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 8: Investigating a suspected case of mycotoxin poisoning in South Africa

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction to the case

8.2 Significance of the case

8.3 The case continues

8.4 Outcomes

8.5 Commentary

8.6 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 9: Investigations of foodborne outbreaks caused by a parasite in Canada

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction to the cases

9.2 Significance of the cases

9.3 The background to the cases: previous outbreaks and challenges associated with detection and control

9.4 The case histories continue: traceback investigations and follow-up

9.5 Resolution and outcomes

9.6 Commentary

9.7 Acknowledgments

9.8 Critical questions for discussion

Part II: Source tracing

Chapter 10: Troubleshooting the environmental source of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes in a typical small food manufacturing plant in Ireland

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction to the case

10.2 Significance of the case

10.3 The case history continues

10.4 Resolution and outcomes

10.5 Commentary and personal reflections

10.6 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 11: Tracing the source of persistent contamination of ready-to-eat chicken products with Listeria monocytogenes in Italy

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction to the case

11.2 Significance of the case

11.3 The case history continues

11.4 Resolution and outcomes

11.5 Commentary

11.6 Acknowledgements

11.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 12: An unforeseen source of aflatoxins in milk in Sweden

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction to the case

12.2 Significance of the case

12.3 The case continues

12.4 Resolution and outcomes

12.5 Commentary and personal reflections

12.6 Acknowledgments

12.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 13: Investigations prompted by the discovery of high levels of Salmonella in fresh herbs in the UK

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Significance of the case

13.3 The case history continues

13.4 Resolution and outcomes

13.5 Commentary

13.6 Acknowledgements

13.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 14: Source tracing in Thailand following contamination of dog chew toys with Salmonella

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction to the case

14.2 Significance of the case

14.3 Case history continues

14.4 Resolution and outcomes

14.5 Commentary and personal reflections

14.6 Acknowledgements

14.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 15: Analysing tap-water from households of patients with inflammatory bowel disease in Norway

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction to the case

15.2 Significance of the case

15.3 The case history continues

15.4 Resolution and outcomes

15.5 Commentary

15.6 Acknowledgments

15.7 Critical questions for discussion

Part III: Crisis management

Chapter 16: A proactive attempt to control an outbreak of foodborne disease in humans after detection of Salmonella during surveillance and control of pork in Denmark

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction to the case

16.2 Significance of the case

16.3 The outbreak history continues

16.4 Resolution and outcomes

16.5 Comments and personal reflections

16.6 Acknowledgements

16.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 17: Managing and learning from an anthrax outbreak in a Swedish beef cattle herd

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction to the case

17.2 The Swedish outbreak in 2008: how did it all begin?

17.3 The case history continues

17.4 Significance of the case

17.5 Resolution and outcomes

17.6 Commentary

17.7 Critical questions

17.8 Acknowledgments

Chapter 18: Mounting an effective response to an outbreak of viral disease involving street food vendors in Indonesia

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction to the case

18.2 Significance of the case

18.3 The case history continues

18.4 Commentary and personal reflections

18.5 Acknowledgements

18.6 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 19: Handling of the media during an incident in Romania involving dioxin contamination of yoghurts

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction to the case

19.2 Significance of the case

19.3 The case history continues

19.4 Resolution and outcomes

19.5 Commentary and personal reflections

19.6 Critical questions for discussion

Part IV: Farm-level interventions

Chapter 20: Is it possible to reduce foodborne Campylobacter infections in humans through vaccination of animals?

Abstract:

20.1 Introduction to the case

20.2 Significance of the case

20.3 Why vaccinate poultry and not humans?

20.4 What vaccination strategy to use?

20.5 Resolutions and outcome

20.6 Critical questions for discussion

20.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 21: The free-range meat paradox: the conflict between free-range poultry production systems and biocontainment against zoonotic microorganisms

Abstract:

21.1 Introduction to the case

21.2 Significance of the case

21.3 The case continues

21.4 Resolution and outcomes

21.5 Commentary

21.6 Acknowledgements

21.7 Critical questions

Chapter 22: How does Sweden control Salmonella before it enters the food chain?

Abstract:

22.1 Introduction to the case

22.2 Significance of the case

22.3 The case history continues

22.4 Resolution and outcomes

22.5 Commentary

22.6 Acknowledgements

22.7 Critical questions

Chapter 23: Bovine spongiform encephalitis: the case of an unexpected and rapidly spreading epidemic in cattle with serious consequences

Abstract:

23.1 Introduction to the case

23.2 Significance of the case

23.3 Background to the case: the nature of BSE and vCJD

23.4 The case continues

23.5 Resolution and outcomes

23.6 Commentary

23.7 Acknowledgment

23.8 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 24: The continuing debate over increasing consumption of raw (unpasteurised) milk: is it safe?

