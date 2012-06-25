Case Studies in Food Safety and Authenticity
1st Edition
Lessons from Real-Life Situations
Table of Contents
Obituary for Niels Skovgaard
Contributor contact details
Preface
Foreword
How to use this book
Acknowledgements
Part I: Outbreak investigations
Chapter 1: Tracing an outbreak of listeriosis in Austria: what an investigative microbiologist needs to consider
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction to the case
1.2 Significance of the case
1.3 The case history continues
1.4 Resolution and outcomes
1.5 Commentary and personal reflections
1.6 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 2: A point-source outbreak of Salmonella in an ethnic community in the UK
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Significance of the situation
2.3 The case history continues
2.4 Resolution and outcomes
2.5 Commentary
2.6 Acknowledgements
2.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 3: Investigating the source of a food poisoning incident in Cheshire, UK
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Significance of the situation
3.3 The case history continues
3.4 Resolution and outcomes
3.5 Commentary
3.6 Acknowledgements
3.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 4: Investigating a large outbreak of salmonellosis in the US involving fresh produce
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction to the case
4.2 Significance of the case
4.3 Background information
4.4 The case history continues
4.5 Resolution and outcomes
4.6 Commentary and personal reflections
4.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 5: What was the source of the 2011 outbreak of Escherichia coli in Germany and France?
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction to the case
5.2 Significance of the case
5.3 The case continues
5.4 Resolution and outcomes
5.5 Commentary and personal reflections
5.6 Acknowledgments
5.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 6: Tracing the source of a community-wide gastroenteric outbreak caused by Campylobacter in Finland
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction to the case
6.2 Significance of the case
6.3 The case history continues
6.4 Management of the outbreak and source tracing
6.5 Conclusions of the outbreak and attempts to identify its source
6.6 Commentary: how can safety be improved and what constitutes an outbreak?
6.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 7: One pathogen but two different types of foodborne outbreak: Bacillus cereus in catering facilities in Germany
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction to the cases
7.2 Significance of the cases
7.3 The case histories continue
7.4 Resolution and outcomes
7.5 Commentary and personal reflections
7.6 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 8: Investigating a suspected case of mycotoxin poisoning in South Africa
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction to the case
8.2 Significance of the case
8.3 The case continues
8.4 Outcomes
8.5 Commentary
8.6 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 9: Investigations of foodborne outbreaks caused by a parasite in Canada
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction to the cases
9.2 Significance of the cases
9.3 The background to the cases: previous outbreaks and challenges associated with detection and control
9.4 The case histories continue: traceback investigations and follow-up
9.5 Resolution and outcomes
9.6 Commentary
9.7 Acknowledgments
9.8 Critical questions for discussion
Part II: Source tracing
Chapter 10: Troubleshooting the environmental source of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes in a typical small food manufacturing plant in Ireland
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction to the case
10.2 Significance of the case
10.3 The case history continues
10.4 Resolution and outcomes
10.5 Commentary and personal reflections
10.6 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 11: Tracing the source of persistent contamination of ready-to-eat chicken products with Listeria monocytogenes in Italy
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction to the case
11.2 Significance of the case
11.3 The case history continues
11.4 Resolution and outcomes
11.5 Commentary
11.6 Acknowledgements
11.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 12: An unforeseen source of aflatoxins in milk in Sweden
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction to the case
12.2 Significance of the case
12.3 The case continues
12.4 Resolution and outcomes
12.5 Commentary and personal reflections
12.6 Acknowledgments
12.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 13: Investigations prompted by the discovery of high levels of Salmonella in fresh herbs in the UK
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Significance of the case
13.3 The case history continues
13.4 Resolution and outcomes
13.5 Commentary
13.6 Acknowledgements
13.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 14: Source tracing in Thailand following contamination of dog chew toys with Salmonella
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction to the case
14.2 Significance of the case
14.3 Case history continues
14.4 Resolution and outcomes
14.5 Commentary and personal reflections
14.6 Acknowledgements
14.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 15: Analysing tap-water from households of patients with inflammatory bowel disease in Norway
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction to the case
15.2 Significance of the case
15.3 The case history continues
15.4 Resolution and outcomes
15.5 Commentary
15.6 Acknowledgments
15.7 Critical questions for discussion
Part III: Crisis management
Chapter 16: A proactive attempt to control an outbreak of foodborne disease in humans after detection of Salmonella during surveillance and control of pork in Denmark
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction to the case
16.2 Significance of the case
16.3 The outbreak history continues
16.4 Resolution and outcomes
16.5 Comments and personal reflections
16.6 Acknowledgements
16.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 17: Managing and learning from an anthrax outbreak in a Swedish beef cattle herd