Abstract:

24.1 Introduction to the case

24.2 Significance of the case

24.3 The case continues

24.4 Commentary and personal reflections

24.5 Acknowledgement

24.6 Critical questions for discussion

Part V: Safe food production

Chapter 25: Challenges in food safety certification of a small enterprise producing a speciality product in Cyprus

Abstract:

25.1 Introduction to the case

25.2 Significance of the case

25.3 The case continues

25.4 Outcomes and commentary

25.5 Acknowledgments

Chapter 26: The dilemma of regulatory testing of dairy foods in Australia: minimising risk to the public while avoiding unnecessary regulatory burden

Abstract:

26.1 Introduction to the cases

26.2 Significance of the cases

26.3 The case histories continue

26.4 Resolutions and outcomes

26.5 Commentary

26.6 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 27: Learning from outbreaks of Escherichia coli O157:H7 caused by low pH foods

Abstract:

27.1 Introduction

27.2 Significance of the cases

27.3 The case history continues

27.4 Resolutions and outcomes

27.5 Commentary

27.6 Acknowledgment

27.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 28: Hygiene control in the dry food products industry: the roles of cleaning methods and hygienic indicators

Abstract:

28.1 Introduction to the cases

28.2 Significance of the cases

28.3 Case studies

28.4 Commentary: where do we go from here?

28.5 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 29: Boosting exports of fresh meat by using faster laboratory methods in Denmark

Abstract:

29.1 Introduction to the case

29.2 Significance of the case

29.3 The case history continues

29.4 Commentary and personal reflections

29.5 Acknowledgments

29.6 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 30: Using predictive microbiology to benefit the Australian meat industry

Abstract:

30.1 Introduction to the case

30.2 Significance of the case

30.3 The case history continues – extreme rainfall and tropical cyclone Yasi

30.4 Resolution and outcomes

30.5 Commentary

30.6 Critical questions for discussion

Part VI: Food adulteration and authenticity

Chapter 31: Forensic investigation of a sabotage incident in a factory manufacturing nut-free ready meals in the UK

Abstract:

31.1 Introduction

31.2 Significance of the case

31.3 The case history continues

31.4 Resolution and outcomes

31.5 Commentary and personal reflections

31.6 Acknowledgements

31.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 32: Lessons from the large-scale incident of animal feed contamination with dioxins in Germany in 2011

Abstract:

32.1 Introduction to the case

32.2 Significance of the case

32.3 The case history continues

32.4 Resolution and outcomes

32.5 Commentary

32.6 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 33: Investigating the adulteration of UHT milk in Brazil

Abstract:

33.1 Introduction to the case

33.2 Significance of the case

33.3 The case history continues

33.4 Resolution and outcomes

33.5 Commentary and personal reflections

Chapter 34: Food adulteration with melamine on an international scale: field work and troubleshooting in Africa

Abstract:

34.1 Introduction to the case

34.2 Significance of the case

34.3 The case history continues

34.4 Resolution and outcomes

34.5 Commentary and personal reflections

34.6 Acknowledgements

34.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 35: Investigating cases of taste disturbance caused by pine nuts in Denmark

Abstract:

35.1 Introduction to the case

35.2 Significance of the case

35.3 The case history continues

35.4 Resolution and outcomes

35.5 Commentary and personal reflections

35.6 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 36: Development and application of molecular tools to investigate the mislabeling of cod sold in Sweden

Abstract:

36.1 Introduction to the case

36.2 Significance of the case

36.3 The case history continues

36.4 Resolution and outcomes

36.5 Commentary and personal reflections

36.6 Acknowledgments

36.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 37: Testing for genetically modified organisms (GMOs) revealed the real source of rice imported to Norway

Abstract:

37.1 Introduction to the cases

37.2 Significance of the cases

37.3 The case histories continue

37.4 Resolution and outcomes

37.5 Commentary

37.6 Acknowledgments

37.7 Critical questions for discussion

Chapter 38: Documenting the â€˜terroirâ€™ aspects of award-winning Danish conserves: a model for the development of authentic food products

Abstract:

38.1 Introduction to the case

38.2 Significance of the case

38.3 The case histories continue

38.4 Resolution and outcomes

38.5 Commentary

38.6 Acknowledgments

38.7 Critical questions for discussion

Index