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction to the case
17.2 The Swedish outbreak in 2008: how did it all begin?
17.3 The case history continues
17.4 Significance of the case
17.5 Resolution and outcomes
17.6 Commentary
17.7 Critical questions
17.8 Acknowledgments
Chapter 18: Mounting an effective response to an outbreak of viral disease involving street food vendors in Indonesia
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction to the case
18.2 Significance of the case
18.3 The case history continues
18.4 Commentary and personal reflections
18.5 Acknowledgements
18.6 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 19: Handling of the media during an incident in Romania involving dioxin contamination of yoghurts
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction to the case
19.2 Significance of the case
19.3 The case history continues
19.4 Resolution and outcomes
19.5 Commentary and personal reflections
19.6 Critical questions for discussion
Part IV: Farm-level interventions
Chapter 20: Is it possible to reduce foodborne Campylobacter infections in humans through vaccination of animals?
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction to the case
20.2 Significance of the case
20.3 Why vaccinate poultry and not humans?
20.4 What vaccination strategy to use?
20.5 Resolutions and outcome
20.6 Critical questions for discussion
20.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 21: The free-range meat paradox: the conflict between free-range poultry production systems and biocontainment against zoonotic microorganisms
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction to the case
21.2 Significance of the case
21.3 The case continues
21.4 Resolution and outcomes
21.5 Commentary
21.6 Acknowledgements
21.7 Critical questions
Chapter 22: How does Sweden control Salmonella before it enters the food chain?
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction to the case
22.2 Significance of the case
22.3 The case history continues
22.4 Resolution and outcomes
22.5 Commentary
22.6 Acknowledgements
22.7 Critical questions
Chapter 23: Bovine spongiform encephalitis: the case of an unexpected and rapidly spreading epidemic in cattle with serious consequences
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction to the case
23.2 Significance of the case
23.3 Background to the case: the nature of BSE and vCJD
23.4 The case continues
23.5 Resolution and outcomes
23.6 Commentary
23.7 Acknowledgment
23.8 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 24: The continuing debate over increasing consumption of raw (unpasteurised) milk: is it safe?
Abstract:
24.1 Introduction to the case
24.2 Significance of the case
24.3 The case continues
24.4 Commentary and personal reflections
24.5 Acknowledgement
24.6 Critical questions for discussion
Part V: Safe food production
Chapter 25: Challenges in food safety certification of a small enterprise producing a speciality product in Cyprus
Abstract:
25.1 Introduction to the case
25.2 Significance of the case
25.3 The case continues
25.4 Outcomes and commentary
25.5 Acknowledgments
Chapter 26: The dilemma of regulatory testing of dairy foods in Australia: minimising risk to the public while avoiding unnecessary regulatory burden
Abstract:
26.1 Introduction to the cases
26.2 Significance of the cases
26.3 The case histories continue
26.4 Resolutions and outcomes
26.5 Commentary
26.6 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 27: Learning from outbreaks of Escherichia coli O157:H7 caused by low pH foods
Abstract:
27.1 Introduction
27.2 Significance of the cases
27.3 The case history continues
27.4 Resolutions and outcomes
27.5 Commentary
27.6 Acknowledgment
27.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 28: Hygiene control in the dry food products industry: the roles of cleaning methods and hygienic indicators
Abstract:
28.1 Introduction to the cases
28.2 Significance of the cases
28.3 Case studies
28.4 Commentary: where do we go from here?
28.5 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 29: Boosting exports of fresh meat by using faster laboratory methods in Denmark
Abstract:
29.1 Introduction to the case
29.2 Significance of the case
29.3 The case history continues
29.4 Commentary and personal reflections
29.5 Acknowledgments
29.6 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 30: Using predictive microbiology to benefit the Australian meat industry
Abstract:
30.1 Introduction to the case
30.2 Significance of the case
30.3 The case history continues – extreme rainfall and tropical cyclone Yasi
30.4 Resolution and outcomes
30.5 Commentary
30.6 Critical questions for discussion
Part VI: Food adulteration and authenticity
Chapter 31: Forensic investigation of a sabotage incident in a factory manufacturing nut-free ready meals in the UK
Abstract:
31.1 Introduction
31.2 Significance of the case
31.3 The case history continues
31.4 Resolution and outcomes
31.5 Commentary and personal reflections
31.6 Acknowledgements
31.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 32: Lessons from the large-scale incident of animal feed contamination with dioxins in Germany in 2011
Abstract:
32.1 Introduction to the case
32.2 Significance of the case
32.3 The case history continues
32.4 Resolution and outcomes
32.5 Commentary
32.6 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 33: Investigating the adulteration of UHT milk in Brazil
Abstract:
33.1 Introduction to the case
33.2 Significance of the case
33.3 The case history continues
33.4 Resolution and outcomes
33.5 Commentary and personal reflections
Chapter 34: Food adulteration with melamine on an international scale: field work and troubleshooting in Africa
Abstract:
34.1 Introduction to the case
34.2 Significance of the case
34.3 The case history continues
34.4 Resolution and outcomes
34.5 Commentary and personal reflections
34.6 Acknowledgements
34.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 35: Investigating cases of taste disturbance caused by pine nuts in Denmark
Abstract:
35.1 Introduction to the case
35.2 Significance of the case
35.3 The case history continues
35.4 Resolution and outcomes
35.5 Commentary and personal reflections
35.6 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 36: Development and application of molecular tools to investigate the mislabeling of cod sold in Sweden
Abstract:
36.1 Introduction to the case
36.2 Significance of the case
36.3 The case history continues
36.4 Resolution and outcomes
36.5 Commentary and personal reflections
36.6 Acknowledgments
36.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 37: Testing for genetically modified organisms (GMOs) revealed the real source of rice imported to Norway
Abstract:
37.1 Introduction to the cases
37.2 Significance of the cases
37.3 The case histories continue
37.4 Resolution and outcomes
37.5 Commentary
37.6 Acknowledgments
37.7 Critical questions for discussion
Chapter 38: Documenting the â€˜terroirâ€™ aspects of award-winning Danish conserves: a model for the development of authentic food products
Abstract:
38.1 Introduction to the case
38.2 Significance of the case
38.3 The case histories continue
38.4 Resolution and outcomes
38.5 Commentary
38.6 Acknowledgments
38.7 Critical questions for discussion
The identification and control of food contaminants rely on careful investigation and implementation of appropriate management strategies. Using a wide range of real-life examples, Case studies in food safety and authenticity provides a vital insight into the practical application of strategies for control and prevention.
Part one provides examples of recent outbreak investigations from a wide range of experts around the world, including lessons learnt, before part two goes on to explore examples of how the source was traced and the implications for the food chain. Methods of crisis management are the focus of part three, whilst part four provides studies of farm-level interventions and the tracking of contaminants before they enter the food chain. Part five is focussed on safe food production, and considers the challenges of regulatory testing and certification, hygiene control and predictive microbiology. The book concludes in part six with an examination of issues related to food adulteration and authenticity.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Case studies in food safety and authenticity is a key reference work for those involved in food production, including quality control, laboratory and risk managers, food engineers, and anyone involved in researching and teaching food safety.
- Delivers a vital insight into the practical application of strategies for control and prevention of food contaminants
- Provides detailed examples of recent outbreak investigations from a wide range of international experts, discussing how the source was traced and the implications for the food chain
- Chapters discuss methods of crisis management, farm-level interventions, safe food production and the challenges of regulatory testing and certification
Quality control, laboratory, risk managers in the food industry; food production engineers; graduate students and researchers in the field of food safety and quality
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 25th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096937
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094124
This unique and impressive book of wide breadth and interest is recommended to chemists at large, but particularly to those involved in food production and quality control, whether working in production and control, research or teaching., Chemistry World
Those involved in food safety training and education will find the book a valuable asset in course design and delivery., Trends in Food Science
Jeffrey Hoorfar Editor
Jeffrey Hoorfar is a Professor and Research Manager at the Technical University of Denmark.
Technical University of Denmark, Denmark